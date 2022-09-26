Read full article on original website
San Francisco Examiner
A Tesla that can swim: Fully electric hydrofoils could speed up San Francisco ferry rides dramatically
Imagine yourself running late for work in San Francisco from the East Bay. Instead of rushing to BART or resigning to drive and pay the all-day parking fee, what if you could hop on a nautical Tesla and arrive at your destination across the Bay in 10 minutes flat?. The...
San Francisco Examiner
Can a video game of S.F. help Telsa build safer cars?
Real-life San Francisco is already a training ground for autonomous cars. Now, Tesla wants to do the same in a video game version of The City. The automaker is creating a simulated version of San Francisco to test its autonomous driving systems, the transportation news site Electrek reported last week.
San Francisco Examiner
Plans for a new cultural district announced by Supervisor Shamann Walton
A new Pacific Islander Cultural District could soon join the ranks of Japantown, the Calle 24 Latino District, and the Castro LGBTQ Cultural District — all among The City’s vibrant patchwork of cultural districts. On Tuesday Supervisors Shamann Walton and Connie Chan, in partnership with leaders of San...
San Francisco Examiner
Purple food, Nobel prizes and gongs: here's how to celebrate Filipino History month
San Francisco is now home to the first Pacific Islander Cultural District in the United States, just in time for Filipino American History Month. Here’s a few highlights from The City’s thriving Filipino community to help you celebrate. 1) Coming to a library near you: the nation’s largest...
San Francisco Examiner
The San Francisco Fire Department says it “took immediate action” over the weekend after officials learned a firefighter was pictured wearing a T-shirt with not-so-secret shorthand for “F--k Joe Biden,” but officials are not saying what that action is. A resident tweeted at the department on...
San Francisco Examiner
What are some of my rights as a pedestrian?
I live in The City and like many people, I do not own a car. Too expensive. I tend to walk often and enjoy it. Can you talk more about pedestrian law and pedestrian safet? Seems like every day I have to make sure I do not get sidelined by an electric bike or scooter. Even when I cross the street on a crosswalk, and I have the green light, cyclists and scooter riders just speed towards me. What are my rights? Don’t I have the right of way?
San Francisco Examiner
Why many California jobs will list salaries starting in 2023
Starting next year, postings for the vast majority of job postings in San Francisco and across the state must include salary information. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 1162, Santa Barbara Sen. Monique Limόn’s legislation that requires companies with at least 15 employees to list a salary or hourly wage range for each job listing.
San Francisco Examiner
Former SFPD sergeant enters plea to robbing San Mateo pharmacy
A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said. Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft on Nov. 3, 2021 at the pharmacy on Concar Drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
San Francisco Examiner
47 Alameda deputies stripped of guns for past failed psych tests
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office in Northern California has stripped 47 deputies — 10% of the force — of their guns and arrest powers because they failed psychological exams, it was reported Monday. It was “horrible'' to have to relieve the deputies of their duties, sheriff's spokesman Lt....
