Marie Osmond talks tour for ‘Unexpected’ #1 debut, going country & opera, 600 duet partners, cheering with Janet Jackson

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Members of the union representing Ohio University’s culinary, custodial and maintenance staff rallied on campus Friday for increased pay and hiring. According to Ted Linscott, president of the Southeastern Ohio Central Labor Council AFL-CIO, the university once employed over 900 people in culinary, custodial and maintenance positions. By 2020, he said, this was down to 550 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, he said, the university employees 440 in these positions.

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO