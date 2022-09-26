ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Beekman and Pulte streets in North Fairmount

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Beekman and Pulte streets in North Fairmount.
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Two People Tried To Steal An ATM In Oakley

The police are looking for two people that tried to steal an ATM from an Oakley bank. What The Fasho! Via Fox19 It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase bank off Paxton Avenue. The suspects were last seen leaving in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to police. Their descriptions were […]
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Kirby Avenue in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Kirby Avenue in Mount Airy.
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Gladys Avenue in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Gladys Avenue in College Hill.
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle striking a house on Blue Sky Park Road in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle striking a house on Blue Sky Park Road in Williamsburg.
Fox 19

Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers identified a man that shot and killed in Millvale Friday. Officers say they arrived at the 3200 block of Beekman Street shortly before 6 p.m. and found Demetrius Clay, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. Clay died at the scene, police said. There is no word of...
WLWT 5

Reports of wires down on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of wires down on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill.
WLWT 5

Police search for suspect after bank robbery in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in Covington on Monday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. when officers got a call for a robbery at the U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue. When they got there, officers discovered a man robbed the bank and...
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township.
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown.
Fox 19

Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
CINCINNATI, OH

