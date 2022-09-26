ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Click2Houston.com

Man charged after shooting neighbor’s dog following dispute over dinged vehicle; also charged with DWI, docs say

HOUSTON – A man is facing several charges after shooting a neighbor’s dog following an argument over him striking that neighbor’s vehicle, according to court documents. Emanuel Bonilla, 65, has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, aggravated assault and driving while intoxicated from a series of events that happened on Sunday in southwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLES ARREST TULSA MURDER SUSPECT

Tulsa Police say Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables arrested Izayaih Shanks, 22 of 21000, Gossling in The Woodlands. Shanks was arrested just before noon on Gossling Road. Shanks was charged with first-degree murder, shooting with inte…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-3-constables-arrest-tulsa-murder-suspect/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway

WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6. Samara is 15 years old and of “dark” complexion. She stands at 5 feet…
WILLIS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE-MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot by her husband. Upon arrival deputies observed a white...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man killed in shooting on Rockhill Street in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - A deadly shooting in southeast Houston reportedly resulted from a drug deal that turned into a robbery, according to police. The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Rockhill Street. Houston police officers responded to the scene and found a man, believed to...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff attempting to identify Baseball Bat Burglar

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a burglary at the Dugout Sports business, located at 26302 I-45 in Spring, Texas. On September 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., the suspect forced entry into the business and stole numerous baseball bats, with an estimated value of $4-$5,000. The male drove away in a 2000 white Chevrolet step side pickup (TX license plate FTP3316), with a pink or red Chevrolet emblem on the front of the truck. The pickup has been sold and no longer belongs to the registered owner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA

Just after 11 am Montgomery County received a call from a female on Beyette Road in Magnolia that she was shot by her husband. Units responded and encountered a male on the porch of the home with a rifle. He was ordered to drop it and did not. Multiple deputies engaged him and he was shot multiple times. He was transported in critical condition to Memorial Hospital in the Woodlands critical condition with at least six bullet wounds. His wife is in stable condition at another hospital. MCSO Homicide along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, ATF, and Texas Rangers are investigating.
MAGNOLIA, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE POLICE SEEKING PUBLIC’S HELP FOR OFFICER’S DAUGHTER

The Bellville Police Department has announced that a Gofundme page has been set up for the daughter of one of their officers. 2-year-old Faith Rosales was involved in an accident at home last week, and had to be Life-flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital. She is the daughter of Bellville...
BELLVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA POLICE ARREST SUSPECTS IN SUNDAY SHOOTING INCIDENT

Navasota Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon. Police received reports of shots being fired around 12:20pm in the 700 Block of West Virginia Street in Navasota. Within several minutes, officers arrived on the scene and detained three male subjects. Navasota Patrol Officers...
NAVASOTA, TX

