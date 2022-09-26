Ryan Coogler Says Original ‘Wakanda Forever’ Script Before Chadwick Boseman’s Death Was Still “Spiritually Similar”

Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
‘Werewolf By Night’: Check Out An Behind-The-Scenes Clip From The Upcoming Disney+ MCU Halloween Special
As a final capstone to MCU‘s Phase 4 content on Disney+, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have cooked up a TV special just in time for the Halloween season. “Werewolf By Night” showcases a little-seen part of the Marvel universe, taking on the more ghoulish corners of the comics lore. Now, in an exclusive behind-the-scenes look, take a sneak peek to see what the upcoming special has in store for audiences.
Paramount Removes ‘Star Trek 4’ From December 2023 Release Date
Paramount’s attempt to make “Star Trek 4” is quickly turning into one of the most ridiculous stories in Hollywood. From being a film that seemed ready to shoot to now being completely removed from the release calendar, “Star Trek 4” seems further away from being a reality than ever before. It’s truly fascinating how this has all come to be.
‘White Noise’ director Noah Baumbach doesn’t like to think about death
Noah Baumbach, the director of “White Noise,” doesn’t like to contemplate death too much despite the central topic of his most recent movie being impending death. “I try not to think about it as much as anybody,” he tells Page Six exclusively at the 60th New York Film Festival Opening Night on Friday. The New York native, 53, was on hand to present his most recent film, “White Noise,” which is based on the acclaimed Don DeLillo novel. Adam Driver plays a college professor whose comfortable suburban life is upended when a nearby chemical leak causes “The Airborne Toxic Event,” forcing him and...
‘Armor Wars’: Don Cheadle’s Marvel Series Upgraded To A Movie
There’s been a shake-up in the Marvel Universe, but all things considered, it’s a pretty great one for Don Cheadle. The actor’s Marvel/Disney+ series, “Armor Wars,” is changing and is now being developed as a feature film. It’s hard to see that as anything else as an upgrade if your Don Cheadle or Cheadle’s reps. Marvel’s Disney+ series was supposed to be for supporting characters that didn’t really get their due and might be better suited to a character-driven limited series format. Cheadle’s War Machine/James “Rhoadey” Rhoades character—who already appeared in “Falcon And the Winter Solider” briefly and will turn up in the upcoming series “Secret Wars”—fit that bill perfectly: a supporting character that really deserved his own vehicle.
‘Justin Long’s New Movie’ Trailer: 20th Century Studios Has Sly & Clever Meta Fun With Its Latest ‘Barbarian’ Trailer
With roles in “Jeepers Creepers,” “Drag Me To Hell,” and “Tusk,” Justin Long has never shied away from horror movies. But what’s he up to in his latest foray into the genre? 20th Century Studios is having a little bit of meta fun with that in its new trailer for “Barbarian,” calling the movie instead “Justin Long’s New Movie.”
‘Raymond & Ray’ Trailer: Ethan Hawke & Ewan McGregor Reckon With Burying Family, But Not The Past
It’s crazy to think that after all these years, actors Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor have never appeared in a movie together. Both of them are terrific character actors, and both of them seem to travel in the same circuit of character-driven independent cinema usually helmed by auteurs. Well, humanist filmmaker Rodrigo Garcia, known for “Last Days In The Desert” with McGregor and films like “Albert Nobbs” and “Mother and Child,” has the inspired idea to put them together as estranged brothers in the new Apple TV+ drama, “Raymond & Ray.”
‘White Noise’: LCD Soundsystem Releases ‘New Body Rhumba’ In Lead-Up To Noah Baumbach’s Upcoming Film
While Noah Baumbach‘s latest, “White Noise,” already had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, it won’t reach audiences until later this year. But the build-up to the upcoming film commences today with the release of LCD Soundsystem‘s new single “new body rhumba,” the band’s first new material in five years.
’48 Hours In Vegas’: Jonathan Majors In Talks To Star As Dennis Rodman In Lionsgate’s Upcoming Movie
After star turns in “The Last Black Man In San Francisco,” “The Harder They Fall,” and “Devotion,” what does Jonathan Majors have up next? Well, being Kang the Conquerer in various MCU fare is one answer, but here’s another, more audacious one. Deadline reports that Majors is set to star as ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman in Lionsgate‘s upcoming film, “48 Hours In Vegas.”
‘Now You See Me 3’: Ruben Fleischer To Direct Next Movie In Series For Lionsgate
Does the world need another “Now You See Me” movie? After all, the last one came out in 2016 and, despite a successful pull at the box office, it didn’t win over critics. Deadline reports that Lionsgate thinks it’s okay to mine this well again, and they’ve tapped a new director to helm the franchise: “Venom” and “Uncharted” director Ruben Fleischer.
