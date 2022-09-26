ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can a video game of S.F. help Telsa build safer cars?

Real-life San Francisco is already a training ground for autonomous cars. Now, Tesla wants to do the same in a video game version of The City. The automaker is creating a simulated version of San Francisco to test its autonomous driving systems, the transportation news site Electrek reported last week.
Plans for a new cultural district announced by Supervisor Shamann Walton

A new Pacific Islander Cultural District could soon join the ranks of Japantown, the Calle 24 Latino District, and the Castro LGBTQ Cultural District — all among The City’s vibrant patchwork of cultural districts. On Tuesday Supervisors Shamann Walton and Connie Chan, in partnership with leaders of San...
The San Francisco Fire Department says it “took immediate action” over the weekend after officials learned a firefighter was pictured wearing a T-shirt with not-so-secret shorthand for “F--k Joe Biden,” but officials are not saying what that action is. A resident tweeted at the department on...
What are some of my rights as a pedestrian?

I live in The City and like many people, I do not own a car. Too expensive. I tend to walk often and enjoy it. Can you talk more about pedestrian law and pedestrian safet? Seems like every day I have to make sure I do not get sidelined by an electric bike or scooter. Even when I cross the street on a crosswalk, and I have the green light, cyclists and scooter riders just speed towards me. What are my rights? Don’t I have the right of way?
Why many California jobs will list salaries starting in 2023

Starting next year, postings for the vast majority of job postings in San Francisco and across the state must include salary information. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 1162, Santa Barbara Sen. Monique Limόn’s legislation that requires companies with at least 15 employees to list a salary or hourly wage range for each job listing.
Former SFPD sergeant enters plea to robbing San Mateo pharmacy

A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said. Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft on Nov. 3, 2021 at the pharmacy on Concar Drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
47 Alameda deputies stripped of guns for past failed psych tests

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office in Northern California has stripped 47 deputies — 10% of the force — of their guns and arrest powers because they failed psychological exams, it was reported Monday. It was “horrible'' to have to relieve the deputies of their duties, sheriff's spokesman Lt....
