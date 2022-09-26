ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Vehicle lands on its side after crash on Llewellyn Ave.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police dispatchers confirm at least one person was injured in a crash in Norfolk Wednesday morning. They received the first call about the crash near the corner of 32nd Street and Llewellyn Avenue at 8:21 a.m. Dispatch said there was only vehicle involved. It crashed...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Suffolk, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Accidents
WAVY News 10

Unidentified ordnance taken from Buckroe area in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Surrounding homes in the Buckroe area of Hampton were evacuated after suspected ordnance was discovered Tuesday morning. Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with Hampton Fire & Rescue said it was in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue, near North Mallory Street. An explosive ordnance disposal crew...
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
WAVY News 10

Person dead following crash on Oriana Rd in York

‘It is racial’: Norfolk councilman, NAACP react to …. Local events canceled, delayed ahead of inclement …. Mercy Chefs prepares to serve thousands of meals …. Local agencies poised to help with recovery from …. Free after-school program ends at some Portsmouth …. Vehicle lands on its side after...
YORK COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Eastern Shore#Raceway#Accident#Gates Co#West Mercury#Virginia Task Force 2
13newsnow.com

Chesapeake police investigate Indian River shooting that left 1 dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed in the Indian River area of Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon. The Chesapeake Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Sunrise Avenue, which is close to Campostella Road. Police officers responded around 4 p.m. after someone reported seeing...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead after two-vehicle crash on Kecoughtan Rd in Hampton

Man dead after two-vehicle crash on Kecoughtan Rd …. ‘It is racial’: Norfolk councilman, NAACP react to …. Local events canceled, delayed ahead of inclement …. Mercy Chefs prepares to serve thousands of meals …. Local agencies poised to help with recovery from …. Free after-school program ends at...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy