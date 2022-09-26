Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Stay home: Agencies warn of debris in roadway
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As law enforcement and emergencies agencies buckle down, officials are urging individuals to stay home. Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody urged viewers during a phone interview with ABC7 to keep off the roadways as out of state agencies and resources move in. “I really want to...
Longboat Observer
Manatee officials ask residents to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian arrives
Manatee County officials on Wednesday morning are urging all residents and visitors to shelter in place until Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall just after midday, passes. A county release said more than 100,000 residents and visitors were asked to evacuate Zone A and B zones. However, now it is...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County issues shelter in place order
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has made it official: Stay where you are. Shelter in place. The announcement was made for Sarasota County early Wednesday afternoon. At a news conference Wednesday morning at the county Emergency Operation Center, county spokeswoman Jamie Carson said once sustained wind speeds reach 45 mph, police and fire personnel will not respond to calls for aid because it is simply too dangerous to be on the roadways.
cw34.com
'Sobering Reality:' Sarasota County officials pull emergency crews from roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As Hurricane Ian hits land, its effects can be felt all across Florida. Sarasota County is experiencing Ian's impact, with heavy rainfall. Only 50 miles away, Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers. As sustained winds hit 45 mph in Sarasota County, county officials...
Mysuncoast.com
Seek shelter: Manatee County suspends emergency services
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency Services are now suspended in Manatee County as conditions worsen. You should immediately seek shelter in Manatee County as Hurricane Ian approaches Category 5 level winds. The county has already declared a state of emergency to access funds.
sarasotamagazine.com
How Bad Will Flooding Be in Sarasota?
Depending on how Hurricane Ian wobbles, Sarasota County might be spared the worst it has to offer. But we are still expected to experience major flooding from storm surge, especially as the storm is is close to Category 5 status. If you’ve evacuated and want to know some approximation of...
fox13news.com
250K without power in Sarasota County
Crews say it will be a while before it's safe enough to get out and repair downed lines. They ask customers to be patient as they wait out the storm.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota deputies seeing damage on increasingly dangerous roads
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s office says while they are still responding to service calls, wind conditions may force the sheriff’s office to suspend service. “This is not the time to be on the road. This is the time to hunker down and shelter in place,”...
Mysuncoast.com
FP&L works to restore power as outages grow statewide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Ian treks across Florida, more power outages are being reported. That number is over 400,000 in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. FP&L says crews are restoring power in between weather bands as conditions allow. By 6 p.m., Wednesday, more than 232,670 customers were without...
sarasotamagazine.com
'We're Concerned for Our Entire Community': Sarasota County Issues Wednesday-Morning Hurricane Ian Updates
Hurricane Ian is approaching Sarasota County with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph—just two miles per hour short of Category 5 status. "We're concerned for our entire community and are monitoring all areas," Jamie Carson, Sarasota County's communications director, said during a media update this morning. "If you are...
Bay News 9
Manatee County residents asked to avoid using water
Manatee County is asking residents to avoid water usage. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, county government said:. "Numerous lift stations are without power. As a result, customers are asked to refrain from using water. Please limit flushing, showering, doing dishes, laundry and other activities where water goes down the drain. We hope to resolve this issue when the storm subsides."
Longboat Observer
Airport officials: We're not a shelter
Although some flights might have been canceled earlier, the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport said it would close at 8 p.m. Tuesday and reopen when it was safe to do so. In announcing the closure, airport officials stressed the terminal would be locked and secured and would not be open to passengers...
Company Asked Employees to Bring Family, Pets to Office to Work Through Hurricane Ian
The CEO of a Florida-based company downplayed the Category 4 hurricane headed directly for the area in a meeting with employees, and even told them to bring their kids and pets to the office so they could bunker down together—and keep working. Postcardmania, a postcard marketing company, has a...
sarasotamagazine.com
Ian Finally Moves Away From Sarasota-Manatee
Hurricane Ian, now a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, is pushing towards Florida's east coast. More than 2 million Floridians are without power, according to PowerOutage.us, and the Suncoast won't know what, exactly, Ian's aftermath looks like until the sun comes up this morning. Still,...
Mysuncoast.com
WATCH: Hurricane Ian sucks water from Manatee River
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm with windspeeds nearing that of a Category 5. With warm water in the Gulf and in local bodies of water, like the Manatee River, Ian pulled in the water as though sucking it from the straw. Bradenton Police posted a photo of one area of the river, where they say normally there would be water.
Mysuncoast.com
In the eye of the storm: Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thank you to all the viewers who have submitted videos to our Hurricane Ian gallery! If you are in a safe spot, please upload your photos here.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County orders evacuation of most-vulnerable zone
Sarasota County leaders on Monday ordered evacuations of the most vulnerable areas and residents, hoping to have everyone who is heading to emergency shelters by 8 p.m Tuesday, when the first of Hurricane Ian's winds are expected to arrive. Emergency Management Director Ed McCrane said emergency shelters would open at...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice residents, business owners concerned about Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Business owners in Venice were boarding up their windows and doors on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. “I got some guys here helping me, it’s teamwork, trying to keep a good attitude,” said Mike Miller, Manager of MPS Development and Construction. “We don’t have a saw, so we didn’t have to cut too close, just get the windows covered up.”
Mysuncoast.com
How do manatees and turtles stay safe in the storm?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, there is concern, not only for humans, but also for wildlife. Specifically, sea turtles, manatees, and shorebirds could be potentially affected. Luckily, members of the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and the Save the Manatee Club are keeping track and taking care...
sarasotamagazine.com
Manatee County Issues Evacuation Orders for Hurricane Ian
Ahead of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County public safety officials have announced plans for evacuations, beginning with a mandatory Zone A evacuation and voluntary Zone B evacuation, effective at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27. "We’re expecting sustained tropical or hurricane winds to our barrier islands and coastal communities for as long...
