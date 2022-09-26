ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont Senior punches ticket to state golf tournament; Class A golf regional held; WVU men face another ranked foe

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WVNews

'True West' to be on stage Oct. 6-8 at West Virginia Wesleyan College

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Wesleyan College Department of Theatre and Dance will present the classic Sam Shepard play, “True West.”. “True West” will run at 8 p.m. from Oct. 6-8 in the Atkinson Black Box Theater located in the Administration Building. Performances are free, but seating is limited.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Auditions set for winter holiday productions at Fairmont State University

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Town & Gown Theatre and Academy for the Arts will host auditions for two upcoming winter holiday productions: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and “Jolly Holiday, A Broadway Christmas Revue.”. Auditions for both children and adults will...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22

West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Main Street Fairmont hands out facade grants to spur downtown development

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, Main Street Fairmont announced that it has given $30,000 in matching grants to six downtown businesses — money that will be spent on renovating the buildings’ façades to aid new businesses and, hopefully, attract more economic development to the area.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Michael Stevens, MD

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Based on numbers from both across the world and in other parts of the Un…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Morgantown High School students walk out in protest of pride flag removal

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — In response to the decision to remove pride flags from classrooms, Morgantown High School students staged a walk out on Wednesday. About 200-250 students left the school following lunch, and a protest was held until the end of the school day. It began in front of the school and moved to the side of the building after about an hour.
MORGANTOWN, WV

