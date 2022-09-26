ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Power 95.9

Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?

A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
ARKANSAS STATE
kicks96news.com

Mississippi on Standby to Help Florida as Ian Approaches

As Florida braces for a large and destructive hurricane, Mississippi is ready to send help if needed. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has been in discussions about providing assistance although nothing has been decided at this point. Hurricane Ian is forecast to hit the southwest Florida coast today as a Category 4 storm– before heading across the state, emerging in the Atlantic as a tropical storm, then turning to the northwest, making another landfall near the Georgia-South Carolina line, then tracking through South Carolina, western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. The only impact in Mississippi will be breezy winds created by a pressure gradient between Ian and an area of high pressure in Arkansas.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arkansas electric workers respond to power outages in Florida as Hurricane Ian lashes the coast

ARKANSAS — Mid-South workers are already responding to the expected fallout from Hurricane Ian as it bears down on Florida. Sixty-four Line workers and utility vehicles with the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas (AECI), along with construction and right-of-way equipment, have been dispatched to assist the Peace River Electric Cooperative in Wauchula, Fla., with anticipated power outages.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansans riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Widespread devastation in Cuba after Hurricane Ian ripped through. Parts of the country are just now starting to get power after an island-wide blackout. Norgelio Dieguez’s wife is there. "Right now, they have been 34 hours without power," Dieguez said. Dieguez lives in Bentonville. His...
BENTONVILLE, AR
swark.today

SWEPCO announces interim fuel adjustment for Arkansas customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (September 27, 2022) – Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, announced today an interim fuel adjustment for Arkansas customers to help recover higher-than-expected fuel costs during the summer months. SWEPCO filed an adjustment to the Energy Cost Recovery (ECR) rate on Sept....
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas lands part of $80 million for farming conservation pilot program

The Rural Investment to Protect our Environment Program (RIPE) announced that the nonprofit and its partners have been awarded $80 million for a pilot program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program. The pilot program will target four states, including Arkansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Virginia.
ARKANSAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Hurricane Ian is Impacting the Weather in North Texas

Hurricane Ian is causing devastating impacts to parts of Florida. While the southeast is feeling the brunt of the storm, the hurricane is influencing the weather in North Texas. The winds/ flow in the atmosphere around Hurricane Ian will result in a cold front sliding into North Texas Thursday. This...
TEXAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunters took a big bite out of Arkansas’s alligator population, bagging more than 100 of the massive reptiles. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Wednesday that during the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, hunters reported and tagged 157 alligators. According to an AGFC news release, Alligator...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas Red Cross heads to Florida

ROGERS, Ark. — As hundreds of thousands of Floridians are preparing to leave Florida, Red Cross volunteers from Arkansas are going there. "The call could come at any minute, and then I’ll have about 24 hours," Arkansas Red Cross volunteer John Grigsby said. Grigsby is on standby. He...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansan with Red Cross in Florida helping Hurricane Ian victims

Willie Hopkins, of Alexander, got to Florida on Sunday. It's calm where he's at in Interlachen, but he's busy helping people who are preparing for things to possibly get bad there on Thursday. “They just didn't want to get caught with trees falling down on their homes or anything like...
FLORIDA STATE

