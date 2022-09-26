ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
Cedar Rapids Canine Officer Ryder getting donation of body armor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police Department’s Canine Officer "Ryder" will soon receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Canine Officer Ryder’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift...
New sculpture at Mercy Medical Center ignites peace

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Hall-Perrine Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center in downtown Cedar Rapids received an exciting addition recently. On the front lawn of the cancer center, there's a new sculpture titled "Arc of Peace." The sculpture depicts a woman holding origami cranes, symbolizing hope, love and...
C avenue NE closure begins tonight for Lindale Trail project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Starting at 10 p.m. tonight, the following traffic impacts will be in place, and are scheduled to be completed by 5 am, Monday, October 3. Message signs are in place, alerting local traffic of impacts. Motorists to anticipate travel delays. Traffic on C Avenue NE...
Sewer work in Hiawatha may lead to noises in plumbing over the next few days

HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Hiawatha will begin a sewer inspection and cleaning project to evaluate a portion of the sanitary sewer system. This project is part of an ongoing effort to maintain the aging sewer infrastructure within the City and to identify potential sources of groundwater entering the system.
Big Noon Kickoff returning to Iowa City in new location

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Fox's Big Noon Kickoff Show is returning to Iowa City for the second straight season but this time it will be at a new location. Last season when Iowa played Penn State, the show set up shop at the Pentacrest in downtown Iowa City. This...
Abbe Center for Mental Health awarded federal grant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Abbe Center for Community Mental Health Inc. has been awarded a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic grant by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Center for Mental Health Services (CMHS). Abbe Center is part of AbbeHealth, which is affiliated with UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids Fall Leaf Vacuum Collection Begins Oct. 3

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – Sept. 26, 2022 — Starting Monday, Oct. 3, the City of Cedar Rapids Solid Waste and Recycling Division will begin operating leaf vacuum trucks, running through Friday, Dec. 9. Residents can expect leaf collection every other week based on the quadrant where they live.
North Liberty receives $1 million grant to hire firefighters

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — North Liberty has been awarded over $1 million to help the city hire full-time firefighters. This is a three-year grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. With North Liberty's continued growth and with it an increasing number of emergency calls, this is...
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
Walmart Hiring up to 1,500 CDL-A Drivers Nationwide

Mount Pleasant, Iowa — Walmart is hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 29 CDL-A drivers in the Mount Pleasant area. Each year, Walmart’s nearly 13,000 drivers travel over 900 million miles and deliver millions of cases of merchandise to 4,700 Walmart and Sam's Club locations across the nation.
Johnson County Public Health opens new Clinics for WIC program

Johnson County Public Health (JCPH) is pleased to announce three new clinics offering services of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). WIC is a nutrition education and food assistance program for pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women and children to age five years. WIC can help...
Marion opens second round of business innovation and support grants for small businesses

MARION, Iowa — The City of Marion is now accepting applications for its second round of Business Innovation & Support Grant funding. The program is being administered as a partnership between the City and the Chamber of Commerce with funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support small businesses in the community that navigated the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
