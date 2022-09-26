Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian strikes Florida with continued sun for Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast September 28, 2022
High pressure is keeping the end of September and beginning of October dry in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Meanwhile a Category 4 storm (now weakening) hits Florida.
Northeast Arkansas organization preparing as Hurricane Ian approaches
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Cross of Northeast Arkansas is getting ready to help once Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida. The organization had already sent people down to the state as the storm moves closer. Executive Director Lori Arnold said Florida is a spot many in the Natural...
Mississippi on Standby to Help Florida as Ian Approaches
As Florida braces for a large and destructive hurricane, Mississippi is ready to send help if needed. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has been in discussions about providing assistance although nothing has been decided at this point. Hurricane Ian is forecast to hit the southwest Florida coast today as a Category 4 storm– before heading across the state, emerging in the Atlantic as a tropical storm, then turning to the northwest, making another landfall near the Georgia-South Carolina line, then tracking through South Carolina, western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. The only impact in Mississippi will be breezy winds created by a pressure gradient between Ian and an area of high pressure in Arkansas.
Arkansas electric workers respond to power outages in Florida as Hurricane Ian lashes the coast
ARKANSAS — Mid-South workers are already responding to the expected fallout from Hurricane Ian as it bears down on Florida. Sixty-four Line workers and utility vehicles with the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas (AECI), along with construction and right-of-way equipment, have been dispatched to assist the Peace River Electric Cooperative in Wauchula, Fla., with anticipated power outages.
Arkansans riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Widespread devastation in Cuba after Hurricane Ian ripped through. Parts of the country are just now starting to get power after an island-wide blackout. Norgelio Dieguez’s wife is there. "Right now, they have been 34 hours without power," Dieguez said. Dieguez lives in Bentonville. His...
New study: Recent research shows Arkansas has 4th highest rate of violent crimes in U.S.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New research on violent crimes in the U.S. revealed that Arkansas ranks number four on the list. According to criminal law experts jorgevelalaw.com, the research was conducted on the latest FBI crime data to reveal the state with the most reported violent crimes per 100,000 people.
SWEPCO announces interim fuel adjustment for Arkansas customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (September 27, 2022) – Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, announced today an interim fuel adjustment for Arkansas customers to help recover higher-than-expected fuel costs during the summer months. SWEPCO filed an adjustment to the Energy Cost Recovery (ECR) rate on Sept....
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Study: Rec. marijuana would increase Arkansas GDP by $2.36 billion over five years
Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) commissioned economists at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI) to conduct an economic analysis of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment (AAUCA) - a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot.
Arkansas lands part of $80 million for farming conservation pilot program
The Rural Investment to Protect our Environment Program (RIPE) announced that the nonprofit and its partners have been awarded $80 million for a pilot program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program. The pilot program will target four states, including Arkansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Virginia.
How Hurricane Ian is Impacting the Weather in North Texas
Hurricane Ian is causing devastating impacts to parts of Florida. While the southeast is feeling the brunt of the storm, the hurricane is influencing the weather in North Texas. The winds/ flow in the atmosphere around Hurricane Ian will result in a cold front sliding into North Texas Thursday. This...
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunters took a big bite out of Arkansas’s alligator population, bagging more than 100 of the massive reptiles. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Wednesday that during the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, hunters reported and tagged 157 alligators. According to an AGFC news release, Alligator...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Several more counties under burn bans
With only a few isolated showers over the last few weeks, Arkansas is continuing to dry out.
Arkansas Red Cross heads to Florida
ROGERS, Ark. — As hundreds of thousands of Floridians are preparing to leave Florida, Red Cross volunteers from Arkansas are going there. "The call could come at any minute, and then I’ll have about 24 hours," Arkansas Red Cross volunteer John Grigsby said. Grigsby is on standby. He...
Arkansan with Red Cross in Florida helping Hurricane Ian victims
Willie Hopkins, of Alexander, got to Florida on Sunday. It's calm where he's at in Interlachen, but he's busy helping people who are preparing for things to possibly get bad there on Thursday. “They just didn't want to get caught with trees falling down on their homes or anything like...
Ian Now Extremely Dangerous: What it Means for Alabama, Gulf Coast
The residents of Alabama have been watching Ian closely and now it has developed into a major hurricane. Now, the system is about to make landfall as a dangerous category 4. The winds in this category range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
Georgians bracing for Hurricane Ian as storm heads toward Florida
ATLANTA — Overnight and into the early morning hours, Ian strengthened and officially became a hurricane. Hurricane Ian is now on track to hit Florida later this week. As the storm continues moving into the U.S., it could barrel down on parts of Georgia, so many are bracing for the impact.
