Stay home: Agencies warn of debris in roadway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As law enforcement and emergencies agencies buckle down, officials are urging individuals to stay home. Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody urged viewers during a phone interview with ABC7 to keep off the roadways as out of state agencies and resources move in. “I really want to...
Sarasota County issues shelter in place order

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has made it official: Stay where you are. Shelter in place. The announcement was made for Sarasota County early Wednesday afternoon. At a news conference Wednesday morning at the county Emergency Operation Center, county spokeswoman Jamie Carson said once sustained wind speeds reach 45 mph, police and fire personnel will not respond to calls for aid because it is simply too dangerous to be on the roadways.
City
Seek shelter: Manatee County suspends emergency services

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency Services are now suspended in Manatee County as conditions worsen. You should immediately seek shelter in Manatee County as Hurricane Ian approaches Category 5 level winds. The county has already declared a state of emergency to access funds.
How Bad Will Flooding Be in Sarasota?

Depending on how Hurricane Ian wobbles, Sarasota County might be spared the worst it has to offer. But we are still expected to experience major flooding from storm surge, especially as the storm is is close to Category 5 status. If you’ve evacuated and want to know some approximation of...
FP&L works to restore power as outages grow statewide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Ian treks across Florida, more power outages are being reported. That number is over 400,000 in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. FP&L says crews are restoring power in between weather bands as conditions allow. By 6 p.m., Wednesday, more than 232,670 customers were without...
Manatee County residents asked to avoid using water

Manatee County is asking residents to avoid water usage. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, county government said:. "Numerous lift stations are without power. As a result, customers are asked to refrain from using water. Please limit flushing, showering, doing dishes, laundry and other activities where water goes down the drain. We hope to resolve this issue when the storm subsides."
Airport officials: We're not a shelter

Although some flights might have been canceled earlier, the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport said it would close at 8 p.m. Tuesday and reopen when it was safe to do so. In announcing the closure, airport officials stressed the terminal would be locked and secured and would not be open to passengers...
Ian Finally Moves Away From Sarasota-Manatee

Hurricane Ian, now a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, is pushing towards Florida's east coast. More than 2 million Floridians are without power, according to PowerOutage.us, and the Suncoast won't know what, exactly, Ian's aftermath looks like until the sun comes up this morning. Still,...
WATCH: Hurricane Ian sucks water from Manatee River

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm with windspeeds nearing that of a Category 5. With warm water in the Gulf and in local bodies of water, like the Manatee River, Ian pulled in the water as though sucking it from the straw. Bradenton Police posted a photo of one area of the river, where they say normally there would be water.
In the eye of the storm: Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thank you to all the viewers who have submitted videos to our Hurricane Ian gallery! If you are in a safe spot, please upload your photos here.
Sarasota County orders evacuation of most-vulnerable zone

Sarasota County leaders on Monday ordered evacuations of the most vulnerable areas and residents, hoping to have everyone who is heading to emergency shelters by 8 p.m Tuesday, when the first of Hurricane Ian's winds are expected to arrive. Emergency Management Director Ed McCrane said emergency shelters would open at...
Venice residents, business owners concerned about Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Business owners in Venice were boarding up their windows and doors on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. “I got some guys here helping me, it’s teamwork, trying to keep a good attitude,” said Mike Miller, Manager of MPS Development and Construction. “We don’t have a saw, so we didn’t have to cut too close, just get the windows covered up.”
How do manatees and turtles stay safe in the storm?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, there is concern, not only for humans, but also for wildlife. Specifically, sea turtles, manatees, and shorebirds could be potentially affected. Luckily, members of the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and the Save the Manatee Club are keeping track and taking care...
Manatee County Issues Evacuation Orders for Hurricane Ian

Ahead of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County public safety officials have announced plans for evacuations, beginning with a mandatory Zone A evacuation and voluntary Zone B evacuation, effective at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27. "We’re expecting sustained tropical or hurricane winds to our barrier islands and coastal communities for as long...
