TechRadar
Linux running slowly? This one simple tweak could fix it for you
Researchers have discovered a remarkably easy way to make your Linux machines run faster. Many Linux devices have been plagued by Windows-centric hardware management since 2002, but this could be about to change. Sophisticated interfaces between a machine’s operating system and its hardware, such as the chips that have been slowing down your Linux machine, have long been required in order to ensure that processors with billions of transistors maintain efficiency.
TechRadar
Insta360 Link review
While the Insta360 Link is one of the most expensive webcams currently on the market, the AI-controlled technology and build quality are excellent and well-implemented. And it sports true 4K image quality, which very few webcams feature, along with three mounts for a variety of positioning options. Pros. +. 4K,...
TechRadar
New Amazon Kindle will have a stylus, leak says, and it'll come very soon
Our ranking of the best Amazon Kindles is going to get a massive shake-up soon, according to a leaker - there's an Amazon product launch happening in a few hours, and a leaker says a brand-new family of Kindle is launching at it. This leaker, called SnoopyTech (opens in new...
Google Chrome 106 is here: Everything that's new
Google continues its rapid release cycle with Chrome version 106, which has just launched in stable as the company has announced. Given the incredibly fast four-week release cycle, the company doesn’t always add too many new things to its browser, though, so we will walk you through all the small changes you might be hard-pressed to make out in the new version.
makeuseof.com
SpiralLinux Fixes Frustrating Hardware Suport Issues in New Version
The developers of the Debian offshoot SpiralLinux have announced a new version, 11.220925. The release offers a number of improvements to increase hardware support and make the system more user-friendly. What's New in SpiralLinux?. The developers announce the new version in a post on the project's GitHub page:. The SpiralLinux...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
ZDNet
iOS 16 has a hidden Photoshop-like feature. Where to find it and how to use it (and why you're going to love it)
Apple released iOS 16, and with it, a bevy of new features have made their way to your iPhone. New features such as a completely redesigned lock screen, the ability to delete or edit errant iMessages, and plenty more. While those features are cool, there's another one that I can't quit using.
17 New iOS Features You Should Set Up Right Now, And I Mean Right NOW
FINALLY we can see our battery percentage!
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
technewstoday.com
How to Uninstall VirtualBox on Windows
As with any other application, VirtualBox can run into a number of issues, from file corruption and malware infection to degraded performance. And while it’s not a common occurrence, Windows Updates sometimes get interrupted due to system incompatibility with VirtualBox. In such cases, the obvious solution is to uninstall...
TechRadar
Asus RT-AX55 review
- Parental controls aren't extensive. The Asus RT-AX55 fits the bill nicely if you’re looking for an affordable router to provide a good Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for your home Wi-Fi. Its top speed of 1.8Gbps is relatively modest compared to some of the more expensive Wi-Fi 6 routers that are now available. However, it will still be more than fast enough to handle most home broadband services and able to provide fast, reliable wi-fi for web browsing, streaming music and video, and some casual gaming.
TechRadar
The Pico 4 vs the Oculus Quest 2: which standalone VR headset is better?
Standalone headsets, like the Oculus Quest 2 or Pico 4, are great options for anyone interested in exploring VR. These types of gadgets give you the freedom to play VR games and enjoy immersive experiences wherever you are, without requiring connections to bulky PCs or external consoles. For the past...
TechRadar
Urbanista Lisbon review
There are some things Urbanista could have done better, but there are also several things it's done right. The Urbanista Lisbon earbuds win in fit, mic, battery life, and portability. Plus, they look good enough to eat. Pros. +. Long battery life. +. Impressive mic and call quality. +. Snug...
TechRadar
Microsoft chief warns more deepfake threats could be coming soon
When it comes to deepfakes, what we’ve seen so far is just the tip of the iceberg. In the near future, we won’t be certain if the person we’re speaking to on a video call is real, or an impostor, and crooks won’t have trouble creating an entire chronology of fake videos to support their claims, or trick people into believing the legitimacy of an offer or campaign.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 price leak suggests Google is totally out of touch
We're starting to hear more and more Google Pixel 7 leaks, with the launch of the phone just a week away, but tech fans might be getting a lot of déjà vu, with the leaks all listing near-identical specs to what we heard about the Pixel 6 a year ago.
TechRadar
Android Auto's next free update has been leaked and it's perfect for music fans
If you love to jam out while out on a road trip then you’ll likely love Android Auto’s next update – with its promised redesign seemingly ready to launch based on a new leak. Google has been teasing the next major upgrade to Android Auto for some...
TechRadar
Apple 'abandons' plans to produce additional iPhone 14 units
Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to increase production levels of the iPhone 14 due to lower than anticipated demand for its latest flagship smartphone. Reports says the company hoped the launch would trigger a surge in interest and had made arrangements to increase production by up to six million units during the second half of 2022.
Google Calendar's new keyboard shortcuts might not be for you, but they are very important
Android phones are accessible to people across a wide price range, from budget handsets going for a few hundred dollars to flagships for more than a thousand. Thanks to Google’s efforts, Android is also evolving into a more accessible platform for people with disabilities. The company’s newest effort extends beyond the OS and into its web services. Google Calendar is getting keyboard shortcuts that verbally announce specific details for events.
