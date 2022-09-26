ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Linux running slowly? This one simple tweak could fix it for you

Researchers have discovered a remarkably easy way to make your Linux machines run faster. Many Linux devices have been plagued by Windows-centric hardware management since 2002, but this could be about to change. Sophisticated interfaces between a machine’s operating system and its hardware, such as the chips that have been slowing down your Linux machine, have long been required in order to ensure that processors with billions of transistors maintain efficiency.
TechRadar

Insta360 Link review

While the Insta360 Link is one of the most expensive webcams currently on the market, the AI-controlled technology and build quality are excellent and well-implemented. And it sports true 4K image quality, which very few webcams feature, along with three mounts for a variety of positioning options. Pros. +. 4K,...
Android Police

Google Chrome 106 is here: Everything that's new

Google continues its rapid release cycle with Chrome version 106, which has just launched in stable as the company has announced. Given the incredibly fast four-week release cycle, the company doesn’t always add too many new things to its browser, though, so we will walk you through all the small changes you might be hard-pressed to make out in the new version.
makeuseof.com

SpiralLinux Fixes Frustrating Hardware Suport Issues in New Version

The developers of the Debian offshoot SpiralLinux have announced a new version, 11.220925. The release offers a number of improvements to increase hardware support and make the system more user-friendly. What's New in SpiralLinux?. The developers announce the new version in a post on the project's GitHub page:. The SpiralLinux...
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
technewstoday.com

How to Uninstall VirtualBox on Windows

As with any other application, VirtualBox can run into a number of issues, from file corruption and malware infection to degraded performance. And while it’s not a common occurrence, Windows Updates sometimes get interrupted due to system incompatibility with VirtualBox. In such cases, the obvious solution is to uninstall...
TechRadar

Asus RT-AX55 review

- Parental controls aren't extensive. The Asus RT-AX55 fits the bill nicely if you’re looking for an affordable router to provide a good Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for your home Wi-Fi. Its top speed of 1.8Gbps is relatively modest compared to some of the more expensive Wi-Fi 6 routers that are now available. However, it will still be more than fast enough to handle most home broadband services and able to provide fast, reliable wi-fi for web browsing, streaming music and video, and some casual gaming.
TechRadar

The Pico 4 vs the Oculus Quest 2: which standalone VR headset is better?

Standalone headsets, like the Oculus Quest 2 or Pico 4, are great options for anyone interested in exploring VR. These types of gadgets give you the freedom to play VR games and enjoy immersive experiences wherever you are, without requiring connections to bulky PCs or external consoles. For the past...
TechRadar

Urbanista Lisbon review

There are some things Urbanista could have done better, but there are also several things it's done right. The Urbanista Lisbon earbuds win in fit, mic, battery life, and portability. Plus, they look good enough to eat. Pros. +. Long battery life. +. Impressive mic and call quality. +. Snug...
TechRadar

Microsoft chief warns more deepfake threats could be coming soon

When it comes to deepfakes, what we’ve seen so far is just the tip of the iceberg. In the near future, we won’t be certain if the person we’re speaking to on a video call is real, or an impostor, and crooks won’t have trouble creating an entire chronology of fake videos to support their claims, or trick people into believing the legitimacy of an offer or campaign.
TechRadar

Apple 'abandons' plans to produce additional iPhone 14 units

Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to increase production levels of the iPhone 14 due to lower than anticipated demand for its latest flagship smartphone. Reports says the company hoped the launch would trigger a surge in interest and had made arrangements to increase production by up to six million units during the second half of 2022.
Android Police

Google Calendar's new keyboard shortcuts might not be for you, but they are very important

Android phones are accessible to people across a wide price range, from budget handsets going for a few hundred dollars to flagships for more than a thousand. Thanks to Google’s efforts, Android is also evolving into a more accessible platform for people with disabilities. The company’s newest effort extends beyond the OS and into its web services. Google Calendar is getting keyboard shortcuts that verbally announce specific details for events.
