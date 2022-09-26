Outsiders knocked FURIA out of ESL Pro League season 16 playoffs after a 2-1 reverse sweep today in round one. The Brazilians arrived at the match with a degree of favoritism and displayed their best on Ancient, which was Outsiders’ map pick. Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, Yuri “yuurih” Santos, and Rafael “saffee” Costa combined for 64 kills and helped FURIA to win Ancient by 16-11. The CIS powerhouse did not feel the pressure despite having their backs against the wall and went on to dominate FURIA on Vertigo (16-10) thanks to an impressive 11-4 CT side in the first half.

