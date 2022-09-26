Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
Behind the scenes with the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center
Abigail Winkel, program manager at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, shared behind the scenes information about the four-year old center in Manitowoc. We covered visitor traffic flow, display updates and what Farm Wisconsin is doing to stay viable for the future.
wtaq.com
Helping Keep The Fox River Clean
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District broke ground on a project that will take its filtration system to the next level. The organization treats wastewater from Kaukauna, Little Chute, Kimberly, Combined Locks and the Darboy Sanitary District. It also treats septic and holding tank wastes trucked in from the town of Kaukauna, Buchanan, Vandenbroek, Freedom and Harrison.
wtaq.com
NE Wisconsin On Standby To Help Hurricane Ian Recovery
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As Florida residents are dealing with Hurricane Ian, people in northeast Wisconsin are springing into action. Many organizations are doing their part to send help and resources. The Community Blood Center in Grand Chute has been receiving requests for blood from Tampa and the...
wtaq.com
Highway Project Goal Is To Improve Safety
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Officials in Brown County are celebrating the opening of a new interchange. Wednesday they cut the ribbon at Highway 29 and County Highway VV in Howard and Hobart. The final ramp opened last month. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtaq.com
Pumpkin Patch Season Is Here
TOWN OF NAVARINO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As the fall season continues, many are starting to carve out some time to pick that perfect pumpkin or pumpkins. At a lot of places, the big orange gourds are ripe and ready to go. At Porter’s Patch farm in the Town of...
wtaq.com
Conservation Lesson Takes Kids Outside
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An annual event is immersing area students into the world of conservation. The Outagamie County Land Conservation Department hosted the 56th Conservation Field Days at Homestead Meadows Farm in Appleton Tuesday. Classes were taken outdoors as more than 500 area fifth and sixth-grade students learned...
wtaq.com
Gas Prices Continue Dramatic Climb
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Wisconsin gas prices are now higher than the national average. Drivers are paying nearly 50 cents more for a gallon of gas in Green Bay, according to GasBuddy. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Green Bay was priced at $2.89/g yesterday...
wtaq.com
New System Of Financial Support At Lawrence University
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Generations of future Lawrence students will receive additional help beyond scholarships and federal financial aid. “Very often folks think about liberal arts education as too expensive or something that’s out of reach,” Lawrence President Laurie Carter said. We want to make sure that everyone knows that a Lawrence education is within their reach.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Family Hunkers Down As Hurricane Ian Rolls In
ORLANDO, FLA (WTAQ) – A Howard family is getting an upclose look at Hurricane Ian. Jerome Allen, his wife and two children, planned a family getaway to Orlando, Florida a year ago. After flying in last Saturday they’ve had a couple of days to visit the theme parks. But...
wtaq.com
Know Before You Throw
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new app is taking some of the guesswork out of recycling. Brown county Resource Recovery, along with its Tri-County Recycling partners, Outagamie and Winnebago counties, teamed up with an app to make recycling and waste disposal easier. The app BetterBin allow users to...
wtaq.com
Pay No Attention To That Text From The Mayor
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford is warning residents against the most recent scam. Woodford tweeted Tuesday night, explaining to residents that he did not send out the text messages that claim to be from him asking for feedback on community issues. The city is looking into...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Apartment Complex Damaged By Fire
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay Apartment building was damaged by fire Wednesday morning on the city’s west side. Fire officials say they were called out just before 7 am to the 1100 block of Minahan street and found an apartment building with smoke coming from both levels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtaq.com
Blinding Sun May Have Contributed To Fatal Crash
HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman died in a crash involving a dump truck and a SUV in Calumet County Tuesday. It happened just after 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 114 at State Park Road. Numerous calls to dispatch reported that the vehicles were on fire. Upon arrival, crews...
wtaq.com
Fatal Crashes With One Common Denominator
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are saying the sun played a factor in several recent, fatal crashes. An SUV driver turned into a dump truck and was killed last week in Harrison. The SUV driver likely had limited visibility due to the sunlight. “It’s just situation awareness,” said...
wtaq.com
Cops Cleared In Fatal Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The two Appleton police officers who fatally shot a man during a standoff last month will not face criminal charges. Officers Bryce Rudebeck and Tony Shuman shot Daniel Pesavento in his N. Birchwood Avenue driveway Aug. 12. Pesavento, 29, was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Comments / 0