Stamford, CT

Register Citizen

New Haven man charged in Branford overdose death

BRANFORD — Local police say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 drug overdose death. Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for his role in the August 2021 death of a Branford resident, according to police. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday.
BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Former Fairfield town officials seek probation in dumping case

BRIDGEPORT – Five former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, accused of allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, are seeking a pretrial probation program. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public Works superintendent; Joseph Michelangelo, former director of public works; Brian Carey, the interim public works...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport man confesses involvement in July double homicide

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man has been arrested for allegedly operating the getaway vehicle in a July drive-by shooting that left two dead. Everton Brooks, 19, was arrested and charged with murder with special circumstances and two counts of murder Wednesday, according to police. He was held on $5 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday morning.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven felon pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl, prosecutors say

HARTFORD — A New Haven man pleaded guilty Tuesday to trafficking fentanyl, according to federal prosecutors. Roy Reid, also known as "Jama," 34, faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute, and distribution, of fentanyl before U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala in Hartford Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield police seek man who showed gun to girls at Sasco Beach

FAIRFIELD — Police say they are investigating after a man showed a gun to two girls at Sasco Beach on Sunday evening. Fairfield police spokesperson Lt. Michael Paris said the department received a report of a man with a "bullhorn" who eventually asked two girls who were present "if they wanted to see his gun."
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven felon charged with drug and firearm offenses, prosecutors say

NEW HAVEN — A local man has been charged with drug and firearm offenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Teejay Johnson, 37, pleaded not guilty Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford. He has previously been convicted of firearm and assault-related offenses, according to the Justice Department.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford police recover loaded gun, ammo hidden near Wright Tech high school

STAMFORD — City police are investigating an incident in which a gun as found loaded, along with extra ammunition, on the outskirts of J.M. Wright Technical High School's campus Sunday night. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said the Stamford Police Department received a tip around 9:30 p.m. Sunday suggesting...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Boy, 17, wounded in New Haven shooting, police say

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after 17-year-old boy was shot on Read Street Monday afternoon in the city's Newhallville neighborhood. New Haven police were alerted to gunfire on Read Street between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street around 5:20 p.m., police said in a statement Tuesday. Police were then...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Social media threats disrupt classes at 3 Waterbury schools, police say

WATERBURY — Three schools in the city have been ordered to shelter in place Tuesday in the latest of a series of threats reported in Connecticut and nationwide. Crosby High School, Enlightenment School and Jonathan Reed School have been ordered to shelter in place and police said officers are present at these locations.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say

BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Fairfield takes steps to stop marijuana use at local park

FAIRFIELD — A town task force decided to take action after finding evidence of underage drug use at a local park. Fairfield CARES Community Coalition, a town-created task force aimed at addressing youth drug and alcohol use, recently helped get community watch signs installed at the entrances of the Mary Katona Memorial Open Space. Catherine Hazlett, the coalition's program director, said this became necessary after nearby residents repeatedly found marijuana and vaping products discarded around the open space.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police: Two male suspects fired shots from car before crash

BRIDGEPORT — Local police are searching for two male suspects who allegedly fired shots before crashing a car. Police said the Bridgeport Emergency Command Center received a report of shots fired and a car crash at the intersection of Gregory and Atlantic streets around 4:58 p.m. The caller told dispatchers two male suspects fired out of the window of the car, reported to be a gray Pontiac sedan, before the vehicle collided with a pole, according to police.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown police officer and Army vet battles terminal brain cancer

MIDDLETOWN — Members of the community are raising money for the family of a local police officer and Army veteran battling brain cancer. Officer Matt Silvestrini was first diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma in 2016 at the age of 32, according to a crowdfunding page set up to benefit the family. He went through chemotherapy, radiation treatment and brain surgery, and was free of cancer for five years, the page said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich school officials say Cos Cob administrator had role in hiring but wasn't the sole decider

GREENWICH — With multiple investigations ongoing after a viral video showed Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools, district officials foreshadowed what investigators might find in coming weeks. Director of Communications Jonathan Supranowitz said assistant principals are never...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Mayor: 'Latest stunt' nearly gets POKO developer tossed from Norwalk meeting

NORWALK — Amid ongoing POKO litigation and settlement offerings, security had to lead Jason Milligan back to his seat during Tuesday's Common Council meeting in what the mayor called the "latest stunt" by the real estate developer. Milligan, who owns properties along Leonard and Wall streets integral to the...
NORWALK, CT

