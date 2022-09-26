CASPER, Wyo. — Pub Station presented GWAR, Crobot and Nekrogoblikon at The Gaslight Social in Casper on Tuesday, Sept. 27. “Since its formation, Gwar has released thirteen studio albums, two live albums, and numerous singles among other recordings, and has sold over 820,000 records in the United States. Fueled largely by the controversies surrounding their concerts, Gwar experienced brief mainstream notoriety during the first half of the 1990s, receiving regular airplay on MTV as well as frequent in-character guest appearances on daytime talk shows, satirizing the topics of censorship and media violence,” the band’s Wikipedia page states.

CASPER, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO