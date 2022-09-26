Read full article on original website
New fire burning near Mesquite Creek
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — A fire has started about five miles north of State Highway 22 near Mesquite Creek in the Jedediah Smith Wilderness. According to Caribou-Targhee National Forest, the Mesquite Fire was discovered on Monday, Sept. 26. Fire is currently smoldering and creeping in down and dead fuels, and is currently only 1/10th of an acre. Its cause was lightning.
22 in 21: Jackson Hole in the 21st Century
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Charture Institute will hold its annual “22 in 21: Jackson Hole in the 21st Century” conference. The event will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Grand Teton ballroom at Snow King Resort. The theme of this year’s 22 in 21 is “Jackson Hole: How Healthy Are We?”
Game and Fish: Flat Creek Fishery is thriving
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson fish crew for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently sampled a section of Flat Creek to keep an eye on its renowned trophy-class cutthroat trout. During the department’s time there, a number of trophy-class cutthroat were netted. And after reviewing the data, Jackson...
Seasonal restroom closures in town parks
JACKSON, Wyo. — With summer’s end, the Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation is in the process of blowing out irrigation systems for the season. In order to ensure the successful winterization of seasonal restroom infrastructure the restrooms in Town/County Parks will be closed starting Monday, Oct. 3, with the following exceptions:
Wilson Boat Ramp: Paving, parking and a five-year-old CUP
WILSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Board of County Commissioners discussed the amendments to the conditional use permit (CUP) for improvements to the Wilson Boat Ramp. According to the staff report, the 10.93-acre site has been used as a formal boat ramp and river access point since the late 1970s. Owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the county received a 30-year right of way grant from the BLM in 2014 and assumed management of the site.
County to hold free emergency response training
JACKSON, Wyo. — Next month, Teton County Emergency Management will hold a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training program across a span of four days. The training is free, lunch is provided each day and upon successful completion participants will receive a CERT disaster response kit and a NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio.
EPA public hearing in Afton to discuss Safe Drinking Act at Periodic Spring
AFTON, Wyo. — Tomorrow, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is conducting a public hearing in Afton. The public hearing will seek input on the EPA’s preliminary Safe Drinking Water Act determinations that the Periodic Spring at the Town of Afton is a ground water under the direct influence of surface water source and filtration of this source is required.
Conservation Alliance names new executive director
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance has named David Sollitt as the organization’s next executive director. A board member since 2016, Sollit has had a diverse career in nonprofit management and consulting, advertising, marketing and communications. He is set to begin work on Oct. 3. “Dave...
MoonShot 5×5 featuring Jason McLennan and local visionaries
JACKSON, Wyo. —This year is JH Public Art’s 10-year anniversary and it will be celebrated with a special MoonShot 5×5 event at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, at Center for the Arts. This free event is sponsored by First Republic Bank and the Wyoming Arts Council...
Jackson Hole Weather Sep 27-Oct 3, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — We’re in the midst of a warm and beautiful fall weather pattern, which will continue through the middle of this week. The next storm system will arrive on Thursday, with showers, thunderstorms and decent rainfall totals expected, but snow levels will remain high when most of the precipitation falls due to mild temperatures in place.
Comment period open for Fairgrounds facility fee updates
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Sept. 20, The Teton County Board of County Commissioners opened a 45-day public comment period for the possible adoption of updated Teton County Fairground facility fees. Fees are outlined for the specific use of Fairground facilities including, Exhibit Hall, Grassy Arena, Heritage Arena, parking and...
Airport Board expands Voluntary Curfew Hours for private aircraft
JACKSON, Wyo. — In a Board meeting last week, the Jackson Hole Airport Board approved expanding the Voluntary Curfew hours for general aviation (GA) aircraft. Curfew hours for GA aircraft will now be from 9:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. This means GA aircraft are asked not to take off or land at JAC between these hours. In the past, the voluntary curfew hours have been from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. for arrivals and 6 a.m. to 10.p.m for departures.
Airport recognized with two awards at Wyoming Aeronautics Coalition Conference
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) was recognized with two awards at the Wyoming Aeronautics Coalition (WAC) Conference held last week in Pinedale. Michelle Anderson received the Aviation Professional of the Year award. This award recognizes airport staff’s accomplishments that have shown exceptional commitment to the industry.
Farm to Fork to CWC classroom
JACKSON, Wyo. — Autumn is a time of harvest and bounty; plus, the cold weather makes food taste even better. Join Slow Food in the Tetons and Central Wyoming College for a celebration of local, sustainable food, Sept. 30- Oct. 2 at the Farm to Fork Festival. The festival...
Pre-season pass sale ends Sept. 30 at Snow King
JACKSON, Wyo. — Temps are dropping, weather is moving in and it looks like winter is coming much faster than last year. That means it’s time to pick up your King Pass at Snow King Mountain (SK) before prices increase Oct. 1. Through SK’s new partnership with Powder...
START Bus transitions to fall schedule today
JACKSON, Wyo. — START Bus will move to its fall season schedule beginning today, Sept. 26. Changes to the Teton Village Local, Town Shuttle, Circulator and Commuter service are available below. START Bus encourages residents to consider supporting the reduction of traffic throughout the fall season—ride the bus, walk,...
Town launches new S.P.E.T. education webpage
JACKSON, Wyo. — With plenty of SPET initiatives on this year’s ballot, the Town has created a webpage about all fifteen initiatives that will be before voters on Nov. 8 General Election. The webpage, www.jacksonwy.gov/630/SPET-Education, which is accessible in both English and Spanish includes general information about SPET...
CMT to visit Jackson for ‘Cowgirls at The Cowboy’
JACKSON, Wyo. — When some of the top female songwriters and performers hit town Oct. 7– 9 for the first annual Cowgirls at The Cowboy Festival, at The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, television cameras from Country Music Television (CMT) will be with them to capture so much of what makes Jackson Hole special.
