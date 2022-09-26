Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Cleared to Play Sunday
The signal-caller has been out to start the year with a knee injury.
ESPN
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs
Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
DraftKings promo code delivers top Bet $5, Win $200 bonus for NFL Week 4
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, football fans gambling on any NFL Week 4 game action can obtain a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
James Franklin’s plan for playing Penn State QB Drew Allar, skill guys who must step up: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal react to James Franklin’s weekly press conference on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. Franklin went into detail about factors he considers when playing true freshman quarterback Drew Allar and some of the Nittany Lions’ other talented young players. PennLive readers can score $200...
More complaints about MetLife Stadium turf after Giants’ Sterling Shepard’s season-ending knee injury
Sterling Shepard’s season-ending injury has sparked conversations about the safety of MetLife Stadium. The veteran wide receiver exited Mondays’ 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife after getting hurt in a non-contact situation. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Some people, like former Giants wide...
BetMGM bonus code delivers latest huge offer for NFL Week 4
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, football fans betting on any NFL Week 4 matchup this week can get a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus...
Jameis Winston misses Saints' practice Wednesday; Taysom Hill takes backup reps
Jameis Winston health watch has officially begun, and there was a clear change when the Saints took the practice field Wednesday out in England: the starting quarterback wasn’t on it. See more on WWL and Audacy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Saints QB Not at Present at London Practice
The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints square off in London this weekend, but ahead of that game, New Orleans is going through multiple injury troubles. Most importantly, the Saints starting QB Jameis Winston did not practice on Wednesday ahead of their Week 4 game. Winston has been playing through...
NFL
Jets QB Zach Wilson medically cleared, expected to play Sunday vs. Steelers
Zach Wilson is back. The quarterback has been medically cleared to return to the field, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday, and Wilson is on track to play Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson has missed the last month and a half due to a knee injury sustained during New...
Steelers facing open revolt should they struggle vs. Jets at home
Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. There’s mutiny in once-loyal, black-and-gold loving Steelers Nation. Cries for changes in the Steelers’ inept offense have reached a fever-pitch. The Pittsburgh public demands that coordinator Matt Canada be gone and Pitt product Kenny Pickett be plugged in as the Steelers’ starting QB, replacing Mitch Trubisky. But it’s not just disgruntled Yinzers shouting their heads off high in the Acrisure Stadium stands. There are signs of mutiny within the Steelers’ ranks, as well. Three games into the young season, and some players on the two-loss Steelers seem to be already turning on Canada, too. Pittsburgh sports radio host Colin Dunlap points out that a significant roster of Steelers offensive players has publicly questioned the offensive pace as dictated by Canada and his mostly dink-and-dunk attack that just can’t seem to get it in gear. The players airing gripes include lineman Mason Cole, tight end Pat Freiermuth, receivers George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and even Trubisky himself, who exposed that Canada had stripped him of the ability to audible and change plays at the line of scrimmage. Josh Rowntree, a reporter with the same Pittsburgh radio station, 93.7 The Fan, went even further, saying on-air that the players’ growing unhappiness with Canada and his offense has metastasized into the deadly locker room sentiment that “many” of those Steelers’ players now want the coordinator to be fired. Said Rowntree on Twitter: “No one has publicly come out and said that Canada should be fired. But there’s a strong sense that the players are unhappy with the direction of offense, and, if polled, I believe would favor a change.” Added Rowntree’s 93.7 colleague Andrew Fillipponi: “The amount of finger-pointing done by Steelers players at Matt Canada and the direction of the offense is unprecedented in the Tomlin era… This is an all-out attack on Canada.” But instead of making sweeping changes during what is a mini-bye week between a Thursday night game and Sunday’s home date with the New York Jets, Coach Mike Tomlin is turning a deaf ear to the growing revolt and talking up the positive signs of progress his woebegone offense has been making, week by week. With that, the Steelers’ coach signaled his ‘hear no evil’ approach to what could become an ear-crushing cacophony at Acrisure Stadium, all calling for Kenny Pickett to take the field on Sunday. In short, it could get really ugly very early, should Trubisky and company struggle against the lowly Jets at home. Don’t expect all those yelling Yinzers to change Tomlin’s mind on a QB change, however. If the coach who never suffered a losing season was even contemplating such a move, he likely would have made it this past week. The schedule gave him added time to prepare Pickett for the beatable Jets. Switching to Pickett now would be akin to throwing him to the wolves. Those wolves being Pittsburgh’s upcoming schedule featuring the Bills, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Eagles. Talk about scary. Halloween comes early for these struggling Steelers. Through it all, expect Tomlin to stand steadfast. The coach with a way with words has been very clear on this point: No coordinator or QB changes are afoot. The line on the football field has been drawn. Let all those “Kenny, Kenny” chants rain down from the Acrisure stands. Tomlin vows to tune them out. He wants his team to do the same. This is a coach who is closing ranks, squelching infighting, banning finger-pointing and doubling down. Against these Jets, it just may work. The offensive progress that Tomlin has been talking about and pointing to just may manifest itself on Sunday. It may even appease the Acrisure crowd. But only for the moment. As they say on “Game of Thrones,” winter is coming. And it’s coming very early this season to the one-time City of Champions, now deeply divided over its poor-performing football team. The games ahead look all-but unwinnable, making the mutiny Mike Tomlin is facing all the worse. Let’s hope he can handle it a lot better than Bounty officer William Bligh. Otherwise, everyone could be going down with the seemingly sinking ship that is the Steelers.
msn.com
Jets rookie wideout Garrett Wilson 'excited' for QB Zach Wilson's return
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury during the preseason, forcing him to miss the start of the 2022 regular season. Heading toward a Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears Wilson is inching closer to returning to the field. On Wednesday, Jets head coach...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 4 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Russell Wilson, Tony Pollard, Isaiah McKenzie, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Just when you think you have all the answers, NFL coaches and players go ahead and change the questions. One thing we do know: Start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only going to get more difficult going forward. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 4 fantasy lineup decisions.
Should Bears Look at Lamar Jackson's Offense to Help Justin Fields?
Simms thinks Bears can help Fields with Lamar-like plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There wasn’t much to like from Justin Fields’ performance against the Houston Texans in the Bears’ 23-20 Week 3 win at Soldier Field. The win is nice but having the supposed future...
Micah Parsons is ‘special,’ former great Lawrence Taylor says after taking in Monday Night Football
Maybe Micah Parsons didn’t show up in the box score the way he normally does during his Dallas Cowboys’ Monday Night Football win against the New York Giants, but he was a gamechanger just the same. Those who watched the game know. The Giants did everything they could...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0