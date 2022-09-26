ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men dead in shooting at Gwinnet apartment complex

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

A shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment complex left two men dead late Sunday night, according to police.

Officers received a call about a person shot at the Parc at 1695 apartments along Graves Road just before 11 p.m., a news release states. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Rudy Ervin Garcia and 31-year-old Christian Villarreal Rocha with gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police have not released any other details about the victims or the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com . Crime Stoppers tipsters may receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Comments / 1

Related
