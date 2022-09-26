Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Brewing Company is Hosting WEIRDO: The East Kensington Arts and Oddities Festival With 50+ Artists
If you’re looking for an unique event featuring bazaar and mind blowing talent, then you should head over to the Philadelphia Brewing Company (2440 Frankford Ave.) on October 8th for the WEIRDO: The East Kensington Arts and Oddities Festival. From 2 pm-9 pm guests can enjoy a variety of weird and odd acts taking place in four different performance areas.
Old City Fest Returns With 100+ Vendors, Family Fun Zone, Cherry Street Garden, Live Performances and More
Old City District presents the seventh annual Old City Fest on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 11:00am to 6:00pm, along N. 3rd Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from 2nd to 4th). Activities will include the Family Fun Zone presented by Adventure Aquarium, dueling pianos presented by The Bourse Food Hall, Cherry Street Garden presented by City Winery, and a wide array of food, beverages, art, craft and retail shopping, with 100+ vendors participating. Admission is free, with food and drink pay-as-you-go.
Just in Time for Halloween, Craftsman Row Saloon Turns Into Giant Halloween Pop-up With Spooky Decor and Menu
Craftsman Row Saloon, at 112 S. 8th Street, announces the debut of their first ever Halloween pop-up experience. Nightmare Before Christmas will have the Jeweler’s row restaurant and bar decked out in all its Halloween glory with decorations from floor to ceiling and wall to wall, including dozens of floating witches hats, real pumpkins, black ravens, giant spiders, cob webs, twinkling candles, and installations inspired by the movie. With the Halloween take-over in the dining room comes with two new themed milkshakes that are over-the-top and feature elaborate decorations, giant cookies and more. On the Halloween menu of food additions look for pumpkin mac n cheese, witches chicken sandwich, Jack’s burger, mummy dog and more.
Nanobrewery “My Local Philly Works” Now Allows Customers to Create Custom Beers From Scratch
Ever wanted to make your own beer? Perhaps for a special occasion or to simply enjoy for yourself? Well, My Local Brew Works (MLBW), the new custom craft nanobrewery that focuses on special events, contract brewing, and direct-to-public sales, has launched a new Bespoke Brewing Package — inviting beer lovers planning events into the Frankford brewery to craft beer alongside head brewers to create the ultimate personalized beer making experience that’s not only fun but adds a hyper-personalized element to events.
Spataro’s Cheesesteaks in the Reading Terminal Market, Will Be Selling “Pink Cheesesteaks” For a Great Cause
Spataro’s Cheesesteaks, the 75-year-old cheesesteak brand located inside the iconic Reading Terminal Market, is adding something brand new to their menu to help raise money for victims of domestic violence. Beginning on Tuesday, September 27th, and available through October 15th, Owner Alex Spataro will be offering his new Pink Cheesesteak at Spataro’s, which will feature pink cheese wiz on the famous Philly sandwich.
Underground Arts is Hosting “Dad Rock Night” Featuring DJs Spinning Classics From a Grill Top
Summer may be over but Underground Arts (1200 Callowhill St.) will be hosting all the summer vibes for its upcoming Dad Rock Night on Friday September 30th. This unique themed night was put together by the Sad & Boujee team and will provide an immersive party experience that will feel like a party in a backyard while your dad is grilling. They even converted a grill into a DJ deck along with an astro turf lined out stage for the full dad BBQ vibes.
