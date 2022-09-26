Read full article on original website
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Kinzinger on GOP-majority House: They’re going to demand a Biden impeachment vote every week
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) in a new interview predicts that GOP lawmakers will demand a vote to impeach President Biden “every week” if Republicans take control of the House in the midterms. Kinzinger, a frequent critic of former President Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill, compared previous...
Washington Examiner
Seventy-two House Democrats sign on to letter opposing Schumer-Manchin permitting deal
More than 70 House Democrats have signed on to a letter opposing a Senate deal that would make it easier for energy producers to be granted development permits, citing the deal's restrictions on litigation and environmental reviews. The letter, originating in the Natural Resources Committee, asks Democratic House leadership not...
POLITICO
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
WATCH: House Dem says Nancy Pelosi, 'New York and California' party leaders need to go
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) is calling for new leadership in the House Democratic conference.
Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans are looking to counter recent Democratic wins by proposing an agenda for next year that harkens back to the Trump era
House GOP leaders are hoping the midterm agenda scheduled for release September 19 will be the vibe shift they need to cruise to victory in November.
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
CNBC
Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist resigns from Congress as he takes on GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida
Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist announced Wednesday he will resign from Congress as he campaigns to unseat Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. The move will shrink Democrats' already-slim majority in the House, potentially complicating efforts to pass more legislation before the midterm elections. DeSantis and former President Donald Trump...
Republicans Filibuster Bill Requiring Disclosure Of Dark Money
Special interest groups have spent billions of dollars trying to influence elections. Much of it has been fueled by anonymous donors.
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Nancy Pelosi releases full text of bill to BAN lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks: Democrats go to battle over new law as House Number 2 Hoyer says he will oppose it
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released the full text of the bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. The text comes after months of pressure from the public as a number of reports revealed hundreds of lawmakers regularly trade stocks directly related to their work in Congress. It could come to a vote as soon as this week.
Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority
Senate Democrats are bracing for the possibility for life under a divided government, with President Biden in office and a strong possibility of a Republican-controlled House. Democrats hope they can retain their majority in the Senate, where a number of political handicappers say the party is favored. That would give Democrats more leverage and congressional support for Biden over the next two years.
Democrats getting ‘crushed’ by ‘ruthless’ Fox News hosts: Newsom
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says Democrats have to do a better job countering the influence Fox News has over the American electorate. “These guys are ruthless on the other side. Ruthless on the other side,” Newsom said during an event hosted by The Texas Tribune over the weekend. “That prime-time lineup by Fox, they’re ruthless. They dominate the most important thing in American politics today, and that’s the narrative. Facts become secondary to narrative. They dominate with illusion and we are getting crushed.”
House office votes to unionize in congressional first
A House office has voted for the first time to unionize, the Congressional Workers Union announced.
California Democrat blames Republicans for making border crisis worse
California Democrat Rep. Raul Ruiz blamed Republicans for making the immigration and border crisis worse during a Tuesday interview on MSNBC. MSNBC host José Díaz-Balart asked the Ruiz about policy solutions to the growing migrant crisis. "Well I think it’s very important to really draw a contrast here,...
MSNBC
Republicans have a ‘very first bill’ in mind (and it’s a mess)
There’s nothing necessarily wrong with the fact that House Republicans are making legislative plans for the next Congress. It’s a little premature — there’s no guarantee that there will be a GOP majority — but in the abstract, it can be a good thing for a party leadership to think ahead and prepare to hit the ground running.
U.S. Senate headed to Thursday passage of stopgap gov't funding bill -Schumer
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate could pass a temporary government funding bill as soon as Thursday, which would avert partial government shutdowns that otherwise would begin on Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
