Claiborne Progress
Peace served LMU for more than 45 years
Lincoln Memorial University is mourning the loss of Patricia “Pat” Peace, who served as the first director of financial aid for LMU and for LMU-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine. Peace, 82, of Harrogate, Tennessee, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. “Pat Peace...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Barbara Christine Cantrell vs. Robert Wafr Cantrell — dissolution of marriage. • Brandon Noble Dean vs. Carlena Rose Dean — dissolution of marriage. • James Miracle vs. Mary Miracle — dissolution of marriage. • UAG IU, LLC, vs. Almond Shackleford — credit card debt collection.
West Virginia man killed in Kentucky crash involving bus
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is dead after an accident in the area of Elkhorn City in Pike County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that 26-year-old Anthony Kirk, of Williamson, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on Elkhorn Creek just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. KSP says that […]
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. flood victims thankful for parade of volunteers who came to help
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clean-up, repair and rebuilding continue in flood-damaged Eastern Kentucky. Two months after the devastating flood, a lot of progress has been made but there is still a lot to do. The Buckhorn community was among the hardest hit in Perry County. However, people there said...
WSAZ
Man dies in eastern Ky. crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
harlanenterprise.net
Governor announces funds for Harlan County
Gov. Andy Beshear announced approximately $244,000 in funding last Tuesday to be used in Harlan and Bell counties to improve infrastructure, including paving roads and extending water service. He also announced he had recommended $200,000 in funding from the National Park Service to be used at Kingdom Come State Park.
wymt.com
KSP investigating fatal Harlan County fire
PUTNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan is investigating an early morning house fire that killed one person in Harlan County Wednesday. Troopers, along with first responders from the Cumberland and Putney Fire Departments were called to the scene early Wednesday morning just off of KY-522 in the Putney community of Harlan County.
WKYT 27
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Laurel County bank robbery is now in custody. The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across from KFC on US 25 W in Corbin. Investigators say 35-year-old Shawn Fox entered the bank armed with a...
Claiborne Progress
Hancock sweeps Claiborne County volleyball
The Claiborne County volleyball team lost in straight sets to Hancock County 24-26, 21-25 and 16-25 on Tuesday in he Lady Bulldogs volleyball team hosted Hancock County, September 27. Claiborne jumped ahead 4-1 in game 1, but Hancock quickly tied the game and went ahead by two then pushed on...
clayconews.com
CORBIN MAN CHARGED AFTER ARMED BANK HEIST ON U.S. 25W IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY WAS LOCATED, SURROUNDED AND CAPTURED AT A RESIDENCE IN KNOX COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's office along with all Tri-County law enforcement officers were notified of a bank robbery at the Community Trust Bank located on U.S. 25W approximately 11 miles South of London in the North Corbin area on Tuesday afternoon September 27, 2022 approximately 12:50 PM.
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
Megan Boswell new lawyer bid: Public defender explains when switch would be appropriate
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell may want a new publicly-appointed attorney in her murder defense, but a local public defender said judges usually set a high bar for allowing such changes — and with good reason. Boswell, who is accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter Evelyn in early 2020, told Judge Jim Goodwin Friday […]
Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
mountain-topmedia.com
One killed in crash involving school bus
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision between a school bus and a commercial vehicle Monday near Elkhorn City. Police say Wesley Childers, 32, of Draffin, was driving an empty school bus on Elkhorn Creek, when he crossed the center line and struck a Little Debbie delivery truck.
wymt.com
Landlords denied assistance after losing property to flood
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For Tracie Watts and her son, Bryce, the trailer they rented out was more than just an extra source of income. “It was my trailer because my dad passed away two years ago, and he left it to me,” said Tracie Watts. After Watts’...
wymt.com
KSP: Pike County man arrested after drug investigation
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced a Pike County man was arrested Wednesday after a drug investigation. Police searched a home on Redale Road in Pikeville. During the search, police found suspected meth, heroin, a gun, cash and other drugs. 41-year-old Joshua Habern was...
wymt.com
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
Claiborne Progress
White Lightning Trail Festival has something for everyone
One of the area’s largest summer events, the White Lightning Trail Festival, features a variety of family friendly activities that celebrate the history of East Tennessee and Appalachian culture. The festival, held Sept. 17 in Cumberland Gap, featured dozens of arts, crafts, food and specialty vendor booths and a drive-in car show. Throughout the event, folk life and Appalachian culture was on center stage in a series of musical performances and handcraft demonstrations.
Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
TBI agent describes finding Evelyn Boswell’s body
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Friday described events leading up to his discovery of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell’s body on a family member’s property. Agent Brian Fraley took the stand at the Sept. 23 hearing to discuss the use of certain photos as evidence and revealed […]
