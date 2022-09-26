ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
People

After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.

Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Daily Mail

Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'

A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BBC

Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer

A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Couple find natural way to warm home with climbing plant

A couple have discovered a natural way to keep their home warm - by keeping it covered with a climbing plant.Michael and Teresa Lye, a retired couple from south east London, tried to tame the Virginia creeper plant when they first moved into their home nearly 40 years ago, but have since discovered its practical purpose during the cost of living crisis. The plant, also known as five-leaved ivy, is thought to act as a natural insulator for the couple’s home and keeps their rooms toasty.Mrs Lye, 72, said: “This room is nice and warm. Go in any of the...
GARDENING
The Independent

Pensioner killed in hit-and-run in Tesco car park as police hunt driver

Police are hunting for a van driver after a pensioner in his 80s was killed in a hit-and-run outside a supermarket. The elderly pedestrian was hit in a Tesco car park in Colney Hatch, near North Finchley, London. Police officers were called to the scene just after 4pm on Saturday following reports of a collision between the pensioner and a van. The car park was “extremely busy” at the time of the clash, police said, making it likely that shoppers had seen what had happened. The pensioner was taken to hospital but died the following day. Officers are now...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy