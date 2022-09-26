Eight-year-old Vincent Robinson, Jr., was awarded $1,529 for his college savings for being one of the top four Georgia winners of the We Care Child Care Sweepstakes. “A college education can open up new doors for you and it helps with personal growth. This gives my son a start, saving towards his college fund because college is expensive,” said Jasmine Robinson, Vincent’s mom who entered him in the sweepstakes. “I want to thank Path2College We Care Child Sweepstakes for providing a start towards my son's education.”

ALBANY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO