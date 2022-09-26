Read full article on original website
Related
Two dead after husband assaults wife, hours-long standoff with the Harris County S.W.A.T team
Two people are dead after a hours-long standoff in the Meadows of Northwest Park subdivision in northwest Harris County. The incident took place in the 9700 block of Phil Halstead Rd. started when the suspect reportedly began assaulting his wife, and she called her family members for help, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County.
Click2Houston.com
Man charged after shooting neighbor’s dog following dispute over dinged vehicle; also charged with DWI, docs say
HOUSTON – A man is facing several charges after shooting a neighbor’s dog following an argument over him striking that neighbor’s vehicle, according to court documents. Emanuel Bonilla, 65, has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, aggravated assault and driving while intoxicated from a series of events that happened on Sunday in southwest Houston.
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff responds to Domestic Disturbance with Weapon in Magnolia
On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot by her husband. Upon...
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLES ARREST TULSA MURDER SUSPECT
Tulsa Police say Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables arrested Izayaih Shanks, 22 of 21000, Gossling in The Woodlands. Shanks was arrested just before noon on Gossling Road. Shanks was charged with first-degree murder, shooting with inte…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-3-constables-arrest-tulsa-murder-suspect/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocomotive.com
Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway
WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6. Samara is 15 years old and of “dark” complexion. She stands at 5 feet…
Click2Houston.com
Man who shot his wife shot by deputies, Montgomery County authorities say; Suspect in critical condition
MAGNOLIA, Texas – A suspect is in critical condition after authorities said he was shot by a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday afternoon, authorities said. MCSO deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 30600 block of Beyette Road at around 11:30 a.m. According to deputies,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE-MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot by her husband. Upon arrival deputies observed a white...
fox26houston.com
Man killed in shooting on Rockhill Street in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - A deadly shooting in southeast Houston reportedly resulted from a drug deal that turned into a robbery, according to police. The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Rockhill Street. Houston police officers responded to the scene and found a man, believed to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot by deputies after wife tells them he shot her, Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office says
After the domestic shooting, deputies responded and confronted the armed husband, who was then shot, the sheriff's office said.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff attempting to identify Baseball Bat Burglar
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a burglary at the Dugout Sports business, located at 26302 I-45 in Spring, Texas. On September 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., the suspect forced entry into the business and stole numerous baseball bats, with an estimated value of $4-$5,000. The male drove away in a 2000 white Chevrolet step side pickup (TX license plate FTP3316), with a pink or red Chevrolet emblem on the front of the truck. The pickup has been sold and no longer belongs to the registered owner.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA
Just after 11 am Montgomery County received a call from a female on Beyette Road in Magnolia that she was shot by her husband. Units responded and encountered a male on the porch of the home with a rifle. He was ordered to drop it and did not. Multiple deputies engaged him and he was shot multiple times. He was transported in critical condition to Memorial Hospital in the Woodlands critical condition with at least six bullet wounds. His wife is in stable condition at another hospital. MCSO Homicide along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, ATF, and Texas Rangers are investigating.
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Bandana-wearing suspect calmly walks into cellphone store in SE Houston, robs clerk at gunpoint
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed an employee at gunpoint at a cellphone store in southeast Houston. The incident was caught on camera and released to the public. On Sept. 20, a man entered the business...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
Click2Houston.com
Family of Roderick Brooks files federal civil rights lawsuit against Harris County officials after unarmed man killed by deputy
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of Roderick Brooks announced on Wednesday the filing of a federal civil rights lawsuit against multiple Harris County departments and officials, including the deputy who fired the fatal shot that claimed the life of the unarmed Black man. Brooks died on July 8...
Friendswood PD warn of man posing as service worker and stealing from homeowners
In one incident, the man identified himself as a pest control worker. In another, he claimed to be a city employee. In both cases, he took victims' personal belongings, police said.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE POLICE SEEKING PUBLIC’S HELP FOR OFFICER’S DAUGHTER
The Bellville Police Department has announced that a Gofundme page has been set up for the daughter of one of their officers. 2-year-old Faith Rosales was involved in an accident at home last week, and had to be Life-flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital. She is the daughter of Bellville...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE ARREST SUSPECTS IN SUNDAY SHOOTING INCIDENT
Navasota Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon. Police received reports of shots being fired around 12:20pm in the 700 Block of West Virginia Street in Navasota. Within several minutes, officers arrived on the scene and detained three male subjects. Navasota Patrol Officers...
Dozens of parents show up at Paetow High School after 'unfounded' threats and recent fights caught on video
KATY, Texas — Dozens of parents lined up outside Paetow High School in Katy Wednesday morning to pick up their kids after rumors of threats against the school. In a letter to parents, Katy ISD addressed a text message circulating among students that referred to a "school shooting." "Katy...
Houston Police Arrest Suspect In Killing Of Rapper Lotta Cash Desto
24-year-old Christian Isaiah Williams is facing murder charges following a shooting along Richmond Avenue and Chimney Rock Road in Houston on Saturday (September 24).
kwhi.com
GRIMES CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE: FIGHT BREAKS OUT AFTER PARTY, ONE HOSPITALIZED
One person was seriously injured after a fight late Saturday night in Grimes County. The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Navasota police and DPS responded to a report of a fight and gunshots fired at the Lions Club building next to the Grimes County Fairgrounds. A man was found in...
Comments / 0