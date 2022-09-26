ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Attempts to repeal the food sales tax go back decades

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem stood in a South Dakota grocery store on Thursday and made a promise to push for a repeal of the state sales tax on groceries, if she is re-elected. This is a new public cause for Noem, but one that members...
sdpb.org

Noem, Smith to participate in only debate this week

The South Dakota governor’s race is heating up. Candidates for both major parties are working to define their campaigns with little over a month left before election day. Gov. Kristi Noem is using campaign resources to compare her Democratic challenger Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden. In a new television ad, Noem accuses Smith of voting in favor of several conservative lightning rod issues.
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem announces repeal of grocery tax if re-elected

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with responses from Noem’s challengers in the race for governor. After years of advocating from state lawmakers, Governor Kristi Noem is joining the discussion on ending sales tax on groceries. The governor made the announcement at Dakota Butcher...
gowatertown.net

York part of committee studying South Dakota’s regional jails (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–State Representative Nancy York of Watertown (pictured) has been on a summer study committee of legislators looking at South Dakota’s regional jail system. Less than half of the state’s counties have their own jail, and in many cases, they’re overcrowded, or are aging and falling into disrepair.
ESPN Sioux Falls

Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?

Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota minimum wage to increase by 85 cents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota minimum wage will increase by nearly a dollar starting in 2023. The state announced Wednesday that beginning on January 1, 2023, the minimum wage will increase from $9.95 to $10.80 an hour. Hourly tipped employees will start at $5.40 an hour beginning next year.
KELOLAND TV

Where Republican candidates stand on abortion ahead of 2022 election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the banning of abortion in South Dakota, candidates on both sides of the aisle are approaching the issue differently in the upcoming election. For the South Dakota Democratic Party, abortion is taking center stage as candidates advocate for less restrictive abortion laws or...
kduz.com

Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued

A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
KELOLAND TV

Budget surpluses lead other states to send money back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since 2012, South Dakota state government has closed the year with a budget surplus. State law requires the money to transfer to the state government’s reserve funds, which totaled $422.6 million, which equals 20% of the 2023 Fiscal Year budget. This year’s budget surplus was a record-setting $115.5 million, up from $85.9 million in 2021. The state has typically averaged anywhere from a low of $7.9 million in 2017 to $19.1 million in 2020 and $19.4 million in 2019.
dakotanewsnow.com

No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
newscenter1.tv

Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle

Several unvaccinated cows in Meade County have died after being infected with anthrax, according to a Tuesday release from the South Dakota Animal Industry Board. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend. This is the first...
dakotafreepress.com

Real Nurse Says Noem Could Be Prosecuted for Lying About Working as a Nurse

Remember how Kristi Noem went to CPAC in Texas last year and claimed to have worked as a home health nurse? We knew that couldn’t be true, since Noem didn’t get a degree until 2012, since that degree was in political science and not nursing, and since the only things she’s been nursing since then are her celebrity and her bad case of Coreyitis.
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down as 4 new deaths reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,021 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up four from 3,017 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two males and two females in the following age categories: 1 in 70-79 and 3 in 80+. New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brule, Day, Hand and Pennington.
KELOLAND TV

Inflation driving more SDSU students to the food pantry

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Just four weeks into the academic year students at South Dakota State University are already pinching pennies and turning to on-campus resources to stay fed. Jack’s Cupboard, a food pantry made available to students at SDSU, has seen an increase in the number of students...
KELOLAND TV

More anthrax cases possible, says state vet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anthrax has been confirmed in several unvaccinated cows in a herd in Meade County and the state’s top veterinarian said more cattle could get it. “I really do wish I had a crystal ball but because of the drought and the time of...
