Portsmouth, VA

Suffolk, VA
Virginia State
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Chesapeake, VA
WAVY News 10

Second suspect in Portsmouth quadruple homicide arrested

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The second suspect wanted by Portsmouth police after a quadruple homicide in early June has been taken into custody. 40-year-old Antwann Jacque Gore is charged with four counts of aggravated murder, police say. They announced Gore’s arrest on Tuesday. WAVY confirmed he was in court for an arraignment Tuesday morning.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13newsnow.com

Chesapeake police investigate Indian River shooting that left 1 dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed in the Indian River area of Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon. The Chesapeake Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Sunrise Avenue, which is close to Campostella Road. Police officers responded around 4 p.m. after someone reported seeing...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Possible case of road rage under investigation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating suspected a road rage incident on Tuesday morning. It happened on East Olney Road, which is near East Brambleton Avenue in Calvert Square, around 9 a.m, according to a Norfolk dispatch supervisor. The supervisor told 13News Now that there were...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Person dead following crash on Oriana Rd in York

‘It is racial’: Norfolk councilman, NAACP react to …. Local events canceled, delayed ahead of inclement …. Mercy Chefs prepares to serve thousands of meals …. Local agencies poised to help with recovery from …. Free after-school program ends at some Portsmouth …. Vehicle lands on its side after...
YORK COUNTY, VA

