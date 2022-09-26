Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Griz slot in at No. 3, Bobcats at No. 4 in new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was little to no movement for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats. After being tied with South Dakota State at No. 2 last week, the Grizzlies (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) are now solo at No. 3 in the new poll which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies topped Portland State 53-16 on Saturday to open league play. The Grizzlies next take on Idaho State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pocatello.
msubobcats.com
Bobcat Basketball Opens Preseason Drills
For the 18th time, Montana State head coach Tricia Binford has a completely different perspective entering the preseason, which officially started on Monday for the Bobcats. "Each year you have a different feel heading into the new season," said Ellen Kreighbaum Women's Head Coach Tricia Binford. "This season, I feel the level of practices and the standard of practices will be elevated. This group has shown from the start that they have a very high aspiration and are willing to do what it takes to get there."
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Should You Call 911 If You See This in Bozeman?
Local law enforcement has been receiving calls about this, but officials say that residents don't actually need to call 911 in most of these instances. We're talking about something that is commonly seen in Bozeman: bears. During the fall when temperatures start to cool off, bears are extremely active and you have a good chance of seeing one in the area. With winter right around the corner, bears are bulking up before they hibernate for the winter.
Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School
I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
montanarightnow.com
Governor meets with restaurant owners, apprentices
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte visited small businesses and met with local trades workers and first responders in Broadwater and Jefferson counties earlier this month. The GOP governor visited the Full Belli Deli in Townsend and talked to its owner, Dakota and Heidi Bingham. “Folks in food service don’t just make...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
October Has a Meteor Shower Treat for Bozeman
Weather permitting, the Bozeman area will be able to see the Draconid meteor shower on the night between October 8th and 9th. This will be the first of TWO meteor showers that will be visible in October. Exciting stuff! The Draconid meteor shower is also known as the Giacobinids, and it should be quite visible in the sky above southwest Montana, including Bozeman.
Abandoned Montana Puppy Finds Happy Ending With Forever Home
If you look around at whatever Montana town you live in, you will notice a large number of dogs. People here absolutely love their pets and will do almost anything for each and every one of them. Montana has some really wonderful animal shelters full of loving pets looking for...
Belgrade one step closer to having a pool, eyeing parks and rec district
Residents in Belgrade say they have wanted a pool in town for years now. That wish is finally being granted. The only question is where to put it and how to pay for it.
This Montana Street Is Out Of Control. Can The Drivers Not Read?
I could be wrong, and I'm not trying to act like a "Karen", but for heaven's sake, why are people driving so fast, like the world is on fire behind them and they are trying to escape?. I live close to Davis Lane, over by Costco and E. Valley Center...
Bozeman School Board discusses recently passed laws addressing human sexuality
Following Senate Bill 99, schools must inform parents or guardians 48 hours before human sexuality is taught in the classroom.
