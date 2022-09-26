Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Why the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission is opposed to potential legislation
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A piece of legislation that South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioners (PUC) were against was removed before the bill that it was attached to was passed by Senate, Tuesday. PUC are prepared for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to continue pushing it. “Now, we understand that Senator...
dakotanewsnow.com
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
KELOLAND TV
Attempts to repeal the food sales tax go back decades
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem stood in a South Dakota grocery store on Thursday and made a promise to push for a repeal of the state sales tax on groceries, if she is re-elected. This is a new public cause for Noem, but one that members...
sdpb.org
Noem, Smith to participate in only debate this week
The South Dakota governor’s race is heating up. Candidates for both major parties are working to define their campaigns with little over a month left before election day. Gov. Kristi Noem is using campaign resources to compare her Democratic challenger Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden. In a new television ad, Noem accuses Smith of voting in favor of several conservative lightning rod issues.
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem announces repeal of grocery tax if re-elected
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with responses from Noem’s challengers in the race for governor. After years of advocating from state lawmakers, Governor Kristi Noem is joining the discussion on ending sales tax on groceries. The governor made the announcement at Dakota Butcher...
gowatertown.net
York part of committee studying South Dakota’s regional jails (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–State Representative Nancy York of Watertown (pictured) has been on a summer study committee of legislators looking at South Dakota’s regional jail system. Less than half of the state’s counties have their own jail, and in many cases, they’re overcrowded, or are aging and falling into disrepair.
Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?
Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota minimum wage to increase by 85 cents
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota minimum wage will increase by nearly a dollar starting in 2023. The state announced Wednesday that beginning on January 1, 2023, the minimum wage will increase from $9.95 to $10.80 an hour. Hourly tipped employees will start at $5.40 an hour beginning next year.
KELOLAND TV
Where Republican candidates stand on abortion ahead of 2022 election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the banning of abortion in South Dakota, candidates on both sides of the aisle are approaching the issue differently in the upcoming election. For the South Dakota Democratic Party, abortion is taking center stage as candidates advocate for less restrictive abortion laws or...
kduz.com
Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued
A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
University Staff Warned They Could Be Fired for Providing Birth Control
Employees at the University of Idaho are being warned that they could be fired if they refer students for abortions or even offer them birth control, according to a new memo issued in the wake of Idaho’s new near-total abortion ban. They’re also being warned to “remain neutral” in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Write-In Candidates Seeking To Unseat Incumbents (And Chuck Gray) In Wyoming General Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***yomi. In addition to the 20 third-party candidates who will be on general election ballots in November, there also are a number of write-ins vying for offices around Wyoming. Although write-in campaigns typically face an uphill battle by relying on voters to...
KELOLAND TV
Budget surpluses lead other states to send money back
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since 2012, South Dakota state government has closed the year with a budget surplus. State law requires the money to transfer to the state government’s reserve funds, which totaled $422.6 million, which equals 20% of the 2023 Fiscal Year budget. This year’s budget surplus was a record-setting $115.5 million, up from $85.9 million in 2021. The state has typically averaged anywhere from a low of $7.9 million in 2017 to $19.1 million in 2020 and $19.4 million in 2019.
dakotanewsnow.com
No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
What led Smith to challenge for South Dakota governor?
KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers.
newscenter1.tv
Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle
Several unvaccinated cows in Meade County have died after being infected with anthrax, according to a Tuesday release from the South Dakota Animal Industry Board. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend. This is the first...
dakotafreepress.com
Real Nurse Says Noem Could Be Prosecuted for Lying About Working as a Nurse
Remember how Kristi Noem went to CPAC in Texas last year and claimed to have worked as a home health nurse? We knew that couldn’t be true, since Noem didn’t get a degree until 2012, since that degree was in political science and not nursing, and since the only things she’s been nursing since then are her celebrity and her bad case of Coreyitis.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down as 4 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,021 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up four from 3,017 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two males and two females in the following age categories: 1 in 70-79 and 3 in 80+. New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brule, Day, Hand and Pennington.
KELOLAND TV
Inflation driving more SDSU students to the food pantry
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Just four weeks into the academic year students at South Dakota State University are already pinching pennies and turning to on-campus resources to stay fed. Jack’s Cupboard, a food pantry made available to students at SDSU, has seen an increase in the number of students...
KELOLAND TV
More anthrax cases possible, says state vet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anthrax has been confirmed in several unvaccinated cows in a herd in Meade County and the state’s top veterinarian said more cattle could get it. “I really do wish I had a crystal ball but because of the drought and the time of...
