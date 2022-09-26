Aaron Rodgers hinted that he saw something on the Jumbotron that helped the Packers stop the Buccaneers, and now Tampa Bay is working to figure out what it was

Aaron Rodgers speaks with a reporter after a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. AP Photo/Alex Menendez

The Green Bay Packers held on for a 14-12 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, escaping Tampa Bay with a crucial second win to start the season.

While the Packers had led for most of the game, the Buccaneers made a push to tie things up late in the fourth quarter, driving 89 yards to score a touchdown with just 14 seconds left on the clock to put the score at 14-12. The Buccaneers would need a two-point conversion to force overtime.

In a strange turn of events, Tampa Bay took a delay-of-game penalty before the two-point try, pushing their offense back to the seven-yard line.

When the Buccaneers finally got the snap off in time, the Packers defense stopped the play.

While Aaron Rodgers wasn't on the field for the decisive defensive stop, he may have had a hand in it.

After the game, Rodgers hinted that the Buccaneers had given something away while their sideline was being broadcast by the Jumbotron ahead of their final offensive play.

"Sometimes you see things in the game," Rodgers said. "Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home. I saw something and just passed on the information."

Rodgers was cryptic in his retelling of the story, and given his penchant for playing with the media, it's possible he was just having a laugh. That said, Rodgers is also one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, and undoubtedly could have spotted something of a tell from the Buccaneers huddle if he caught them at the right time on the Jumbotron.

On Monday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was asked about Rodgers' comments, and said the team would be working to figure out what, if anything, went wrong.

"We're meeting this afternoon," Bowles said, when asked if had spoken with the gameday ops team about keeping the camera off the sidelines during key situations.

Best of luck to the Jumbotron team at Raymond James Stadium, who undoubtedly are having a tougher Monday than normal.