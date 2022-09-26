Read full article on original website
Police investigating Love Mart burglary on Briarfield Rd in Hampton
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a convenience store in Hampton early Wednesday morning.
‘This is your lucky day’: Customer fires into air following altercation with Virginia Beach waitress
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man they say threatened a server in Virginia Beach. The incident occurred on Sept. 22 at a business in the 1800 block of Laskin Road. According to police, the victim was waiting tables when one of her customers became unhappy that they could not […]
Officials on scene of possible ordnance in Hampton, homes evacuated
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Fire & Rescue and crews are on the scene of a possible ordnance in the Buckroe Beach area Tuesday afternoon. According to Hampton Fire Chief Anthony Chittum and Hampton Police Division dispatch, the ordnance is on the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue. Several homes nearby...
WAVY News 10
Vehicle lands on its side after crash on Llewellyn Ave.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police dispatchers confirm at least one person was injured in a crash in Norfolk Wednesday morning. They received the first call about the crash near the corner of 32nd Street and Llewellyn Avenue at 8:21 a.m. Dispatch said there was only vehicle involved. It crashed...
WAVY News 10
Unidentified ordnance taken from Buckroe area in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Surrounding homes in the Buckroe area of Hampton were evacuated after suspected ordnance was discovered Tuesday morning. Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with Hampton Fire & Rescue said it was in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue, near North Mallory Street. An explosive ordnance disposal crew...
Police respond to apparent drive-by shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk
Police are investigating a shooting in Norfolk Wednesday evening.
Williamsburg police investigating armed robbery on Richmond Rd.
According to police, officers responded to the robbery on September 23 around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Richmond Road.
'It just sucks' | Owner of nightclub shut down by City of Norfolk plans to fight closure
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city council members voted to shut down yet another downtown nightclub. Granby Street’s Scotty Quixx lost its Conditional Use Permit (CUP) last night. This means the business can’t serve alcohol or stay open until 2 am. One of the restaurant’s owners, Chris Johnson,...
Tractor-trailer full of pickles overturns on I-64 in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — An HOV lane of I-64 in Norfolk was shut down Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer carrying pickles overturned. According to Virginia State Police, the tractor-trailer was driving east near Norview Avenue around 1 p.m. when it was cut off by another car. The driver tried to...
Car crash into a local Hampton gas station, caught on surveillance
A car crashed into the building of a 7/11 in Hampton early Tuesday morning. Police have yet to identify the cause of the crash and are still investigating at this time.
WAVY News 10
Person dead following crash on Oriana Rd in York
‘It is racial’: Norfolk councilman, NAACP react to …. Local events canceled, delayed ahead of inclement …. Mercy Chefs prepares to serve thousands of meals …. Local agencies poised to help with recovery from …. Free after-school program ends at some Portsmouth …. Vehicle lands on its side after...
4th man arrested in connection with Labor Day weekend shooting at VB Oceanfront
Chesapeake police arrested David Evans and charged him with shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Williamsburg Police report nearly $40K in landscaping equipment stolen
The Williamsburg Police Department needs the public’s help regarding a recent burglary of landscaping equipment from the Colonial Williamsburg area.
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake police investigate Indian River shooting that left 1 dead
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed in the Indian River area of Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon. The Chesapeake Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Sunrise Avenue, which is close to Campostella Road. Police officers responded around 4 p.m. after someone reported seeing...
WAVY News 10
Man dead after two-vehicle crash on Kecoughtan Rd in Hampton
Man dead after two-vehicle crash on Kecoughtan Rd …. ‘It is racial’: Norfolk councilman, NAACP react to …. Local events canceled, delayed ahead of inclement …. Mercy Chefs prepares to serve thousands of meals …. Local agencies poised to help with recovery from …. Free after-school program ends at...
Man dies after crash on Oriana Road in York; Driver charged with DUI
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of one person Wednesday evening.
Man arrested in Newport News in connection to two Portsmouth robberies
On Monday, D’Juan Jones Jr., of Portsmouth, was arrested in Newport News. Police say he has been charged in connection to two robberies that occurred in Portsmouth
Police: Man dead on Prospect Pkwy in Portsmouth, death investigation underway
Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Portsmouth Tuesday afternoon.
Police investigating burglary at Hampton Raceway gas station
Police are now investigating after a gas station was robbed in Hampton early Monday morning.
Man sustains life-threatening injuries following shooting on Sewells Point Rd in Norfolk
Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday evening.
