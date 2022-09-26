Read full article on original website
Second man wanted in Portsmouth quadruple homicide turns himself in
The second suspect wanted by Portsmouth Police after a quadruple homicide in early June has been taken into custody.
Police arrest last man wanted in connection to Oceanfront triple shooting
The last man wanted in connection to a triple shooting at the Oceanfront has now been arrested. On Wednesday, Chesapeake Police arrested 30-year-old David Evans, of Norfolk.
22-year-old man arrested on rape,robbery charges in Edenton
After a vehicle accident on September 24, , police learned that a vehicle involved in the accident was reported stolen out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and that the case Philadelphia police were working involved a 71-year-old woman who was the victim of sexual assault.
4th man arrested in connection with Labor Day weekend shooting at VB Oceanfront
Chesapeake police arrested David Evans and charged him with shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police respond to apparent drive-by shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk
Police are investigating a shooting in Norfolk Wednesday evening.
19-year-old arrested in connection with 2 robberies in Portsmouth
Portsmouth police say 19-year-old D'Juan Jones Jr. was recently arrested in Newport News in connection with the robberies that occurred near the 500 block of Main Street and 50 block of Afton Parkway in Portsmouth.
Second suspect in Portsmouth quadruple homicide arrested
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The second suspect wanted by Portsmouth police after a quadruple homicide in early June has been taken into custody. 40-year-old Antwann Jacque Gore is charged with four counts of aggravated murder, police say. They announced Gore’s arrest on Tuesday. WAVY confirmed he was in court for an arraignment Tuesday morning.
Teen shot in Newport News overnight, police say
According to police, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no suspect information at this time.
Chesapeake police investigate Indian River shooting that left 1 dead
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed in the Indian River area of Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon. The Chesapeake Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Sunrise Avenue, which is close to Campostella Road. Police officers responded around 4 p.m. after someone reported seeing...
‘This is your lucky day’: Customer fires into air following altercation with Virginia Beach waitress
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man they say threatened a server in Virginia Beach. The incident occurred on Sept. 22 at a business in the 1800 block of Laskin Road. According to police, the victim was waiting tables when one of her customers became unhappy that they could not […]
Possible case of road rage under investigation in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating suspected a road rage incident on Tuesday morning. It happened on East Olney Road, which is near East Brambleton Avenue in Calvert Square, around 9 a.m, according to a Norfolk dispatch supervisor. The supervisor told 13News Now that there were...
Wanted bank robbery suspect from Yorktown arrested in Illinois
According to the Elmhurst Police Department, a citizen came into the police station on September 27 stating that a man who was a prior acquaintance arrived in Chicago from Virginia on September 26 and had needed a place to stay.
Docs show new details in Portsmouth infant's murder case
As the trial for a Portsmouth father charged with infant son's death starts, court documents reveal parents were expecting another child while out on bond.
Williamsburg police investigating armed robbery on Richmond Rd.
According to police, officers responded to the robbery on September 23 around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Richmond Road.
Man told detectives he accidentally shot 4-year-old stepson in Suffolk, court documents show
Antonio Melton has been charged with second-degree murder in the case. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BQsXX0. Man told detectives he accidentally shot 4-year-old …. VB dog’s killer still at large, family hires investigator …. Suffolk police believe 4-year-old’s death an accident. Man fatally shot on Sunrise Ave in Chesapeake. VDH...
Man dies after crash on Oriana Road in York; Driver charged with DUI
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of one person Wednesday evening.
Man sent to hospital seriously injured following shooting in Norfolk
Norfolk Police responded to a shooting in the 6900 block of Sewells Point Road after a call came in around 9:10 p.m.
Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home
A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.
Person dead following crash on Oriana Rd in York
‘It is racial’: Norfolk councilman, NAACP react to …. Local events canceled, delayed ahead of inclement …. Mercy Chefs prepares to serve thousands of meals …. Local agencies poised to help with recovery from …. Free after-school program ends at some Portsmouth …. Vehicle lands on its side after...
VB dog’s killer still at large, family hires investigator to get clues
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach family has hired a private investigator to determine who killed their dog, Titus, last November. 10 On Your Side first reported this story when it happened. Someone fired into the Dillon family’s backyard shooting their four dogs. One of them, Titus, died. 10 On Your Side returned to the […]