‘My Father’s Dragon’ Trailer: The New Animated Film From Oscar-Nominated Director Nora Twomey Arrives In November
In a world where major animation releases start to look very similar with their Pixar-esque visuals, projects like “My Father’s Dragon” really do stand out. As seen in the trailer for “My Father’s Dragon,” the Netflix animated feature has stunning visuals and a unique style as it tells the story of a young boy and the dragon he befriends. The all-star voice cast for the film includes Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith, Whoopi Goldberg, and Ian McShane.
‘Spoiler Alert’ Trailer: Jim Parsons Stars In A Life-Affirming Gay Love Story About Intimacy, Grief, & Recovery
Over the past several years, few working filmmakers have been as busy as Michael Showalter. The writer, director, and actor, once known primarily for his involvement in the cultish “Wet Hot American Summer” franchise, has seen a precipitous rise in both the movies and TV. His work on prestigious projects like “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “The Shrink Next Door,” and the Emmy-nominated “The Dropout” have earned him a reputation as one of the business’s most reliable operators. He’s now taking on another story based on actual events, seemingly becoming his professional specialty.
‘God’s Creatures’ Co-Directors Anna Rose Holmer & Saela Davis On Editing In Waves & Mythic Cycles [Interview]
Waves crash against the jagged coastline of an Irish fishing village, their rough cadence just one reminder of nature’s abiding power in a place composed of harsh, unyielding elements. The sky is a clouded gray, and the wind cuts sharp and deep enough to hit bone. Such a forbidding clime keeps the community at the center of A24’s “God’s Creatures,” small and close-knit but also superstitious and patriarchal. As is tradition, the men brave frigid waters to fish, while the women work in the factories, with mothers and daughters processing the daily catch brought in by fathers and sons.
‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibal Coming-Of-Age Tale Hits Theaters On November 23
Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet took the film world by storm in 2017 with “Call Me by Your Name.” Now they team up again for another coming-of-age tale, but one that’s much more macabre. Based on Camille DeAngelis‘ 2015 YA novel of the same name, “Bones...
Tony Gilroy Discusses Taking ‘Star Wars’ Seriously, The Original 5-Year-Plan, & Where ‘Andor’ Is All Headed [The Rogue Ones Podcast Interview]
‘The Rogue Ones: A Star Wars Andor Podcast’ returns with hosts Mike DeAngelo and The Playlist’s Editor-In-Chief, Rodrigo Perez. As with the previous episodes, each week, our hosts will recap and review the latest “Andor” episode and welcome cast members and creatives from the show to discuss all things “Andor” and maybe a few other “Star Wars” properties.
‘Time Bandits’: Lisa Kudrow, Charlyne Yi & More Join Taika Waititi’s Apple TV+ Series
Back in March 2019, it was reported that Taika Waititi had worked out a deal to co-write and direct a new reimagining of “Time Bandits” for Apple TV+. However, since then, there really hasn’t been much concrete news about the show. That said, it appears the show is ready to move full speed ahead with a full cast of actors joining the comedy series.
The Taylor Sheridan-Verse: Jennifer Ehle Joins’ ‘1923,’ Prequel To ‘Yellowstone’ & Three More Added To ‘Lioness’ CIA Drama
Taylor Sheridan is hyper-busy over at Paramount+, building up his “Yellowstone” TV empire, but he also has other adjacent irons in the fire. For one, “Tulsa King,” starring Sylvester Stallone as a mafia capo who relocates to Oklahoma, premieres on the streamer on November 13 (which apparently connects to “Yellowstone” too). But two more shows are getting close to becoming a reality too.
‘Community: The Movie’: Peacock Orders Feature Film To Close Out Beloved NBC Series, Danny Glover Not Returning
It looks like “six seasons and a movie” is finally coming true. Peacock is giving “Community” fans what they’ve clamored for since the NBC/Yahoo! Screen series ended in 2015: a full-length movie that wraps up the show. “Community: The Movie” brings back original series stars...
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: ‘The Witcher’ Star Freya Allan Joins Cast Of Upcoming Film
Last month, it was revealed announced that Owen Teague would star in a new “Planet Of The Apes” movie for 20th Century Studios. Now, Deadline reports that “The Witcher” star Freya Allan joins Teague in the film’s cast, and the film also has a new title: “Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.”
‘Nosferatu’: Robert Eggers’ Remake Of Classic Vampire Film Back In Motion With Bill Skarsgard Starring & Lily-Rose Depp In Talks
It looks like Robert Eggers may get to do his long-gestating passion project after all. Deadline reports that the horror maestro’s remake of “Nosferatu” for Focus Features is now closer than ever to production, with Bill Skarsgard attached to star as the titular vampire. However, there’s a shake-up regarding who will star in the upcoming film, with Anya Taylor-Joy no longer attached.
