Book signing for new ‘Stocking Strangler’ book held at Dinglewood Pharmacy on Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A new book is out about a painful chapter in Columbus’ history. The book’s author drew a large crowd Sunday for a book signing in Midtown. Southern writer William Rawlings has written “The Columbus Stocking Strangler” about the serial killer who targeted elderly women in Columbus between 1977 and 1978. Carlton […]
Local SCORE chapter urgently needs volunteers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus and Phenix City chapter of SCORE, an organization that helps small business owners, is in urgent need of new volunteers to meet growing demands for its services. According to Marv Lieberman, chairman of the local SCORE chapter, there are four categories of SCORE volunteers — people who do one-on-one mentoring, […]
Albany child awarded money for college savings
Eight-year-old Vincent Robinson, Jr., was awarded $1,529 for his college savings for being one of the top four Georgia winners of the We Care Child Care Sweepstakes. “A college education can open up new doors for you and it helps with personal growth. This gives my son a start, saving towards his college fund because college is expensive,” said Jasmine Robinson, Vincent’s mom who entered him in the sweepstakes. “I want to thank Path2College We Care Child Sweepstakes for providing a start towards my son's education.”
‘A puppy named Pancake’: PAWS Humane & Florida Urgent Rescue give animals shelter from Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local shelter is partnering up with a Florida rescue service to give animals a safe place during Hurricane Ian. PAWS Humane Society and Florida Urgent Rescue are collaborating to provide shelter for animals in Hurricane Ian’s Path. This partnership brought dozens of Florida animals up to Muscogee County — including […]
Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As people prep for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Southwest Georgia, store shelves in the Dougherty County area are already taking a hit. At Publix on Dawson Road in Albany, many customers said they are stocking up on water in preparation for the storm. When WALB News 10 checked the shelves earlier on Tuesday, there was enough water in stock for people to buy.
Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn Carter attend 25th annual Peanut Festival parade
PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter made an appearance on Saturday at the 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains, Georgia. The pair who recently celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary in July, were pictured by the Carter Center cruising through the parade in a red convertible.
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Ian is a major hurricane, with sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2...
Kendrick High School Hosts first-ever Battle of the Bands
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Kendrick High School Mighty Marching Cherokees hosting their Inaugural High School Battle of the Bands on the campus of Columbus State University. The rivalry involving 12 different high school bands from both Georgia and Alabama. Kendrick High School’s band director coordinated this friendly competition.
Courtney Melvin named SGTC Bookstore Assistant and Accounting Technician
AMERICUS – Courtney Melvin has joined South Georgia Technical College as the Bookstore Assistant-Accounting Technician on the Americus campus, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Her appointment is effective immediately and she will be reporting to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe and Director of Administrative Services Sandy Larson.
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida; gusty winds expected locally
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hurricane Ian made landfall shortly after 3 pm Wednesday as a strong category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph near Cayo Costa, Florida. 18 years ago, this was the same location where Hurricane Charley made landfall. Ian will continue to track northeastward across the peninsula of Florida and emerge in […]
NAMI Albany to march in Albany State's homecoming parade to raise mental health awareness, funds
ALBANY — It turns out that a pandemic isn’t just hard on those who fall ill or die and their loved ones. It’s also hard for those dealing with the uncertainty of the lockdowns and the disruptions of normal routines. During the first year of the pandemic,...
Pedestrian killed on Victory Drive
UPDATE – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle. According to Bryan, Nyteish Adeogum, age 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:40 a.m. Bryan said she died from blunt force trauma. ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A person has […]
Ian could bring tropical-force wind gusts to Albany area
ALBANY — Hurricane Ian became a category 4 storm at 5 a.m. Wednesday and was strengthening as it continued to churn toward Florida’s west coast and landfall later in the day. For southwest Georgia, the storm could bring tropical storm-force winds and rain, with the storm expected to...
Muscogee Co. School District’s Odis Spencer Stadium nearing completion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District’s new Odis Spencer Stadium - the city’s newest sports complex - is close to completion. It’s a multi-purpose facility - with the hopes of attracting the Georgia High School Athletic Association’s regional and state-wide events. Paid through the Educational - Special Local Option Sales Tax - or E-SPOLST - the construction also continues the cities commitment to south Columbus.
List: Local football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian
List of high school football games rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2022 due to Hurricane Ian. GEORGIA Spencer High School versus Jordan High School at Memorial Stadium – 7:00 p.m. ACE Charter versus Kendrick High School at Kinnett Stadium – 7:00 p.m. Riverdale at LaGrange High School – 7:00 p.m. Eastern Chattahoochee County High School […]
Columbus Fire and EMS responding to fire on Kolb Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Fire and EMS Department is responding to a fire in the 4600 block of Kolb Avenue. Other details about the fire are not available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.
Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nyteish Adeogum. Adeogum was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. It’s...
Public reviews plans for Buena Vista renovation
a comprehensive renovation of the downtown area of Buena Vista has been selected as one of the projects to be funded by revenue from the River Valley Regional Transportation Special Purpose Sales Tax. The project is expected to get around $2 million. Members of the community were recently...
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Albany State classes cancelled after student death discovery
ALBANY, GA – Albany State University has cancelled all classes on Monday, September 26 and Tuesday, September 27 in light of the passing of student Ms. Yasmine Durham. A memorial service will be held in remembrance of Ms. Durham at the C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheatre on East campus.
