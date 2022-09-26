ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Obituaries: Brown; Smith

Will “Rhino” Brown: March 6, 1979 – September 25, 2022. Terrance William Brown, known as Rhino or Will, 43 years old, previously of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and was relocating back to Casper, Wyoming, passed away on September 25, 2022, at the Banner-Wyoming Medical Center, Casper, Wyoming, following a motorcycle accident.
oilcity.news

Athletes flocking to Casper for 2022 Special Olympics Wyoming Fall Tournament

CASPER, Wyo. — The 2022 Special Olympics Wyoming Fall Tournament will be from Oct. 5 through Oct. 7 at various locations in Casper. About 900 athletes, partners, coaches, friends, family and volunteers are expected to travel to Casper for the tournament, Special Olympics Wyoming said on Tuesday. Athletes from across the state will compete in bocce, bowling, cycling and soccer events.
oilcity.news

Casper Girl Scouts to hold open house for 100th anniversary

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Girl Scouts will celebrate its 100th anniversary with an open house at its historic central Casper location. According to a release, Girl Scouts, alumna, volunteers and supporters are invited to attend the event on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the recently remodeled Girl Scout House on 1011 Bonnie Brae St.
sweetwaternow.com

Three Killed in Head-On Collision Near Thermopolis Saturday Morning

THERMOPOLIS — A 52-year-old Casper Natrona High School science teacher, his son, and a Texas man were killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 20 Saturday morning just south of Thermopolis. The Wyoming Highway Patrol reports that a 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on the highway when the...
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) GWAR, Crobot, Nekrogoblikon rock Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Pub Station presented GWAR, Crobot and Nekrogoblikon at The Gaslight Social in Casper on Tuesday, Sept. 27. “Since its formation, Gwar has released thirteen studio albums, two live albums, and numerous singles among other recordings, and has sold over 820,000 records in the United States. Fueled largely by the controversies surrounding their concerts, Gwar experienced brief mainstream notoriety during the first half of the 1990s, receiving regular airplay on MTV as well as frequent in-character guest appearances on daytime talk shows, satirizing the topics of censorship and media violence,” the band’s Wikipedia page states.
oilcity.news

Casper education community mourns after death of NC science teacher and son

CASPER, Wyo. — Three Casper schools are struggling to process the sudden loss of a teacher and young student. Mauro Diaz was a science teacher at Natrona County High School. He previously taught science at Dean Morgan Junior High School, where he was a teaching ambassador for the U.S. Department of Education in 2014.
oilcity.news

County rescuers extract injured man from top of Independence Rock

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District crews successfully extracted an injured man from the top of Independence Rock on Tuesday afternoon, according to an agency release. The man had injured his leg and was stuck, the release said. A female waved over arriving crews and informed them as...
oilcity.news

Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (9/19/22–9/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (9/16/22–9/24/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
