Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop in Gates Co.

GATES COUNTY, N.C (WAVY) — A man in Gates County was taken into custody after he was caught with drugs during a traffic stop.

According to the Gates County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Friday on US 13 South and Eure. A preliminary investigation revealed that deputies saw a traffic violation and conducted a vehicle stop.

During the stop, the passenger identified as Cecil Ward III was found to be in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Ward was later taken into custody and charged with felony possession of a scheduled II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Cecil Ward III, September 26, 2022 (Gates County Sheriff’s Office)

