ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Claiborne Progress

Peace served LMU for more than 45 years

Lincoln Memorial University is mourning the loss of Patricia “Pat” Peace, who served as the first director of financial aid for LMU and for LMU-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine. Peace, 82, of Harrogate, Tennessee, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. “Pat Peace...
HARROGATE, TN
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Courthouse News

• Barbara Christine Cantrell vs. Robert Wafr Cantrell — dissolution of marriage. • Brandon Noble Dean vs. Carlena Rose Dean — dissolution of marriage. • James Miracle vs. Mary Miracle — dissolution of marriage. • UAG IU, LLC, vs. Almond Shackleford — credit card debt collection.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man killed in Kentucky crash involving bus

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is dead after an accident in the area of Elkhorn City in Pike County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that 26-year-old Anthony Kirk, of Williamson, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on Elkhorn Creek just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. KSP says that […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Harlan County, KY
State
Georgia State
City
Middlesboro, KY
State
Tennessee State
Harlan County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Harlan, KY
WSAZ

Man dies in eastern Ky. crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Governor announces funds for Harlan County

Gov. Andy Beshear announced approximately $244,000 in funding last Tuesday to be used in Harlan and Bell counties to improve infrastructure, including paving roads and extending water service. He also announced he had recommended $200,000 in funding from the National Park Service to be used at Kingdom Come State Park.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating fatal Harlan County fire

PUTNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan is investigating an early morning house fire that killed one person in Harlan County Wednesday. Troopers, along with first responders from the Cumberland and Putney Fire Departments were called to the scene early Wednesday morning just off of KY-522 in the Putney community of Harlan County.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Laurel County bank robbery is now in custody. The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across from KFC on US 25 W in Corbin. Investigators say 35-year-old Shawn Fox entered the bank armed with a...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Alice Lloyd College#Guns#Violent Crime
Claiborne Progress

Hancock sweeps Claiborne County volleyball

The Claiborne County volleyball team lost in straight sets to Hancock County 24-26, 21-25 and 16-25 on Tuesday in he Lady Bulldogs volleyball team hosted Hancock County, September 27. Claiborne jumped ahead 4-1 in game 1, but Hancock quickly tied the game and went ahead by two then pushed on...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
clayconews.com

CORBIN MAN CHARGED AFTER ARMED BANK HEIST ON U.S. 25W IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY WAS LOCATED, SURROUNDED AND CAPTURED AT A RESIDENCE IN KNOX COUNTY

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's office along with all Tri-County law enforcement officers were notified of a bank robbery at the Community Trust Bank located on U.S. 25W approximately 11 miles South of London in the North Corbin area on Tuesday afternoon September 27, 2022 approximately 12:50 PM.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
KINGSPORT, TN
mountain-topmedia.com

One killed in crash involving school bus

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision between a school bus and a commercial vehicle Monday near Elkhorn City. Police say Wesley Childers, 32, of Draffin, was driving an empty school bus on Elkhorn Creek, when he crossed the center line and struck a Little Debbie delivery truck.
ELKHORN CITY, KY
wymt.com

KSP: Pike County man arrested after drug investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced a Pike County man was arrested Wednesday after a drug investigation. Police searched a home on Redale Road in Pikeville. During the search, police found suspected meth, heroin, a gun, cash and other drugs. 41-year-old Joshua Habern was...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Claiborne Progress

White Lightning Trail Festival has something for everyone

One of the area’s largest summer events, the White Lightning Trail Festival, features a variety of family friendly activities that celebrate the history of East Tennessee and Appalachian culture. The festival, held Sept. 17 in Cumberland Gap, featured dozens of arts, crafts, food and specialty vendor booths and a drive-in car show. Throughout the event, folk life and Appalachian culture was on center stage in a series of musical performances and handcraft demonstrations.
CUMBERLAND GAP, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WHNT News 19

TBI agent describes finding Evelyn Boswell’s body

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Friday described events leading up to his discovery of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell’s body on a family member’s property. Agent Brian Fraley took the stand at the Sept. 23 hearing to discuss the use of certain photos as evidence and revealed […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy