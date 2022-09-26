ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Rose, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Detectives seek identity of man accused of burglarizing storage units

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing a Donaldsonville storage business. The sheriff's office said the suspect was caught on camera going into multiple storage units illegally.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter

A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

Patterson police make armed robbery arrest

Patterson police arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday on armed robbery and home invasion charges. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrest:. --De’arius A. Williams, 18, Blakesly, Franklin, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of armed robbery, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and home invasion. Williams is incarcerated at the Patterson PD Jail with no bond set.
PATTERSON, LA
brproud.com

Mail carrier in Central reportedly robbed at gunpoint

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A mail carrier in Central was robbed at gunpoint this week, city leaders say. Local authorities mentioned the incident on The City of Central's official Facebook page, explaining that it was Monday (September 26) around 7:10 p.m. when a mail carrier was in her vehicle on her designated route along Central Woods Avenue and two armed individuals in an "older model gray Crown Victoria or Grand Marquis" pulled in front of her.
CENTRAL, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish detectives investigating burglary at Donaldsonville storage business

Ascension Parish detectives are investigating a burglary at a storage business in Donaldsonville. Video surveillance footage captured a subject suspected of illegally entering multiple storage units, according to a news release.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Anonymous tip leads to the arrest of 8 on drug-related charges

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents arrested eight individuals after finding narcotics at Thibodaux residence. The arrests occurred at a home on Ledet Drive on Thursday. Agents had received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region about drug activity at a residence in the 200 block of...
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

Domestic, drug arrests reported by local agencies

Morgan City police reported domestic battery arrests Monday and early Tuesday, and St. Mary deputies made an arrest on drug charges over the weekend. Patterson police made five arrests after an incident on Leonard Street, and a Morgan City man is accused of driving away after his vehicle struck a Napoleonville hydrant.
MORGAN CITY, LA

