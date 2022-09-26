Read full article on original website
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
Suspect arrested after social media threats made against Marengo grocery store
Marango, Iowa — Police have arrested man they say is suspected of making threats of violence one week ago at the Big G Food store in Marengo . On Wednesday officers with the Marengo Police Department executed a search warrant on the 1500 block of N Ave. in rural Marengo.
Cedar Rapids Canine Officer Ryder getting donation of body armor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police Department’s Canine Officer "Ryder" will soon receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Canine Officer Ryder’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift...
New sculpture at Mercy Medical Center ignites peace
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Hall-Perrine Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center in downtown Cedar Rapids received an exciting addition recently. On the front lawn of the cancer center, there's a new sculpture titled "Arc of Peace." The sculpture depicts a woman holding origami cranes, symbolizing hope, love and...
Williamsburg boy, 16, is Kid Captain Oct. 1 when Hawkeyes battle Michigan at home
In its 13th year, Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. An ultrasound when he was in utero showed that Adam Arp would be born with serious health conditions, including spina bifida, a...
Sixth anniversary of record-breaking fall flooding along the Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Six years ago today the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids rose to the second highest level on record. Water spilled over the banks of the Cedar and set records from Cedar Falls to Cedar Rapids. The crest of 21.97 feet was only...
Free compost at the Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency starting October 1st
Stock up this fall and get ready for next spring with FREE COMPOST from the Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency during the month of October 2022. Screened, finished compost will be available to all residents and businesses starting Saturday, October 01 through Monday, October 31st while supplies last.
C avenue NE closure begins tonight for Lindale Trail project
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Starting at 10 p.m. tonight, the following traffic impacts will be in place, and are scheduled to be completed by 5 am, Monday, October 3. Message signs are in place, alerting local traffic of impacts. Motorists to anticipate travel delays. Traffic on C Avenue NE...
Sewer work in Hiawatha may lead to noises in plumbing over the next few days
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Hiawatha will begin a sewer inspection and cleaning project to evaluate a portion of the sanitary sewer system. This project is part of an ongoing effort to maintain the aging sewer infrastructure within the City and to identify potential sources of groundwater entering the system.
Big Noon Kickoff returning to Iowa City in new location
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Fox's Big Noon Kickoff Show is returning to Iowa City for the second straight season but this time it will be at a new location. Last season when Iowa played Penn State, the show set up shop at the Pentacrest in downtown Iowa City. This...
Abbe Center for Mental Health awarded federal grant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Abbe Center for Community Mental Health Inc. has been awarded a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic grant by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Center for Mental Health Services (CMHS). Abbe Center is part of AbbeHealth, which is affiliated with UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids Fall Leaf Vacuum Collection Begins Oct. 3
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – Sept. 26, 2022 — Starting Monday, Oct. 3, the City of Cedar Rapids Solid Waste and Recycling Division will begin operating leaf vacuum trucks, running through Friday, Dec. 9. Residents can expect leaf collection every other week based on the quadrant where they live.
Emotional end to CRCSD school board meeting after accepting Noreen Bush's resignation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It was an emotional end to Monday night's school board meeting as the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush will remain in her position until the end of the school year, but is currently on medical leave. For more...
North Liberty receives $1 million grant to hire firefighters
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — North Liberty has been awarded over $1 million to help the city hire full-time firefighters. This is a three-year grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. With North Liberty's continued growth and with it an increasing number of emergency calls, this is...
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
Walmart Hiring up to 1,500 CDL-A Drivers Nationwide
Mount Pleasant, Iowa — Walmart is hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 29 CDL-A drivers in the Mount Pleasant area. Each year, Walmart’s nearly 13,000 drivers travel over 900 million miles and deliver millions of cases of merchandise to 4,700 Walmart and Sam's Club locations across the nation.
Local realtors team up to help refugees and immigrants become homeowners
Cedar Rapids — A new program in Eastern Iowa is helping refugees and immigrants fulfill their dreams of homeownership. Remax's Matt Smith Real Estate Team is working to build a better support system for those looking to navigate. Oftentimes, these families are forced to give up on their dream...
Johnson County Public Health opens new Clinics for WIC program
Johnson County Public Health (JCPH) is pleased to announce three new clinics offering services of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). WIC is a nutrition education and food assistance program for pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women and children to age five years. WIC can help...
Marion opens second round of business innovation and support grants for small businesses
MARION, Iowa — The City of Marion is now accepting applications for its second round of Business Innovation & Support Grant funding. The program is being administered as a partnership between the City and the Chamber of Commerce with funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support small businesses in the community that navigated the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
