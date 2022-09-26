Ryan Coogler Says Original ‘Wakanda Forever’ Script Before Chadwick Boseman’s Death Was Still “Spiritually Similar”

There’s been a shake-up in the Marvel Universe, but all things considered, it’s a pretty great one for Don Cheadle. The actor’s Marvel/Disney+ series, “Armor Wars,” is changing and is now being developed as a feature film. It’s hard to see that as anything else as an upgrade if your Don Cheadle or Cheadle’s reps. Marvel’s Disney+ series was supposed to be for supporting characters that didn’t really get their due and might be better suited to a character-driven limited series format. Cheadle’s War Machine/James “Rhoadey” Rhoades character—who already appeared in “Falcon And the Winter Solider” briefly and will turn up in the upcoming series “Secret Wars”—fit that bill perfectly: a supporting character that really deserved his own vehicle.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO