ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates County, NC

Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop in Gates Co.

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zm3ko_0iB5GgSi00

GATES COUNTY, N.C (WAVY) — A man in Gates County was taken into custody after he was caught with drugs during a traffic stop.

According to the Gates County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Friday on US 13 South and Eure. A preliminary investigation revealed that deputies saw a traffic violation and conducted a vehicle stop.

During the stop, the passenger identified as Cecil Ward III was found to be in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Ward was later taken into custody and charged with felony possession of a scheduled II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $10,000 unsecured bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgvJ1_0iB5GgSi00
Cecil Ward III, September 26, 2022 (Gates County Sheriff’s Office)

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Virginia Beach man apprehended by Currituck County Sheriff’s Office deputies with stolen vehicle

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Virginia Beach man following a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. According to information from CCSO, on September 20, 2022 at around 9:30 a.m., CCSO received information from its communications center that a stolen vehicle was heading to the state line with Chesapeake Police following the suspect. The Virginia Beach Police Department was actively looking for the stolen City of Virginia Beach public works vehicle.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gates County, NC
City
Eure, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Paraphernalia#Gates Co#Gates County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
13newsnow.com

Chesapeake police investigate Indian River shooting that left 1 dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed in the Indian River area of Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon. The Chesapeake Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Sunrise Avenue, which is close to Campostella Road. Police officers responded around 4 p.m. after someone reported seeing...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Three receive active prison sentences

JACKSON – Two local men and another from Raleigh received active prison sentences in unrelated cases heard here over the past two week in Northampton County Superior Court. James Long, age 43, of Raleigh stood in front of a local jury for two days during the week of Sept. 12-16 where he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was sentenced to a minimum of four years and maximum of six years in prison.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Man sentenced after ‘pop up’ weed shop arrest in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of several people arrested in connection to “pop up” marijuana operations in Virginia Beach will serve 10 months behind bars. Virginia Beach resident Christopher Bond pleaded guilty Monday to distribution and possession with intent to manufacture charges. He was sentenced to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy