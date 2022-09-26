The latest 4pm track of Hurricane Ian has taken the eye of the storm slightly south of Lake and Sumter County. However based upon the results of the latest NOAA information made available to us the Eye is within a 20 mile corridor of Clermont, Minneola, Mount Dora, Tavares, Umatilla and Eustis. Residents in these areas of Lake & Sumter County should take every precaution necessary at this time. The Hurricane is expected to make landfall in Venice and Sarasota at around 8pm Wednesday. The outer bands would have already begun dumping water on the region. Winds will increase during the night time and Ian will be pounding our area Thursday morning through the afternoon.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO