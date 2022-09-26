ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wuwm.com

Hispanic Collaborative president explains effort to support growing Latino community

Wisconsin’s Hispanic population has grown by more than 100,000 since 2010, according to USAFacts. That’s the largest population growth among ethnic groups in the state. President of the Hispanic Collaborative, Nancy Hernandez, wants to make Milwaukee a top-10 city on the Hispanic Well-Being Index. She says the group evaluates negative trends like poverty and health issues, and then works with the community to find solutions. The Hispanic Collaborative was formed in 2019 following a 2016 study by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Tuesday on Lake Effect: construction company suicide prevention, Hispanic Collaborative, Carvd N Stone, 'Last Summer on State Street'

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn why a local construction firm created an employee-led suicide prevention program. Then, we’ll explore the terminology surrounding Hispanic and Latino communities and how identities change over time. We'll learn how a local organization is working to make Milwaukee a place where Hispanic and Latinx people can thrive. We'll meet the creator of Carvd N Stone — a positive media outlet that offers scholarships. Plus, we’ll meet the author of a new book called 'Last Summer on State Street' which explores the legacy of a public housing project being torn down on Chicago’s southside.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
wuwm.com

Wednesday on Lake Effect: 'The Steal', treating Spanish-speaking Alzheimers patients, anti-Chinese riots, canoe discovery

Wednesday on Lake Effect, the authors of ‘The Steal,’ talk about the people who attempted to overturn the 2020 election, and those who fought to preserve democracy. Then, we’ll learn how the United Community Center in Milwaukee is helping Spanish-speakers with memory loss. We’ll learn about the anti-Chinese riots that took place in Milwaukee in the late 1800s. Plus, tell you about a 1,200 year old canoe that was discovered in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine gets 10 more housing vouchers, but still has a waitlist of 800

The federal government, in its widest such distribution in two decades, announced on Friday it was creating 19,359 new housing vouchers and providing them to more than 1,945 public housing agencies. Ten of those housing vouchers are going to Racine County. Housing vouchers (Section 8) can be applied for and...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Massive Milwaukee concrete pour; foundation for transit hub

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is in the process of adding a massive building to city's skyline – this construction could affect your daily commute. The new construction will reveal a new skyscraper – a building that will be known as The Couture. The center will feature plazas, parks, stores, and a restaurant in addition to serving as a transportation center.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID vaccine doctors' lawsuit

MILWAUKEE - Two fired doctors are suing the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals saying they were discriminated and retaliated against for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The two anesthesiologists say they felt bullied into getting the vaccine, contending it went against their Catholic beliefs. That’s according to the lawsuit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Heating costs up 17%, group predicts, how to save on your energy bill

MILWAUKEE - If you haven't already, you'll soon turn your heat on, and experts say this winter could be costly. Are you ready? Is your home?. The average cost of heating a household is set to increase by 17.2% this winter compared to winter last year, according to a forecast by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), an educational and policy organization for federal programs that help low-income families pay their utility bills. The group expects the average winter heating bill to increase from $1,025 to $1,202, which would be the highest figure in over a decade.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
dailybadgerbulletin.com

14 Milwaukee city secrets everyone should see and know about

It’s the details that create the pattern. A large city, no less than an intricate mosaic, is the sum total of uncounted individual pieces that stand out boldly in some places, show significant wear in others, and are sometimes so hard to see that they practically vanish into the broader landscape.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Monday on Lake Effect: POC homebuyers, Capitol Notes, Monthly with Mosley, Bubbler Talk, Landmark Lanes at 95

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how a new initiative could offer more support to prospective homebuyers of color. Capitol Notes explores candidate spending in the midterm election. Our Monthly with Mosley conversation looks at two women-owned businesses creating fall fun for Milwaukeeans. Bubbler Talk explores what Milwaukee was like during the Great Depression. Plus, as Landmark Lanes turns 95, we look at its history and how it continues to meet the shifting preferences of Milwaukeeans.
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Keep Milwaukee Police Officers Safe

Police officers have a vey, very tough job. When many people have a problem, they will call the police when there is no other obvious choice. Police tend to be the problem solvers for society in general. I remember my days as a police officer and some of the calls we were dispatched to. Family trouble calls would seem simple to most people but can be extremely dangerous. On one occasion we were dispatched to trouble with a subject battering his girlfriend. Once upon arrival we separated the man and woman with my partner and talking to each. The woman has obvious injuries to her face and appeared to have been in a fight with her boyfriend. The male denied hitting her and stated she fell against the wall as they were struggling with each other. The female also tried to downplay her injuries stating they were not on purpose.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

Merrill Park Apartments

Merrill Park Neighborhood, studios, one and two bedrooms with flexible month to month leasing, heat and internet included, laundry on site, underground parking. General Rental Requirements: Must have rental references of 12 months within the last twelve months from a landlord. No evictions (unless paid/dismissed) Monthly income should be minimum two the three times monthly rent depending on utilities included.
MILWAUKEE, WI

