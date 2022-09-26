Read full article on original website
We need LePage
Paul LePage did not fight to help himself and hurt Maine people. He loves the people here in Maine. He was a businessman and wants to help the working people and all people. Paul is out helping the lobstermen and fishermen to keep them working. He has said and will fight Biden about the environmental restrictions and NOAA for access to their fishing grounds. We need the food and to keep them in business.
Re-elect Janet Mills
I am writing to you in support of the re-election of Janet Mills as Governor of Maine. As a father of five Maine residents and grandfather of seven (all of whom are in Maine public schools), I am delighted that Governor Mills administration made testing and vaccinations widely available especially for my grandchildren. These children range in age from 5 to 14 and are now fully vaccinated.
Hate has no place
My name is Tricia Warren and I am running for HD 48 as a Republican candidate. I am in support of trade schools, our fishing industry, sensible energy policies, fiscal stewardship and personal accountability. I don’t support the huge financial investment by special interests or political action committees (“PACs”) in politics.
Maine Craft Weekend events at Watershed Center
Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts welcomes visitors to their campus during Maine Craft Weekend from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Watershed artists-in-residence and local ceramists who fire work in the Center’s kilns, enjoy an exhibition opening and artist talks, and tour Watershed’s state-of-the-art ceramics studio.
Sept. 28 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Deplorable
On May 16, 2022, I wrote a letter about the final chapter. As of today, our family house seems to be gone. It has been so hard to hear my mom go to the house, sit, and cry. The home is on 165 Atlantic Avenue in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. This has damaged our family, and we have lost our belief that anyone ever does the right thing. It has been four months, and we can't bear going there. It is hard to see a family house that meant so much disappear with a pen flick. It is deplorable.
An Uncensored True Story of Incarceration
A true story of one Mainer’s 30 years inside the Maine State Prison system and his transition back into the ‘free’ world. Norman Kehling entered prison with a seventh grade education and emerged in 2018 with a Bachelors degree and a passion to help others caught in the prison system. David Troup plays Norman and a cast of characters, giving voice to the varied dimensions of moral injury that lead to incarceration and the complex layers of repair that accompany freedom.
Pieternella Harris
Pieternella den Broeder Harris died peacefully Sept. 9, 2022 at the Gregory Wing of St. Andrews Village. She was born Oct. 26, 1935 in The Hague, Netherlands and grew up in The Hague. To her family she was known as Nel. She attended a secondary school and trade school in...
Re-elect Holly Stover
I write in enthusiastic support of re-electing our State Representative Holly Stover on Nov. 8 for House District 48: Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport and Westport Island. Not only is Holly a kind and supportive person, always ready with a smile to listen to those with a question...
Inaccuracies in recent commentary re: Eastside Waterfront Park
A “commentary” recently posted by Boothbay Harbor Waterfront Preservation Board of Directors contains numerous inaccuracies regarding why the Eastside Waterfront Park has been delayed. The truth:. There were no appeals of BHWP’s initial approval only because notice of that meeting was not properly sent to abutters. As...
What’s in a park?
Generally speaking, parks include green spaces, places to sit and if you’re lucky – water views and/or a water feature. Parks are important spaces for many, many reasons but primarily because they offer an opportunity for all to enjoy what is important and restorative for all of us; time spent outside in a beautiful setting with opportunities for play and social interaction. Parks build community.
Historical Society annual cheese and treats sale
Mark your calendar! This year, Boothbay Region Historical Society will hold its popular cheese and treats fundraiser over two days. Friday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. until sold out. In addition to a variety of delicious baked goods, the society is pleased to...
Morton Mendes gets Boston Post cane
Westport Island officials and others gathered Saturday at Morton “Mort” and Patti Mendes’ home to honor Mort, 96, with the Boston Post cane as the town’s oldest resident. According to a recent press release from the town, the couple moved to town in 1979 and became...
Closing the doors
Kitty and I would first and foremost like to thank you for your loyalty and your patronage with “The Greenhouse.” It has been an absolute pleasure being able to serve you for 40 years. On March 29, 1982, we started a new chapter of our lives as the...
Deck Bar & Grill – NEW FALL HOURS!!
Just off Boothbay Harbor’s beaten path sits Linekin Bay Resort’s premier waterfront restaurant, The Deck Bar & Grill. We focus on Maine’s traditions, from preserving our wooded water view cabins to the fresh local flavors you taste in our food. We provide the best of what this region has to offer with creative, healthy and traditional Maine dishes.
Selectmen get housing development presentation
Boothbay Region Development Corporation presented a workforce housing project to Boothbay Harbor selectmen Sept. 26. The nonprofit unveiled the plan to Boothbay selectmen Sept. 14 where they were met with a pledge of $50,000 in the town’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. BRDC vice president and treasurer Erin...
Boothbay Harbor Opera House: Hot Club of Cowtown
They’ve been christened “America's premiere hot jazz and western swing trio – an arsenal full of technique and joy,” Jon Caramanica, New York Times. Since its beginnings in the late 1990s, the Hot Club of Cowtown’s star has continued to rise as its reputation for jaw-dropping virtuosity and unforgettable live shows has become the band’s global brand. These stars of hot jazz and western swing play Midcoast Maine’s historic Boothbay Harbor Opera House on Saturday, Oct. 8.
BRAF’s ‘Glory Days of Autumn’ show
Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s final members’ show for the 2022 season, “Glory Days of Autumn,” provides the viewer with several seasonal works with fall colors predominating, along with the “perennial” last blooms of summer. As always, the collection includes an eclectic variety of styles, mediums and subject matter.
This week at Harbor Theater
Starting Oct. 10 the theater will be open five days a week closing Monday and Tuesday, except for special events. Don’t miss Harbor Theater’s special October Food ‘n Film Series! Deadline for ticket purchase is Monday, Oct. 3. Look for information in this column. “See How They...
Service for Jane G. Spear
Jane G. Spear, 99, died May 31, 2022 at Gregory Wing in Boothbay Harbor. She missed her 100th birthday by 12 days. A service to celebrate Jane’s life will be held at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. followed by committal in the St. Columba’s Memorial Garden and a reception afterwards. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
