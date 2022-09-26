Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
New Canaan man accused of fatally shooting his wife deemed incompetent to stand trial
STAMFORD — A 77-year-old New Canaan man accused of fatally shooting his wife in 2021 was found not competent to stand trial during a hearing on Wednesday. Albert Kokoth, 77, sat in a wheelchair surrounded by court marshals as he appeared before Judge Gary White at the state Superior Court in Stamford.
Register Citizen
New Haven man charged in Branford overdose death
BRANFORD — Local police say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 drug overdose death. Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for his role in the August 2021 death of a Branford resident, according to police. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday.
Register Citizen
Former Fairfield town officials seek probation in dumping case
BRIDGEPORT – Five former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, accused of allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, are seeking a pretrial probation program. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public Works superintendent; Joseph Michelangelo, former director of public works; Brian Carey, the interim public works...
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man confesses involvement in July double homicide
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man has been arrested for allegedly operating the getaway vehicle in a July drive-by shooting that left two dead. Everton Brooks, 19, was arrested and charged with murder with special circumstances and two counts of murder Wednesday, according to police. He was held on $5 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday morning.
Register Citizen
New Haven felon pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A New Haven man pleaded guilty Tuesday to trafficking fentanyl, according to federal prosecutors. Roy Reid, also known as "Jama," 34, faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute, and distribution, of fentanyl before U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala in Hartford Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release.
Register Citizen
Fairfield police seek man who showed gun to girls at Sasco Beach
FAIRFIELD — Police say they are investigating after a man showed a gun to two girls at Sasco Beach on Sunday evening. Fairfield police spokesperson Lt. Michael Paris said the department received a report of a man with a "bullhorn" who eventually asked two girls who were present "if they wanted to see his gun."
Register Citizen
New Haven felon charged with drug and firearm offenses, prosecutors say
NEW HAVEN — A local man has been charged with drug and firearm offenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Teejay Johnson, 37, pleaded not guilty Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford. He has previously been convicted of firearm and assault-related offenses, according to the Justice Department.
Register Citizen
New Haven 'gaining traction' with community help to solve shooting cases, chief says
NEW HAVEN — Police Chief Karl Jacobson on Wednesday praised local residents for their help in addressing gun violence as his department announced arrests in four recent shootings. New Haven Assistant Police Chief Bertram Etienne discussed the shootings during a news briefing at the Union Avenue police station. The...
Register Citizen
Stamford police recover loaded gun, ammo hidden near Wright Tech high school
STAMFORD — City police are investigating an incident in which a gun as found loaded, along with extra ammunition, on the outskirts of J.M. Wright Technical High School's campus Sunday night. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said the Stamford Police Department received a tip around 9:30 p.m. Sunday suggesting...
Register Citizen
Boy, 17, wounded in New Haven shooting, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after 17-year-old boy was shot on Read Street Monday afternoon in the city's Newhallville neighborhood. New Haven police were alerted to gunfire on Read Street between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street around 5:20 p.m., police said in a statement Tuesday. Police were then...
Register Citizen
Social media threats disrupt classes at 3 Waterbury schools, police say
WATERBURY — Three schools in the city have been ordered to shelter in place Tuesday in the latest of a series of threats reported in Connecticut and nationwide. Crosby High School, Enlightenment School and Jonathan Reed School have been ordered to shelter in place and police said officers are present at these locations.
Register Citizen
Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
Register Citizen
Fairfield takes steps to stop marijuana use at local park
FAIRFIELD — A town task force decided to take action after finding evidence of underage drug use at a local park. Fairfield CARES Community Coalition, a town-created task force aimed at addressing youth drug and alcohol use, recently helped get community watch signs installed at the entrances of the Mary Katona Memorial Open Space. Catherine Hazlett, the coalition's program director, said this became necessary after nearby residents repeatedly found marijuana and vaping products discarded around the open space.
Register Citizen
Julian Braxton, Bridgeport community leader and business owner, dies at 90
BRIDGEPORT — Julian Braxton, a former councilman and community leader who was known for operating Braxton’s Men’s Shop in the city’s East End for nearly 50 years, has died. He was 90. Braxton died Sept. 20, according to an obituary published last week. He was laid...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police: Two male suspects fired shots from car before crash
BRIDGEPORT — Local police are searching for two male suspects who allegedly fired shots before crashing a car. Police said the Bridgeport Emergency Command Center received a report of shots fired and a car crash at the intersection of Gregory and Atlantic streets around 4:58 p.m. The caller told dispatchers two male suspects fired out of the window of the car, reported to be a gray Pontiac sedan, before the vehicle collided with a pole, according to police.
Register Citizen
Newhallville, Hamden neighbors still fighting APT Foundation methadone clinic proposal
NEW HAVEN — More than nine months after the APT Foundation bought the former Achievement First Elm City College Preparatory at 794 Dixwell Ave. in Newhallville, neighbors are still fighting to keep the agency from moving several of its facilities -- including a methadone clinic -- into the neighborhood.
Register Citizen
Middletown police officer and Army vet battles terminal brain cancer
MIDDLETOWN — Members of the community are raising money for the family of a local police officer and Army veteran battling brain cancer. Officer Matt Silvestrini was first diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma in 2016 at the age of 32, according to a crowdfunding page set up to benefit the family. He went through chemotherapy, radiation treatment and brain surgery, and was free of cancer for five years, the page said.
Register Citizen
Greenwich school officials say Cos Cob administrator had role in hiring but wasn't the sole decider
GREENWICH — With multiple investigations ongoing after a viral video showed Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools, district officials foreshadowed what investigators might find in coming weeks. Director of Communications Jonathan Supranowitz said assistant principals are never...
Register Citizen
After failed POKO request, Norwalk minority leader seeks clarity on his authority
NORWALK — After a failed attempt to add a resolution for a public hearing over a POKO settlement, the Common Council’s Republican member is seeking clarity on the minority party’s jurisdiction. Council member Bryan Meek, the council’s lone GOP member, said he will seek a legal opinion...
Register Citizen
Mayor: 'Latest stunt' nearly gets POKO developer tossed from Norwalk meeting
NORWALK — Amid ongoing POKO litigation and settlement offerings, security had to lead Jason Milligan back to his seat during Tuesday's Common Council meeting in what the mayor called the "latest stunt" by the real estate developer. Milligan, who owns properties along Leonard and Wall streets integral to the...
