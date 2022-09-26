If you’ve ever watched a medical drama on TV, you may have noticed those bags of normal saline, which most people simply know as IV therapy or IV fluid. On those medical dramas, they’re only pretending to drip fluids into a patient’s arm. But in real life, there’s a lot of good that can be done through what is also called IV Hydration therapy involving intravenous vitamins, minerals, amino acids and other nutrients. I recently stopped by Live Hydration Spa in Sioux Falls, to see how it works and how it can help.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 13 HOURS AGO