ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Though out of playoffs, Tigers, Royals take momentum into meeting

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0FxF_0iB5JWC100

Misery and frustration enveloped the Detroit Tigers most of the season. Their playoff hopes quickly evaporated and they played so poorly that the organization fired general manager Al Avila.

As the season winds down, the Tigers are getting better. Led by a group of young players, they enjoyed their most successful road trip of the season last week. They’ll try to ride that momentum through the last 10 games, starting with a home game against Kansas City on Tuesday.

Detroit (60-92) took two of three from Baltimore, which remains in the wild-card race. The Tigers then bounced the Chicago White Sox from contention in the American League Central divisional race by sweeping a three-game weekend series.

“Best trip of the season,” manager AJ Hinch said. “Win a series in Baltimore when they were fighting for something. We sweep the White Sox when they were fighting for something. It’s important for us to play well, No. 1. And No. 2, when we get the results that we want and get rewarded for playing the game well, the guys love that.”

It was hard not to love Riley Greene’s catch in the fourth inning on Sunday, which robbed Andrew Vaughn of a two-run home run. The rookie center fielder raced over from right center and extended his glove over the wall.

“I was playing in the gap in right field but he hit it pretty high. I got a good jump and kind of knew where I was at,” Greene said. “Once (I) hit the track I knew I’d have to get up there. I jumped, said a prayer and threw my glove up.”

Greene also made major contributions from the leadoff spot during the series. He reached base eight times, scored three runs and drove in a pair. Fellow rookie Kerry Carpenter homered twice in Baltimore. Second-year player Akil Baddoo scored five runs and drove in four during the trip.

“Our goal is to come and play hard, no matter whether we’re in the playoffs or not,” Greene said.

Another rookie, left-hander Joey Wentz, is scheduled to pitch the opener of the three-game series. Wentz (2-2, 3.13 ERA) held the Orioles scoreless for 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday while collecting the victory. He blanked the Royals for 6 2/3 innings on Sept. 9 while notching first career win.

He’ll be opposed by veteran right-hander Zack Greinke (4-9, 4.21 ERA).

Greinke gave up four runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday against Minnesota. He’s 0-2 with three no-decisions in his last five starts.

He’s 13-8 with a 2.95 ERA in 31 career appearances (28 starts) against Detroit.

Kansas City (63-90) is coming off one of the greatest rallies in franchise history. The Royals scored 11 runs in the sixth inning on Sunday to erase a nine-run deficit and pull out a 13-12 victory over Seattle.

That matched their biggest comeback, as they also wiped out a nine-run deficit on June 15, 1979, in Milwaukee.

“That was one of the more wild games I’ve been a part of,” outfielder Ryan O’Hearn said. “It’s special. You don’t see it very often. Today was a fun one. It’s one I’ll remember for a long time.”

Second baseman Michael Massey led the way with four RBIs as the Royals won for the fifth time in six games.

“I don’t think a ton needs to be said,” Massey said. “It’s in us, in our blood. We’re competitive guys.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Royals Review

Royals have worst non-pandemic home game attendance since 1975

Baseball returned this year with no more pandemic-related restrictions for fans, but they didn’t exactly return in droves to the K. Not counting the last two seasons where attendance was restricted due to social distancing, the Royals had their worst per-game attendance since 1975, averaging just 15,773 fans per game for the year. With the home schedule now completed, the Royals drew a total of 1,277,644 fans, marking a 10 percent increase from 2021, when attendance was restricted in April, but down 13.6 percent from 2019, the last unrestricted year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Yardbarker

White Sox Manager Roasts His Team As Rock Bottom Arrives

The Chicago White Sox find themselves in a perilous position after having lost six straight games. They were swept by the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians and later by the woeful Detroit Tigers over this past weekend. They’ve now lost six straight games, and it’s very likely that soon, they’ll...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

2023 five-star Aaron Bradshaw sets commitment date

Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has set his commitment for November 16th, he posted on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. On his Instagram, Bradshaw posted a photo of his final seven programs with a countdown to the mid-November date with the caption: "decision decisions". Early in the afternoon on Monday his mother then clarified to 247Sports, that Bradshaw's post was in fact the countdown to his announcement.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Al Avila
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Joey Wentz
Person
Don Mattingly
Salina Post

Royals announce retirement of John Wathan

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—John Wathan, who has spent 47 of his 51 years in professional baseball with the Royals, announced he will retire following this season. Wathan, selected fourth overall by the Royals in the 1971 January draft, played all 10 of his big league seasons for Kansas City as a catcher, first baseman and outfielder. Wathan’s first season was 1976, when the Royals won their first American League West championship. Wathan’s last season was 1985, when the Royals won their first World Series.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Tigers' Kerry Carpenter absent Wednesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Carpenter will sit versus the Royals' southpaw. Willi Castro will replace Carpenter in right field and hit sixth. Castro has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#The Detroit Tigers#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff Could Be A Roadblock

Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions but A.J. Reilly thinks he could be their biggest roadblock. Can the Detroit Lions win with Goff? Who knows, but he will never take them over the hump A.J. argues. Jared Goff looks good on paper, but advanced metrics aren’t kind...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy