Autoweek.com
The Range Rover Sport Exercises Maximalism
The 2023 Range Rover Sport take on a new look and two new powertrains—a 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 and a 3.0-liter mild hybrid inline-six. Adjustable air suspension and a host of complex off-road systems including an active e-diff and off-road cruise control make the model range more sprightly as compared to the traditional model.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Prototype Drive: Finally, Some True Off-Road Capability
When Honda's new TrailSport off-road treatment first debuted on the two-row 2022 Passport, we were disappointed to learn it was little more than an appearance package, a butch dress-up kit for the otherwise pedestrian Passport SUV. But we knew then that the first-year Passport TrailSport and the larger '22 Pilot TrailSport were only the beginning for the TrailSport sub-brand, which promised to expand not only to other Honda SUVs but also to grow more capable, too. The larger, all-new 2023 Honda Pilot's TrailSport variant represents the next phase.
Is the Jeep Wagoneer S a Rivian R1S Killer?
The Jeep Wagoneer S midsize electric SUV is coming. Is it a Rivian R1S killer? The post Is the Jeep Wagoneer S a Rivian R1S Killer? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Silverado HD ZR2: What We Want Most From Chevy's Newest Off-Road Giant
Off-road packages have become incredibly popular in the past decade, and manufacturers have been adding them to everything from cute-utes to heavy-duty pickups. These packages range in complexity from stickers and paint to full-on hardcore trail machines. Chevrolet reintroduced its famous ZR2 off-road package on the 2017 Colorado. A rugged ZR2 package was added to Silverado for the 2022 model year, and the 2023 Colorado ZR2 got a significant refresh. Now, Chevrolet is going all-in on ZR2 by revealing a new Silverado HD ZR2 will join the lineup for 2024.
MotorTrend Magazine
Can You Overland With a Side-by-Side? UTV Wolfpack Shows Us How!
In the sea of sameness that was the 2022 Sand Sport Super Show in Costa Mesa, California, one Polaris RZR stood out among the thousands. This side-by-side was outfitted with all the best gear one might need for a long overland adventure deep into the backcountry. It was brought to the show by side-by-side outfitters UTV Wolfpack and displayed alongside the company's booth as a way to draw attention. And, boy, did it.
Road & Track
A Twin-Turbo V-12 Toyota Hilux Is Our Kind of Truck
The Toyota Hilux has earned a reputation over the years as one of the toughest trucks on sale anywhere in the world. It’s then no surprise that so many Hilux owners choose to modify their trucks to make the most out of the robust 4x4 underpinnings. Thanks to Cars.co.za on YouTube however, we now have a chance to see a modified Hilux unlike any other thanks to its twin-turbocharged V-12 engine.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 BMW Z4 Roadster Goes M Sporty, Still No Manual Transmission
As the saying goes "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." That appears to be exactly the route that BMW is taking with the 2023 Z4 roadster. At first glance, there doesn't appear to be much about the '23 model that's different from the 2022 BMW Z4 roadster. However, upon closer look, BMW has decided to throw in some extras this time around and give buyers some new options to personalize their roadster. We also have a full spec sheet, including pricing to go over but don't expect too many surprises there—unlike the 2023 Toyota Supra, the Z4's mechanical twin, the BMW does not receive a manual transmission option.
MotorAuthority
2023 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid gains S, Azure grades
Bentley's Bentayga Hybrid has two new variants to join the standard SUV, the S and Azure. Their arrival means 50% of Bentley's lineup, which consists of 14 variants all up, now offers a hybrid powertrain. For the Bentayga Hybrid, the powertrain is common across the range, consisting of a twin-turbo...
MotorTrend Magazine
How To Rebuild a Jeep Dana 30 Axle
Follow along as we look at how to rebuild the Dana 30 Jeep axle, dive into some backstory on its design, and share some tips and tricks you can use. Of all mechanisms designed to propel the horseless carriage, the venerable Dana 30 axle has enjoyed one of the longest tenures in the industry. Introduced in the 1960s for medium-duty use, it was the next iteration of the Dana 27 and could be found in the first Ford Broncos (1966) as well as the International Scout 800. The axle made its way into Jeep vehicles in the late 1960s and would be the company's go-to front drive axle for more than 50 years. Beginning with the AMC Eagle (1980) and later in the Jeep Liberty (2002), it can also be found as an IFS. There are millions of them in service and, as you might guess, nearly as many variations.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty Gets Super Connected
Heavy-duty Ford trucks have always worked as hard as or harder than anyone else's, and now the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty is getting the tools it needs to be able to work smarter than ever before. Tools like 5G cloud-connectivity, a new Pro Upfit Integration System, trailer-theft alert, Pro Power Onboard, and more.
MotorTrend Magazine
Overlanding Adventure on the Trails of Baja Sur
Using our 2002 Toyota Tacoma with a 3.4-liter V-6, we embarked on a Baja overland adventure through one of the last frontiers on the North American continent. Read on for our account. We awoke to the cries of coyotes in the distance as the sun illuminated the eastern horizon. Rekindling...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel: Power Wagon Lite, With a Cummins
If you're a truck person, the State Fair of Texas is the place to be, and as it turns out, this year is no exception. America's Big Three truck manufactures have used the occasion to drop big news about their heavy-duty trucks: Chevrolet with its 2024 Silverado HD, Ford with its 2023 Super Duty, and now Ram with its 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel. Fried food, hot tubs 'n new heavy duty trucks. Go Texas.
MotorTrend Magazine
383-Inch Budget Stroker Small-Block Chevy With Three Two-Barrel Carbs Dyno-Flogged
Remember when the coolest thing you could do to an engine was bolt two or, even better, three carbs to the top of it? Remember when 400 hp was a lot for a street car? Yeah, we remember that as well. Today, it's all about EFI systems and 600-plus horsepower, but many hot-rodders just want something simple and super-cool. A great example is this 383-inch Chevy small-block stroker recently dyno-tested over at Westech. When he's not co-hosting Engine Masters on MotorTrend+ (sign up for a free trial today!), Brule runs the dyno operations there, and he thought this pump-gas stroker was worth a second look.
MotorAuthority
Review: 2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB stretches the limits of luxury
Stretched out in the back seat of a 2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB with the Airline Specification rear seat package, I’m quite possibly in the best seat in the automotive world. My feet are up on a footrest, my head is nestled in a soft headrest pillow, and I’m being treated to the Wave massage function on Max intensity.
