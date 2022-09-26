Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Procedure outlined for anticipated debris collection in The Villages
The Villages Community Development Districts utilize an emergency debris hauler who will mobilize immediately after storm-passage to assist counties and local municipalities with clearing of roadways, and will then begin collecting debris from the right-of-way after the storm. The contractor will make multiple passes through all areas of The Villages...
villages-news.com
The Villages relying on retention ponds to hold rainfall from Hurricane Ian
The Villages is relying on its retention ponds to hold the rainfall from Hurricane Ian, thereby protecting the community from flooding. The Villages’ extensive stormwater system includes more than 700 lakes, basins and wetland areas. To ensure adequate capacity of the storm water management system throughout the community, the...
ocala-news.com
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County not out of the woods yet
When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
villages-news.com
Hurricane Ian to cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages
Hurricane Ian will cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages. The District Office has released the following information:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is being rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Friday collections will be as scheduled, weather permitting.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
villages-news.com
Sumter County officials advise Villagers to shelter in homes during hurricane
Sumter County emergency officials are advising Villagers to remain in their homes during Hurricane Ian. Officials said that the homes in the Sumter County portion of the The Villages have been constructed homes “above the 100-year floodplain,” and also have been built to standards to withstand the predicted winds of the storm.
WESH
Lake County leaders discuss final preparation before Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County leaders held a news conference Wednesday morning on preparations for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 Wednesday morning. At the Lake County Emergency Operations Center, leaders spoke at 9:30 a.m. on shelters, closures, necessary supplies and other steps to prepare...
naturecoaster.com
Citrus County BOCC Issues State of Emergency
The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has issued a local state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian. No closures have been announced at this time. The regular BOCC meeting and final budget hearing will be held as scheduled on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Two self-serve sandbag sites...
click orlando
Sumter County declares emergency to prepare for Hurricane Ian
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners approved a local declaration of emergency as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the Florida Gulf Coast. During a special meeting on Monday, local leaders said the declaration would give the county additional powers to keep residents safe. [FREE DOWNLOAD:...
Citrus County Issues Mandatory Evacuation For Zone A, Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners has issued a MANDATORY EVACUATION for Zone A. This zone includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. Highway 19 and some areas additional areas east of U.S. Highway 19. All other areas are advised
lakeandsumterstyle.com
8am Update from Lake and Sumter Style Weather Center
Hurricane Ian has unfortunately been upgraded to a category 4 hurricane. Many of the experts have predicted that the hurricane will maintain wind of 140mph as it reaches shore later on this afternoon into early tonight. Ian was upgraded to a Category 4 at 5am ET this morning. There is...
WESH
Lake County residents brace for Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is working to make sure people have everything they need before Hurricane Ian make its way to Florida. For people looking to collect sandbags, the county has prepared five sites and two municipal sites are open as well. These locations will be open...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Hurricane Ian: Lake & Sumter County Update
The latest 4pm track of Hurricane Ian has taken the eye of the storm slightly south of Lake and Sumter County. However based upon the results of the latest NOAA information made available to us the Eye is within a 20 mile corridor of Clermont, Minneola, Mount Dora, Tavares, Umatilla and Eustis. Residents in these areas of Lake & Sumter County should take every precaution necessary at this time. The Hurricane is expected to make landfall in Venice and Sarasota at around 8pm Wednesday. The outer bands would have already begun dumping water on the region. Winds will increase during the night time and Ian will be pounding our area Thursday morning through the afternoon.
villages-news.com
Publix stores in The Villages closing earlier than planned due to hurricane threat
All Publix grocery stores in The Villages are closing at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28 due to the hurricane threat. The stores were originally scheduled to close at 6 p.m., but the closings have been pushed up to noon. Stores located in the Sumter and Lake counties sections of The Villages...
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston City Council passes “No-Build” Resolution
WILLISTON — Williston City Council has passed a “No-Build” resolution, in opposition of the proposed Florida Northern Turnpike Extension Project at the Sept. 20 council meeting. Public opposition had been fierce throughout almost all of the Northern Florida municipalities that would be affected by the project. Currently,...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management announces nine sandbag locations
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management has announced the locations that will be offering sandbags to Marion County residents in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. The Marion County Emergency Management Operations Center, which is currently monitoring Hurricane Ian, recently announced that sandbags will be available at nine...
villages-news.com
It’s hard to get around in The Villages due to traffic
I do not think ANY building should proceed that reduces wildlife habitat or increases traffic and congestion. The Villages is already making it so hard to get around with high-traffic volume. The wildlife have no place to go, and many people coming from other States have no regard for their...
villages-news.com
Rolling Acres Road can’t handle more traffic
If Rolling Acres Road is a “failing” road then why should apartments be allowed to be built across from The Villages Woodshop? The plan should be denied by Lady Lake.
WESH
'Take this storm seriously': Marion County officials warn of potential flash flooding, heavy winds and rain from Ian
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County held a news conference Monday afternoon asHurricane Ian heads for Florida. "Please take this storm seriously," warned Preston Bowlin. Bowlin is Marion County's emergency management director. "We are going to have a lot of wind and we’re going to have a lot of...
