Charlotte, NC

Groundbreaking set for new Charlotte aviation museum, to be named for Capt. ‘Sully’ Sullenberger

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A new aviation museum is preparing for take-off.

On Tuesday, officials with the former Carolinas Aviation Museum will break ground on a new state-of-the-art facility near Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The new facility will be renamed in honor of Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, who famously landed US Airways Flight 1549 safely in New York City’s Hudson River in 2009, which became known as the Miracle on the Hudson. The actual plane will be on exhibit at the museum along with more than 45 historic aircraft.

The multi-building campus will also include flight simulators, immersive multimedia, interactive exhibits and STEM education programs. An outdoor plaza will also provide direct viewing of the active runways and taxiways at the airport.

Charlotte Douglas is managing the site development, which will be conducted in two phases.

The new museum is projected to open at the end of 2023 and is expected to draw more than 120,000 visitors annually and connect more than 15,000 students to STEM programming and career development labs.

“It’s extremely uplifting to have so much momentum, buoyed by the generous public and private support for our mission of improving lives and economic opportunities through the innovative and expanding field of aviation,” Stephen Saucier, president of the Carolinas Aviation Museum said in a news release. “For centuries humans dreamed of flying, and now this museum will utilize the wonder of flight to inspire the next generation into the STEM fields and to celebrate our state’s growing aviation and aerospace industries.”

For more information, go to carolinasaviation.org.

