Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Timing is everything: Why the new League of Legends Summoner’s Cup design is too much too soon
The League of Legends World Championship is less than 24 hours out. Of the 24 teams invited, only one will claim the title of world champion and lift the new Summoner’s Cup. Since 2012, the Summoner’s Cup has served as the symbol of the World Championship, fitting right into League’s epic branding and the game’s original lore. Ten years later, Riot Games has transitioned the trophy’s design into something more modern, pure, and forward-looking.
dotesports.com
Upset and Hylissang cleared to compete in Worlds 2022 play-in stage—but only one of them is playing tomorrow
Fnatic’s League of Legends squad got some much-needed good news today ahead of the start of the play-in stage of Worlds 2022. After their bottom lane tested positive for COVID-19 late last week, AD carry Upset will not miss any of his team’s games thanks to him testing negative. Support Hylissang tested negative more recently and will miss one day’s worth of matches, the organization announced today.
dotesports.com
Which play-in teams will advance to the Worlds 2022 group stage?
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is right around the corner, with the play-in stage scheduled to start on Sept. 29 at 3pm CT. In this phase, 12 teams have been drawn into two groups of six. They will be competing against each other to determine the top four teams that will qualify for the Worlds main event group stage.
dotesports.com
How to sign up for THE FINALS closed alpha
If you’re looking for a new shooter to break up the cycle of Call of Duty in your life, THE FINALS might just be for you. The game combines some traditional-looking arena-shooter mechanics with the chaos of fully-destructible environments. And the game just doesn’t allow you to destroy all the structures around you; it actively encourages you to do so.
RELATED PEOPLE
dotesports.com
The top 5 AD carries at League Worlds 2022
Each year at the League of Legends World Championship, the AD carry position always comes to the forefront of the game’s meta. It feels like at each season’s World Championship, there’s at least one ADC who emerges into a standout role for their team. From JackeyLove in 2018 to Huanfeng in 2020 and so many countless others throughout League history, AD carries have always made the World Championship their stomping ground.
dotesports.com
When does the Modern Warfare 2 beta end?
It’s been a fun couple of weekends for Call of Duty fans at the end of September. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t drop until Oct. 28, the beta has been accessible for the last two weekends and gamers all around the world have been sliding, dolphin diving, and sprinting headfirst into the new entry in the long-standing FPS franchise.
dotesports.com
Caps, Razork, and other LEC stars divulge which players and teams they want to face off against at Worlds 2022
With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship just around the corner, fans from all over the globe are preparing to support their own regional representatives as they battle against the best in the world. For European fans, Rogue, G2 Esports, Fnatic, and MAD Lions will be bringing the fiery...
dotesports.com
How much RP do you lose when the Apex Legends ranked split changes?
The ranked split in Apex Legends every season comes with a soft ranked reset at the same time. Instead of just maintaining your rank forever, you consistently will have targets and goals to try to reach because the game will keep knocking you down every month and a half or so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
What time do Overwatch’s servers shut down?
Overwatch is leaving quite a legacy behind. From its origins as Blizzard Entertainment’s first hero shooter to its huge roster of characters and maps to the popularity of its Overwatch League professional scene, the game was a cultural phenomenon during its six-year life. It quickly garnered a huge fanbase around the world, and it kept them coming back with new events and supplementary materials, like animated shorts and comics.
dotesports.com
Jankos explains why G2, Rogue ‘were not allowed’ to travel to New York for Worlds 2022 at same time as other League teams
League of Legends teams from around the world are making their way to North America in preparation for the League World Championship, which is set to begin tomorrow. While other squads from regions around the globe have already arrived in Mexico City and New York—the sites for the first two stages of the event—some European squads, including G2 Esports, have not yet made the trip across the Atlantic.
dotesports.com
Jankos wants League’s Champions Queue to become even more exclusive
Although he’s not currently participating in North America’s Champions Queue, G2 Esports jungler Jankos has been streaming and honing his skills in solo queue for the past several weeks. He’s been playing League of Legends on his alt account and keeping note of the happenings going on there in NA.
dotesports.com
Goodbye Brazil: Outsiders crush FURIA on Inferno to advance in ESL Pro League season 16 playoffs
Outsiders knocked FURIA out of ESL Pro League season 16 playoffs after a 2-1 reverse sweep today in round one. The Brazilians arrived at the match with a degree of favoritism and displayed their best on Ancient, which was Outsiders’ map pick. Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, Yuri “yuurih” Santos, and Rafael “saffee” Costa combined for 64 kills and helped FURIA to win Ancient by 16-11. The CIS powerhouse did not feel the pressure despite having their backs against the wall and went on to dominate FURIA on Vertigo (16-10) thanks to an impressive 11-4 CT side in the first half.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
All Overwatch 2 Competitive changes: New ranked skill tiers explained
Overwatch 2 represents a new era for the iconic hero shooter franchise, and alongside that new era is a collection of changes coming to the game’s foundational competitive move. Competitive play has been a vital aspect of Overwatch since the game was released, so improving the competitive and ranked...
dotesports.com
Faker works his magic to steal Baron under enemy team’s noses in League’s Champions Queue
T1 players have been giving their all in the North American Champions Queue. Keria and Zeus have already climbed to the top 15 ranks on the leaderboard. Even Faker has been grinding to attain peak form before the 2022 League of Legends World Championship kicks off on Sept. 29. When...
dexerto.com
League of Legends tier list: Best champions to use in each role
Looking for an updated League of Legends tier list to help you dominate your enemies on Summoner’s Rift? Check out our rankings of all the in-meta champions currently available in the game. Since League of Legends‘ release in 2009, Riot Games has constantly introduced new champions to massively expand...
dotesports.com
When does Overwatch 2 go live?
Just like the start of any game, Overwatch 2 is sure to have plenty of players chomping at the bit to jump in and play once the servers go live. After years of development at Blizzard Entertainment and speculation from fans, the game is almost ready to release. To prepare for the game’s launch, Blizzard has laid out a schedule detailing when the game will go live around the world.
dotesports.com
OSee shakes slump, helps Liquid knock Fnatic out of ESL Pro League season 16
Team Liquid eliminated Fnatic from ESL Pro League season 16 today with a 2-1 victory today in the first round of the single-bracket playoffs. The North American cavalry kicked off the series with a nail-biter victory on their map pick Inferno (16-13), thanks to EliGE’s heroics with just the MP9 and the USP-S in a crucial round toward the end of regulation.
dotesports.com
Lag on LAN? Tech delays send NAVI vs. Heroic past midnight and s1mple into madness
A round-of-12 playoff match between Natus Vincere and Heroic at ESL Pro League season 16 has gone past midnight in Malta due to rampant tech delays and a stunning amount of lag that is affecting several players, including superstar Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev. The two CS:GO teams, at time...
dotesports.com
Does MMR transfer between Overwatch and Overwatch 2?
Much of the first Overwatch’s player base spent a decent chunk of time playing the game’s Competitive mode. Whether you wanted to go pro and consistently improve or you were just curious about where you stood compared to other players, Competitive was a source of joy—and frustration—for many a player. While it was a lot of fun to “sweat” in ranked, as many say, the mode was also plagued with problems, with many players saying the mode made them feel stuck.
dotesports.com
Asian VALORANT team to build a 10-man roster to prepare for VCT 2023
Indian VALORANT team Global Esports, one of the 10 that secured a spot in the Asia partnership league, is set to sign additional players and form a 10-man VALORANT roster heading into the 2023 VCT season. Global Esports’ plan is to make a 10-man roster, which must reportedly be approved...
Comments / 0