Americus, GA

WRBL News 3

Local SCORE chapter urgently needs volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus and Phenix City chapter of SCORE, an organization that helps small business owners, is in urgent need of new volunteers to meet growing demands for its services. According to Marv Lieberman, chairman of the local SCORE chapter, there are four categories of SCORE volunteers — people who do one-on-one mentoring, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wfxl.com

Albany child awarded money for college savings

Eight-year-old Vincent Robinson, Jr., was awarded $1,529 for his college savings for being one of the top four Georgia winners of the We Care Child Care Sweepstakes. “A college education can open up new doors for you and it helps with personal growth. This gives my son a start, saving towards his college fund because college is expensive,” said Jasmine Robinson, Vincent’s mom who entered him in the sweepstakes. “I want to thank Path2College We Care Child Sweepstakes for providing a start towards my son's education.”
ALBANY, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Plains, GA
City
Americus, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As people prep for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Southwest Georgia, store shelves in the Dougherty County area are already taking a hit. At Publix on Dawson Road in Albany, many customers said they are stocking up on water in preparation for the storm. When WALB News 10 checked the shelves earlier on Tuesday, there was enough water in stock for people to buy.
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Kendrick High School Hosts first-ever Battle of the Bands

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Kendrick High School Mighty Marching Cherokees hosting their Inaugural High School Battle of the Bands on the campus of Columbus State University. The rivalry involving 12 different high school bands from both Georgia and Alabama. Kendrick High School’s band director coordinated this friendly competition.
COLUMBUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Courtney Melvin named SGTC Bookstore Assistant and Accounting Technician

AMERICUS – Courtney Melvin has joined South Georgia Technical College as the Bookstore Assistant-Accounting Technician on the Americus campus, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Her appointment is effective immediately and she will be reporting to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe and Director of Administrative Services Sandy Larson.
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Pedestrian killed on Victory Drive

UPDATE – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle. According to Bryan, Nyteish Adeogum, age 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:40 a.m. Bryan said she died from blunt force trauma. ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A person has […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WTVM

Muscogee Co. School District’s Odis Spencer Stadium nearing completion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District’s new Odis Spencer Stadium - the city’s newest sports complex - is close to completion. It’s a multi-purpose facility - with the hopes of attracting the Georgia High School Athletic Association’s regional and state-wide events. Paid through the Educational - Special Local Option Sales Tax - or E-SPOLST - the construction also continues the cities commitment to south Columbus.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

List: Local football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian

List of high school football games rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2022 due to Hurricane Ian. GEORGIA Spencer High School versus Jordan High School at Memorial Stadium – 7:00 p.m. ACE Charter versus Kendrick High School at Kinnett Stadium – 7:00 p.m. Riverdale at LaGrange High School – 7:00 p.m. Eastern Chattahoochee County High School […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nyteish Adeogum. Adeogum was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. It’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
tjournal.com

Public reviews plans for Buena Vista renovation

a comprehensive renovation of the downtown area of Buena Vista has been selected as one of the projects to be funded by revenue from the River Valley Regional Transportation Special Purpose Sales Tax. The project is expected to get around $2 million.   Members of the community were recently...
BUENA VISTA, GA
southgatv.com

Albany State classes cancelled after student death discovery

ALBANY, GA – Albany State University has cancelled all classes on Monday, September 26 and Tuesday, September 27 in light of the passing of student Ms. Yasmine Durham. A memorial service will be held in remembrance of Ms. Durham at the C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheatre on East campus.
ALBANY, GA

