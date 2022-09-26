Read full article on original website
Obituaries: Brown; Smith
Will “Rhino” Brown: March 6, 1979 – September 25, 2022. Terrance William Brown, known as Rhino or Will, 43 years old, previously of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and was relocating back to Casper, Wyoming, passed away on September 25, 2022, at the Banner-Wyoming Medical Center, Casper, Wyoming, following a motorcycle accident.
(MAP) Officers, deputies ready to help carry Special Olympics Wyoming ‘Flame of Hope’ in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Sheriff’s deputies and police officers are preparing to help carry the “Flame of Hope” for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to help kick off Special Olympics Wyoming’s Fall Tournament in Casper. The torch run will begin at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5...
Turkey vultures on UW campus in Laramie test positive for avian influenza
CASPER, Wyo. — Two turkey vultures on the University of Wyoming’s main campus in Laramie have recently tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, UW said on Tuesday. The two turkey vultures are among eight wild birds that have tested positive for avian flu in Wyoming since Sept....
Athletes flocking to Casper for 2022 Special Olympics Wyoming Fall Tournament
CASPER, Wyo. — The 2022 Special Olympics Wyoming Fall Tournament will be from Oct. 5 through Oct. 7 at various locations in Casper. About 900 athletes, partners, coaches, friends, family and volunteers are expected to travel to Casper for the tournament, Special Olympics Wyoming said on Tuesday. Athletes from across the state will compete in bocce, bowling, cycling and soccer events.
Casper Girl Scouts to hold open house for 100th anniversary
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Girl Scouts will celebrate its 100th anniversary with an open house at its historic central Casper location. According to a release, Girl Scouts, alumna, volunteers and supporters are invited to attend the event on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the recently remodeled Girl Scout House on 1011 Bonnie Brae St.
Three Killed in Head-On Collision Near Thermopolis Saturday Morning
THERMOPOLIS — A 52-year-old Casper Natrona High School science teacher, his son, and a Texas man were killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 20 Saturday morning just south of Thermopolis. The Wyoming Highway Patrol reports that a 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on the highway when the...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Release Details of the Fatal Crash That Led to Three Fatalities
The devastating accident that claimed the life of two Casperites and a Texas man has left the community heartbroken. The crash happened at milepost 121.4 on US south of Thermopolis, Wyoming around 10:00 AM, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20...
Red Flag Warning In Effect For Natrona Co., South-central Wyoming
The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning has been issued for Natrona County and much of south-central Wyoming through 6 p.m. today. "A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly," the Weather Service said. "A...
(PHOTOS) GWAR, Crobot, Nekrogoblikon rock Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Pub Station presented GWAR, Crobot and Nekrogoblikon at The Gaslight Social in Casper on Tuesday, Sept. 27. “Since its formation, Gwar has released thirteen studio albums, two live albums, and numerous singles among other recordings, and has sold over 820,000 records in the United States. Fueled largely by the controversies surrounding their concerts, Gwar experienced brief mainstream notoriety during the first half of the 1990s, receiving regular airplay on MTV as well as frequent in-character guest appearances on daytime talk shows, satirizing the topics of censorship and media violence,” the band’s Wikipedia page states.
Candidate Questionnaire: Dave Applegate for Casper College Board of Trustees
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Casper College Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people...
‘CoverWyo’ conference in Casper to offer Medicaid open enrollment guidance
CASPER, Wyo. — Enroll Wyoming and the Wyoming Primary Care Association will be hosting the 2022 CoverWyo conference on Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, 800 N. Poplar St. in Casper. The annual conference aims to provide guidance for Medicaid open...
Casper education community mourns after death of NC science teacher and son
CASPER, Wyo. — Three Casper schools are struggling to process the sudden loss of a teacher and young student. Mauro Diaz was a science teacher at Natrona County High School. He previously taught science at Dean Morgan Junior High School, where he was a teaching ambassador for the U.S. Department of Education in 2014.
Candidate Questionnaire: Fatima Bujosa for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
Wyoming Man Who Disfigured, Murdered Then Raped Mother-In-Law To Stay In Prison
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man serving 70 years to life in prison for severely disfiguring, killing, then raping his mother-in-law in front of her daughter in 2019 does not get a new trial, the Wyoming Supreme Court has ruled. Anthony Rodriguez, of Casper, punched...
County rescuers extract injured man from top of Independence Rock
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District crews successfully extracted an injured man from the top of Independence Rock on Tuesday afternoon, according to an agency release. The man had injured his leg and was stuck, the release said. A female waved over arriving crews and informed them as...
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
(UPDATE) Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
WHP: Casper teacher, son died in head-on collision near Thermopolis on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — A respected Natrona County High School science teacher and his son died on Saturday morning south of Thermopolis after their vehicle was hit head-on by another vehicle attempting to pass. According to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Mauro Diaz of Casper was heading north...
Natrona County divorce filings (9/19/22–9/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/16/22–9/24/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
