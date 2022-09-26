Read full article on original website
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
AdWeek
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
Netflix cancels new show Grendel partway through filming
"They were in the middle of shooting their first season and Netflix just... changed their minds."
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Collider
‘Prey for the Devil’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Stories of exorcism are a dime a dozen. But how do you eliminate a demon possessing multiple people, spreading like an epidemic? The answers lie in Prey for the Devil, where a nun, played by Jacqueline Byers, learns to purge demons, or rather a single demon (more on that in a moment). The supernatural horror film is directed by Daniel Stamm. The German filmmaker is best known for directing The Last Exorcism and 13 Sins, as well as some episodes of television series like Fear the Walking Dead and the Scream TV series. Robert Zappia (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later) has written the screenplay for the film, from a story he developed with Earl Richey Jones and Todd R. Jones, both of whom also serve as producers. The plot follows Sister Ann, who is set to perform an exorcism and finds out that the demonic force has a connection to her past.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's fireproof Targaryen mystery solved
House of the Dragon episode six spoilers follow. House of the Dragon episode six came to a scorching end when Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) took her own life by dragon fire. That is she asked her dragon Vaghar to burn her alive. After an arduous labour, Laena was unable to...
First trailer for HBO's The Last of Us is out
After many months of sizzle reel teases and set photos, HBO’s small screen adaptation of The Last of Us got an official teaser. On Monday, HBO released the first-ever trailer for The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively. In the footage, we can see several iconic moments from Naughty Dog’s beloved action-adventure title, including Firefly base camps and a carnival from the Left Behind DLC. There’s also a very brief shot of Storm Reid as Riley – blink, and you’ll miss it, though.
TechRadar
Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished
Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
Every TV Show and Film Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
Perhaps the most highly anticipated title on HBO Max's roster for October is the second season of "The White Lotus."
ComicBook
Strange World: New Trailer Released for Disney Animated Movie
Disney has released a new trailer and poster for its upcoming animated sci-fi movie Strange World. Hailing from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the film follows a family of legendary explorers, the Clades. Together, they visit an uncharted and dangerous land. They're joined by a crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and other ravenous creatures. "Inspired by classic adventure stories," said director Don Hall in a press release, "'Strange World' is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world." You can see the trailer above.
Why it might be better to wait and watch the new 'Star Wars' series 'Andor' in batches of episodes, not every week
The three-episode debut of "Andor" highlighted how the narrative will be broken up between blocks of episodes.
Upcoming DC TV Shows: Full List Of Series Coming Up In 2022 And Beyond
Hopefully comic book fans have enough time to keep up with these upcoming DC TV shows.
TechCrunch
Netflix establishes an internal games studio in Helsinki, led by former Zynga GM
The streamer says it chose to locate its newest studio in Helsinki because it’s already home to some of the best game talent in the world. Notably, the location will also serve as the first studio Netflix will be building from scratch. To date, the company has made deals...
Netflix Superhero Series ‘Grendel’ Scrapped Despite Filming Multiple Episodes: Report
It’s been one year since Netflix announced it would be adapting a live-action Grendel series — but according to new reports, the show has since been scrapped by the streamer. According to The Wrap, the decision to cancel Grendel was not “taken lightly” and will not affect the...
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals When Game of Thrones Creators' New Series Will Debut
Netflix has revealed when the television adaptation of the hit Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem, a new series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, will debut. On Saturday, as part of the streamer's TUDUM fan event, Netflix shared a look at the cast of the upcoming series and revealed that the series will debut in 2023, though a specific month wasn't clarified.
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for New Series From Dark Creators
The latest series from Dark creators Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese is officially on the way. During Netflix's Tudum virtual event this past Saturday, the streaming service announced the release date for 1899, a new genre-bending mystery-horror series created by the duo. The show will be making its debut on the platform on Thursday, November 17th, 2022. In addition to a new poster for the series, Tudum also unveiled a brief video of the series' ensemble cast announcing the release date news.
wegotthiscovered.com
The single worst-reviewed movie in history finally gains a tiny measure of sympathy
History has shown that any movie with the word (or a variation of) “versus” in the title has a 50/50 chance of being awful, but 2002’s video game adaptation Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever took things to an entirely new level by becoming the single worst-reviewed film in the history of Rotten Tomatoes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: New ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans worried while Phase Four’s biggest problem is identified
It’s time to dive back into the Quantum Realm of revelations that is our daily Marvel news roundup. What everyone’s talking about this Saturday includes our first glimpse at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which has left folks very worried indeed. Elsewhere, the biggest problem that’s bogged down Phase Four may have been found as a thrilling Thunderbolts theory suggests a new Hulk-adjacent hero could smash onto the scene.
