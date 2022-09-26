Police are hunting for a van driver after a pensioner in his 80s was killed in a hit-and-run outside a supermarket. The elderly pedestrian was hit in a Tesco car park in Colney Hatch, near North Finchley, London. Police officers were called to the scene just after 4pm on Saturday following reports of a collision between the pensioner and a van. The car park was “extremely busy” at the time of the clash, police said, making it likely that shoppers had seen what had happened. The pensioner was taken to hospital but died the following day. Officers are now...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO