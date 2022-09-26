Marie Osmond talks tour for ‘Unexpected’ #1 debut, going country & opera, 600 duet partners, cheering with Janet Jackson

Read full article on original website
Related
WOUB
Sarah Holt Doll’s career in technology began at Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Sarah Holt Doll was graduating from high school in 2008, she thought her future was either in musical theater or journalism. But after deciding to study journalism at Ohio University and working at WOUB Public Media, Doll’s career has gone down a completely different path – information technology (IT).
WOUB
Union rallies at Ohio University for higher pay and more employees
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Members of the union representing Ohio University’s culinary, custodial and maintenance staff rallied on campus Friday for increased pay and hiring. According to Ted Linscott, president of the Southeastern Ohio Central Labor Council AFL-CIO, the university once employed over 900 people in culinary, custodial and maintenance positions. By 2020, he said, this was down to 550 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, he said, the university employees 440 in these positions.
WOUB
Democratic and Republican candidate for Athens County auditor participate in voter forum
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The candidates for Athens County auditor appeared at a forum Tuesday night and for the most part articulated similar goals when it comes to running the office, but did seek to differentiate themselves on a few issues. Democratic candidate Ric Wasserman, who has been the...
Comments / 0