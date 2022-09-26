ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WBIR

As crews prepare to help in Florida, more women are training to work on power lines in East Tennessee

ONEIDA, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, more women are climbing up power lines and are finding work in a field that was traditionally staffed almost exclusively by men. Three women are training at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology to learn how to properly work on the infrastructure that keeps the lights on in homes across the area. By now, Haley Comer, 21, is learning how to lift a 250-pound transformer up a power pole using a pully system.
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Tennessee State
wmot.org

Red Cross Tennessee seeks volunteers for Hurricane Ian response in Florida

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s chapter of the American Red Cross said Monday that it's short on volunteers and is asking for help to meet the new threat from Hurricane Ian. The state chapter says many of its trained disaster response volunteers are already deployed to storm battered Puerto Rico and Alaska, as well as to fire ravaged communities out West.
WBIR

How to help communities impacted by Hurrican Ian in Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The hurricane's center made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island...
FLORIDA STATE
Outdoor Life

Monster Velvet Bucks from Kentucky and Tennessee

Kentucky and Tennessee (along with a few other southern states) offer the unique opportunity for bowhunters to kill stud bucks in velvet every year. Velvet season was no disappointment this year, as many hunters filled their tags on early-season monsters still packing the fuzzy stuff. All whitetail bucks that are...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
plannedspontaneityhiking.com

Stillhouse Hollow Falls State Natural Area – Tennessee

I spent a few days in September visiting my friend in Tennessee. One day, we took a drive to Stillhouse Hollow Falls State Natural Area which is near Columbia, Tennessee and just over an hour south of Nashville, Tennessee. This area does have a smaller parking lot and signs are...
COLUMBIA, TN
thunder1320.com

Tennessee gas prices continue to fall

Tennessee gas prices continue to slowly decline, falling five cents on average over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.17 which is 28 cents less expensive than one month ago and 28 cents more than one year ago. The average cost of gasoline in Coffee County is...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
