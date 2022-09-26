Read full article on original website
Related
How will Hurricane Ian impact East Tennessee?
Ian is going to be much weaker when its remnants approach East Tennessee, but it is still expected to bring widespread rain, especially Saturday.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
As crews prepare to help in Florida, more women are training to work on power lines in East Tennessee
ONEIDA, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, more women are climbing up power lines and are finding work in a field that was traditionally staffed almost exclusively by men. Three women are training at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology to learn how to properly work on the infrastructure that keeps the lights on in homes across the area. By now, Haley Comer, 21, is learning how to lift a 250-pound transformer up a power pole using a pully system.
GSMNP: Temporary closures on Spur and Roaring Fork Motor Natur Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to release. The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the northbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This 118-pound catfish caught in Middle Tennessee may break state record
A monster-size catfish caught in the Cumberland River may break the state record as the biggest catfish ever caught in Tennessee.
WBIR
Emergency crews from East Tennessee are heading to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of emergency medical responders from across Tennessee are in Florida waiting for Hurricane Ian's arrival. This is a storm that weather experts say could strengthen to a category 4. Hurricane Ian is not expected to make landfall in Florida until Thursday. Emergency crews from across...
wmot.org
Red Cross Tennessee seeks volunteers for Hurricane Ian response in Florida
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s chapter of the American Red Cross said Monday that it's short on volunteers and is asking for help to meet the new threat from Hurricane Ian. The state chapter says many of its trained disaster response volunteers are already deployed to storm battered Puerto Rico and Alaska, as well as to fire ravaged communities out West.
Gov. Lee renews nationwide effort to recruit for THP
As part of a push to draw out-of-state law enforcement officers to Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee released a nationwide Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) recruitment video on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to help communities impacted by Hurrican Ian in Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The hurricane's center made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island...
WBBJ
Tennessee Highway Patrol seeks to fill 130 vacant positions across the state
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for recruits in West Tennessee. Currently, THP has 130 positions vacant across the State of Tennessee. Job duties consist of traffic patrol, crash investigation, and drivers safety education. Starting pay is $46,000 annually. Applicants are expected to pass a physical...
Could Hurricane Ian impact Tennessee gas prices? Experts say it could fluctuate
Amid Hurricane Ian, it’s possible gas prices could fluctuate just in time for fall break across the Southeast.
Hunter from Tennessee still missing in Alaska one month later
The wife of a missing hunter is exhausting all resources because Steve Keel is still missing, one month later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Middle Tennessee Man Saves Neighbors From Fiery Blaze
Derek Hales is being hailed as a hero after his quick actions helped save a mother and two children.
Monster Velvet Bucks from Kentucky and Tennessee
Kentucky and Tennessee (along with a few other southern states) offer the unique opportunity for bowhunters to kill stud bucks in velvet every year. Velvet season was no disappointment this year, as many hunters filled their tags on early-season monsters still packing the fuzzy stuff. All whitetail bucks that are...
WSMV
Daejin Advanced Materials to invest $10.2 million to add operations in Stewart Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, state officials and Daejin Advanced Materials USA Inc. officials announced Tuesday the company will establish its second U.S. manufacturing and processing facility in Stewart County. The company will invest $10.2 million to establish the facility in a portion of the Stewart-Houston Industrial...
WBIR
A Colorado fish once believed to be extinct is naturally reproducing in the wild once again
COLORADO, USA — Greenback cutthroat trout, the state fish of Colorado, have naturally reproduced in their native waters for the first time since an intensive stocking program designed to bring the species back from extinction began six years ago. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they discovered adult fish and...
wvlt.tv
Don’t throw that out! Take it here
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Stillhouse Hollow Falls State Natural Area – Tennessee
I spent a few days in September visiting my friend in Tennessee. One day, we took a drive to Stillhouse Hollow Falls State Natural Area which is near Columbia, Tennessee and just over an hour south of Nashville, Tennessee. This area does have a smaller parking lot and signs are...
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Tennessee
TopAgency found the most popular beer brand in each state, including this brew for Tennessee.
thunder1320.com
Tennessee gas prices continue to fall
Tennessee gas prices continue to slowly decline, falling five cents on average over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.17 which is 28 cents less expensive than one month ago and 28 cents more than one year ago. The average cost of gasoline in Coffee County is...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0