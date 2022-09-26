Read full article on original website
Related
Timeline emerges in Taylor Parker capital murder, fetal abduction trial
Jurors saw evidence Thursday that Parker was not only at the scene of Reagan Hancock’s murder but may have done a trial run the day before.
GRAPHIC: Testimony in Taylor Parker capital murder trial details brutal, violent attack
An expert in crime scene reconstruction testified Tuesday morning that the evidence he found at the scene of Reagan Hancock’s murder indicates she was beaten and stabbed in several areas of the home before she bled out on the living room floor.
easttexasradio.com
Observers Receive Warning
After Judge John Tidwell again warned observers in the courtroom about the graphic nature of upcoming crime scene photos and testimony, an expert in crime scene reconstruction testified Tuesday morning that what he saw at the scene of Hancock’s murder. Bowie County Assistant DA Kelley Crisp stated that it was not a quick death for Hancock, who was pregnant and brutally slashed and stabbed. Suspect Taylor Parker’s trial continues in New Boston.
ktoy1047.com
Oklahoma wreck leaves woman, child dead
The crash occurred Friday afternoon on US-271 in Grant, Oklahoma, when a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Rekia Johnson failed to yield and pulled out in front of the semi driven by 35-year-old John King. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol pronounced Johnson and a 4-year-old child dead at the scene. Another 4-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Wildfire burns along US 98 north of Wright City, Okla.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Yet another wildfire is burning in McCurtain County, Okla. Multiple agencies are working a grass fire along U.S. 98 north of the town of Wright City, Okla., Ringold Fire Chief Jesse Phipps told KSLA News 12 on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 28. Some...
ktoy1047.com
Parker jury hears from McCurtain County Medical Hospital staff
Day nine of the Taylor Parker murder trial brought testimony from the staff at McCurtain County Medical Hospital. The testimony was interspersed with photos of the bruises and blood on Parker’s hands when she was examined following her traffic stop the morning of the murder of Reagan Hancock. The medical staff were able to determine that Parker hadn’t just given birth on her way to the hospital.
KSLA
2nd wildfire in as many days contained in McCurtain County, Okla.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Authorities evacuated everyone living on Spencer Road at Joe Hough Road as a wildfire burned into the night Monday, Sept. 26 in McCurtain County, Okla. The sheriff in McCurtain County said Monday night the first was contained around 9:15 p.m. This happened just northeast...
Comments / 0