New PS5 rumored for 2023 release is the console we've been waiting for
Yet another PS5 redesign could be arriving as early as next year, with a pretty formative change in that of a detachable disc drive. It sounds like the most impactful PS5 redesign yet, according to leaker Tom Henderson via his new website, Insider Gaming (opens in new tab). He claims that the upcoming revision is set to launch around September 2023. And Sony is reportedly going to be shaking things up by selling the console with a detachable disc drive that connects via the USB-C port. Henderson says the new PS5 and its disc drive will be able to be bought separately, or bundled together.
Ars Technica
Console hacker reveals PS4/PS5 exploit that is “essentially unpatchable”
Longtime console hacker CTurt has blasted what he calls an "essentially unpatchable" hole in the security of the PS4 and PS5, detailing a proof-of-concept method that should allow for the installation of arbitrary homebrew applications on the consoles. CTurt says he disclosed his exploit, dubbed Mast1c0re, to Sony via a...
TechRadar
Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals 2022: early sales and predictions
This year’s Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday deals should be a treat for all. It’s been a whole year since Nintendo released the latest model of its hit handheld console, so we expect to see some sizeable discounts in the November sales. While plenty of Nintendo Switch Black...
ComicBook
New Xbox Controller Design Leaked
Over the last two years, Microsoft has released a handful of compelling controller options for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Apparently that number is set to grow by one later this week, as reputable Microsoft leaker @ALumia_Italia on Twitter has shared an image of a new Mineral Camo design. The officially licensed Wireless Controller has a sharp blue design that's sure to appeal to a lot of Xbox fans. The images originally came from a listing from retailer Microplay, which also shared a September 27th release date and an MSRP of $79.99.
The Real Reason The Sega Game Gear Was A Failure
For every video game console that becomes a massive success, there are plenty of consoles that are catastrophic failures. Even some solid devices just make a dent with gamers. Case in point: the Sega Game Gear. The Game Gear was touted as a portable alternative to the massively successful Sega...
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
EA quickly learns it has no idea what console generation we're in
Wild Hearts is a "gen 5" game, which doesn't mean anything, but it especially doesn't mean what EA thinks it means
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
Business Insider
The 11 best Xbox accessories, including wireless headsets, customizable controllers, and extra storage
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Some of our top picks include Microsoft's Elite Series 2 controller and its budget-friendly stereo headset. Extra storage, battery packs, and wireless adapters are also great options for Xbox gamers. Many of our recommended Xbox accessories work with...
makeuseof.com
6 Nintendo Switch Apps All Switch Owners Should Install
The Nintendo Switch puts countless games at your disposal, but the device is capable of a lot more than just gaming. It isn't all about trading turnips and saving princesses from spiny turtles, you know. If you're now wondering what else your Switch is capable of, read on to learn...
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
IGN
Daily Deals: Turtles In Time Arcade Cabinet, Xbox Controllers, and More
Check out the new hot daily deals on this fine Sunday, including a sale on Nintendo Switch games, new discounts on TCL 6-series 4K Mini LED gaming TVs with HDMI 2.1 (75" model now added), a sweet looking 70" TV stand with fireplace insert and illuminated glass shelving for only $250, a sale on controllers for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, and more.
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #466 Is Perfectly Average
Today's Wordle features a common trap for players, but one that easy to work around. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
All October 2022 Game Release Dates
Catch up on all the latest video games hitting the physical and digital store shelves this October.
Android Headlines
Here's When You Can Try PlayStation's New 'Stars' Loyalty Program
The launch of Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program is just around the corner for some, and beginning in earnest today for others. After announcing the loyalty program back in July, Sony is ready to start rolling it out to players. Beginning with PS4 and PS5 owners in Asia today. The company says that it’s also planning to launch PlayStation Stars in other regions outside of Asia “soon.”
Polygon
Super Mario Maker 2 creator releases ‘Super Mario Bros. 5’ after 7 years of work
It finally happened, “Super Mario Bros. 5” is here! And by “here” we actually mean “fully realized and created inside Super Mario Maker 2 by a fan, not Nintendo.”. It’s been 32 years since Nintendo launched Super Mario World — the last truly classic Mario Bros. platformer before the modern era — in Japan. Since then we’ve gotten numerous 3D Mario games, modern 2D “New” Super Mario Bros. games, and even Mario games where you can make other Mario games.
CNET
New PS5 Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle Revealed
Sony has revealed a new PS5 bundle that packages the current-gen console with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The bundle is available only through preordering on the PlayStation Direct store and comes with everything else a typical PS5 comes with -- DualSense controller, the appropriate cables and a pre-installed digital copy of Astro's Playroom. (We first saw it via the Wario64 Twitter account.)
