23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
Police are 'increasingly concerned' for schoolgirl, 16, who has been missing four days
Police have said they are growing 'increasingly concerned' for the safety of a missing 16-year-old girl who has not been seen in four days. Nikita, was last seen around 3.30pm on Thursday September 22 at Harrogate Grammar School in North Yorkshire. After school that day, she failed to return home...
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
BBC
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
Couple find natural way to warm home with climbing plant
A couple have discovered a natural way to keep their home warm - by keeping it covered with a climbing plant.Michael and Teresa Lye, a retired couple from south east London, tried to tame the Virginia creeper plant when they first moved into their home nearly 40 years ago, but have since discovered its practical purpose during the cost of living crisis. The plant, also known as five-leaved ivy, is thought to act as a natural insulator for the couple’s home and keeps their rooms toasty.Mrs Lye, 72, said: “This room is nice and warm. Go in any of the...
Pensioner killed in hit-and-run in Tesco car park as police hunt driver
Police are hunting for a van driver after a pensioner in his 80s was killed in a hit-and-run outside a supermarket. The elderly pedestrian was hit in a Tesco car park in Colney Hatch, near North Finchley, London. Police officers were called to the scene just after 4pm on Saturday following reports of a collision between the pensioner and a van. The car park was “extremely busy” at the time of the clash, police said, making it likely that shoppers had seen what had happened. The pensioner was taken to hospital but died the following day. Officers are now...
