ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 7

Cynthia Barrett
2d ago

This is outrageous. The councilwoman was in the club behind the bar when the shooting occurred?!!! The taxpayers may have to eat this one.

Reply(4)
3
Related
wshu.org

Bridgeport seeks public feedback in search for new police chief

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has scheduled two public hearings to allow residents and stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions to the top three candidates for its new police chief. The first will be held at Central High School on October 11 and the second will take place at Harding High...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport man confesses involvement in July double homicide

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man has been arrested for allegedly operating the getaway vehicle in a July drive-by shooting that left two dead. Everton Brooks, 19, was arrested and charged with murder with special circumstances and two counts of murder Wednesday, according to police. He was held on $5 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday morning.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case

MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

New Haven man charged in Branford overdose death

BRANFORD — Local police say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 drug overdose death. Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for his role in the August 2021 death of a Branford resident, according to police. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday.
BRANFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Alcoholic Beverages#Health And Safety#Violent Crime#Superior Court#The City Council#The Keystone Club
Register Citizen

Fairfield takes steps to stop marijuana use at local park

FAIRFIELD — A town task force decided to take action after finding evidence of underage drug use at a local park. Fairfield CARES Community Coalition, a town-created task force aimed at addressing youth drug and alcohol use, recently helped get community watch signs installed at the entrances of the Mary Katona Memorial Open Space. Catherine Hazlett, the coalition's program director, said this became necessary after nearby residents repeatedly found marijuana and vaping products discarded around the open space.
FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Register Citizen

Fairfield police seek man who showed gun to girls at Sasco Beach

FAIRFIELD — Police say they are investigating after a man showed a gun to two girls at Sasco Beach on Sunday evening. Fairfield police spokesperson Lt. Michael Paris said the department received a report of a man with a "bullhorn" who eventually asked two girls who were present "if they wanted to see his gun."
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Teens accused of social media threats targeting Waterbury schools

WATERBURY — City police say they have arrested two teens suspected of making threats that caused two schools to shelter-in-place this week. Waterbury police said the two 16-year-olds were charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. On Monday, Waterbury police said they learned of two separate posts...
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy