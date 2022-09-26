ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Morgan Messenger

Berkeley Springs post office front damaged in accident

An accidental collision between a Ford Escape and the front of the Berkeley Springs post office last Thursday has caused structural damage to the front door area but didn’t result in any injuries. Deputy Tony Link of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department said a local resident in her mid-70s...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Luray, VA
County
Page County, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Accidents
Page County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
Luray, VA
Crime & Safety
cbs19news

Detour at roundabout construction site lifted early

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A detour impacting drivers near the Albemarle/Nelson county line has been lifted two days early. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports the detour at the construction site of the Rockfish Gap Turnpike/Critzer Shop Road roundabout was lifted on Tuesday evening. Drivers are once again...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Star Tannery (VA) Couple Donate UTV to Volunteer Fire Department

A Star Tannery couple has donated a utility terrain vehicle to their local volunteer fire department — Frederick County Station 17 — and will present the vehicle Sunday, WinchesterStar.com reported. Dave and Kathy Holliday became full-time residents of Star Tannery recently and donated a Polaris three-seater priced at...
STAR TANNERY, VA
cbs19news

Water main on Route 29 is now restored

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers heading north on Route 29 in Charlottesville may hit some delays on Wednesday morning. The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority has a crew on the scene of a water line break near the intersection with Seminole Court. The break is located in the northbound...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Traffic Accident#The Virginia State Police
cbs19news

Expected Ian impacts postpone Albemarle community event

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An event that was supposed to take place this weekend at Simpson Park has now been rescheduled. The Albemarle County Police Department announced on Wednesday that the Community Day event has been moved to Oct. 22. This is due to the expected impacts of...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340

Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
PAGE COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Aspiring model paralyzed in deadly car crash on birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. - Diamond "Donna" Jonise still hopes to be a model one day even after a deadly car accident left the 23-year-old paralyzed from the waist down, according to relatives. Jonise, who’s the granddaughter of Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle, and seven of her colleagues were traveling...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Search warrant is being executed on Luray Ave.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police Tactical Team is executing a search warrant on the 300 block of Luray Avenue in Luray. VSP said there are several emergency personnel on the scene, but that is just precautionary. There is no immediate threat to the public. This is a...
LURAY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
cbs19news

CPD investigating shooting on Anderson Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the incident took place around 2:40 p.m. on the 900 block of Anderson Street. Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault, and when they arrived on the scene,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Two arrested following report of barricade situation

LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people have been arrested following a search at home in Luray. The Virginia State Police says troopers responded to the 300 block of Luray Avenue around 5 a.m. Monday along with members of the Town of Luray Police Department and the Page County Sheriff’s Office.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody

Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
STRASBURG, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Richmond Police Department says a man from Charlottesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old...
RICHMOND, VA
theriver953.com

Warren County School Bus driver charged in an accident

Warren County Public Schools Officials reported by email a bus accident in Rockingham County. The Warren County High School Competition Cheer team was returning from an event held at East Rockingham County High School. That is when the bus struck the back end of a work truck setting up a...
WARREN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy