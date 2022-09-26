JACKSON, Wyo. — In a Board meeting last week, the Jackson Hole Airport Board approved expanding the Voluntary Curfew hours for general aviation (GA) aircraft. Curfew hours for GA aircraft will now be from 9:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. This means GA aircraft are asked not to take off or land at JAC between these hours. In the past, the voluntary curfew hours have been from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. for arrivals and 6 a.m. to 10.p.m for departures.

JACKSON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO