California Gov. Gavin Newsom says Democrats have to do a better job countering the influence Fox News has over the American electorate. “These guys are ruthless on the other side. Ruthless on the other side,” Newsom said during an event hosted by The Texas Tribune over the weekend. “That prime-time lineup by Fox, they’re ruthless. They dominate the most important thing in American politics today, and that’s the narrative. Facts become secondary to narrative. They dominate with illusion and we are getting crushed.”

