I live in The City and like many people, I do not own a car. Too expensive. I tend to walk often and enjoy it. Can you talk more about pedestrian law and pedestrian safet? Seems like every day I have to make sure I do not get sidelined by an electric bike or scooter. Even when I cross the street on a crosswalk, and I have the green light, cyclists and scooter riders just speed towards me. What are my rights? Don’t I have the right of way?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO