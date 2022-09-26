'You Want To See Crazy' Mom Throws Knife At 2-Year-Old, Toddler's Dad: Police

Jill Rachel Streavig (in 2015 in Port Charlotte, Florida in the background, and in 2022 in York, Pennsylvania in the center). Photo Credit: Port Charlotte police; Newberry Township police

A 42-year-old mom formerly from Florida chased her child's father and threw a knife at him and their 2-year-old in Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Jill Rachel Streavig, also known as Jill Hook, most recently of Etters, was found under the crawl space of her home on the 400 block of Old Quaker Road shortly before 4 p.m. on Sept. 6, CBS21 reports citing police.

Her child's father, Sean Fraizer had come to the home and the two got in an argument, during which she grabbed a knife and said, "you want to see crazy?" according to multiple media outlets citing police.

Streavig held the knife in the air before throwing it at Frazier and their child while threatening to kill Frazier numerous times, Fox43 reports citing the township police.

The knife struck the kitchen island, the victim told police, according to the outlet.

Fraizer left the child, but she continued to threaten him in text messages, and when police arrived they found her clutching the toddler in a basement crawlspace, outlets report citing the criminal complaint.

She allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana earlier in the day, according to the criminal complaint.

Streavig was "in no way capable" of caring for a 2-year-old child, police said, according to Fox43.

She has been charged with a felony for endangering the welfare of a child, as well as three misdemeanors for simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment, police say and court records confirm.

She's been released from the York County Prison on a $10,000 surety bond on Sept. 13. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Scott J. Gross on Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m., according to her most recent court docket.

Streavig has a lengthy court record in York County and has previously served time for DUIs involving marijuana and alcohol according to court documents.

She has also previously been arrested for a DUI in Florida in 2015, court records show.

to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.