FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
an17.com
HPD Gang Unit charges inmate in attempt to intimidate witness in recent murder trial
September 28, 2022, City of Hammond, LA – On September 19, 2022, the Hammond Police Department Gang Unit charged an inmate of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail with involvement in intimidating a witness from a recent murder trial. Jacoriaen “Toine” Cyprian, 22, of Hammond, sent messages from the jail messaging...
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
brproud.com
Detectives seek identity of man accused of burglarizing storage units
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing a Donaldsonville storage business. The sheriff’s office said the suspect was caught on camera going into multiple storage units illegally. Anyone with information is...
brproud.com
Convicted felon leads BRPD on pursuit that ends with seizure of pistol and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently attempted a traffic stop in the 11000 block of Old Hammond Hwy. The detective tried to stop a Honda Accord driven by Joshua Gauthier, 27, of Baton Rouge around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 26.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
brproud.com
Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter
A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
stmarynow.com
Patterson police make armed robbery arrest
Patterson police arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday on armed robbery and home invasion charges. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrest:. --De’arius A. Williams, 18, Blakesly, Franklin, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of armed robbery, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and home invasion. Williams is incarcerated at the Patterson PD Jail with no bond set.
Career criminal from Louisiana accused of possessing malnourished pit bulls
The arrest in 2020 happened two days before Christmas when a concerned citizen notified deputies about what appeared to be neglected pit bulls.
wbrz.com
Fourth arrest made after Baton Rouge mail carrier's master key stolen in midday June mugging
BATON ROUGE - A key that grants unfettered access to an undisclosed number of mailboxes in the Baton Rouge area was stolen by armed robbers after they followed a letter carrier on his delivery route in Sherwood Meadows. "I've seen the postman a couple of times ride through here. He...
brproud.com
Pursuit in BR ends with arrest of duo, seizure of heroin and fentanyl
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office recently attempted a traffic stop on Boardwalk Dr. Kaleb Derozan, 23, of Baton Rouge was driving the rental car and Kristen Bellew, 19, of Walker was a passenger. The traffic stop was requested because...
brproud.com
Mail carrier in Central reportedly robbed at gunpoint
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A mail carrier in Central was robbed at gunpoint this week, city leaders say. Local authorities mentioned the incident on The City of Central’s official Facebook page, explaining that it was Monday (September 26) around 7:10 p.m. when a mail carrier was in her vehicle on her designated route along Central Woods Avenue and two armed individuals in an “older model gray Crown Victoria or Grand Marquis” pulled in front of her.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating burglary at Donaldsonville storage business
Ascension Parish detectives are investigating a burglary at a storage business in Donaldsonville. Video surveillance footage captured a subject suspected of illegally entering multiple storage units, according to a news release. Anyone with information that could assist detectives can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by...
houmatimes.com
Anonymous tip leads to the arrest of 8 on drug-related charges
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents arrested eight individuals after finding narcotics at Thibodaux residence. The arrests occurred at a home on Ledet Drive on Thursday. Agents had received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region about drug activity at a residence in the 200 block of...
One arrested, three cited in birthday party shooting
Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies have been working the case since September 17, when they were called to Sugar Oaks Road to investigate shots fired.
NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
stmarynow.com
Domestic, drug arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City police reported domestic battery arrests Monday and early Tuesday, and St. Mary deputies made an arrest on drug charges over the weekend. Patterson police made five arrests after an incident on Leonard Street, and a Morgan City man is accused of driving away after his vehicle struck a Napoleonville hydrant.
KSLA
Couple arrested after dispute results in house fire; endangers child, according to Tangipahoa authorities
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was fighting with and their child were inside, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM). The incident happened at a home on Bickham Chapel Road around...
Arrest made in Hammond home invasion that left man dead, 12-year-old hospitalized
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Police arrested a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Omarion Hookfin Tuesday morning. He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for first-degree murder, two counts...
Deputies continue searching for answers related to man who was found dead in St. Charles Parish canal in 2021
On Wednesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced that deputies were still searching for answers related to the death of 31-year-old Ellington Lockett of Boutte. According to a previous report from the sheriff's office, Lockett's body was found in a drainage canal on Spruce Street back in December.
