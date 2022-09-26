Craftsman Row Saloon, at 112 S. 8th Street, announces the debut of their first ever Halloween pop-up experience. Nightmare Before Christmas will have the Jeweler’s row restaurant and bar decked out in all its Halloween glory with decorations from floor to ceiling and wall to wall, including dozens of floating witches hats, real pumpkins, black ravens, giant spiders, cob webs, twinkling candles, and installations inspired by the movie. With the Halloween take-over in the dining room comes with two new themed milkshakes that are over-the-top and feature elaborate decorations, giant cookies and more. On the Halloween menu of food additions look for pumpkin mac n cheese, witches chicken sandwich, Jack’s burger, mummy dog and more.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO