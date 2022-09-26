Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in 2-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a two-vehicle crash on Winthrop Street last night, September 28. The crash was reported to police at 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of Winthrop and Mellen streets. Framingham Police spokesperson said there were no injuries. One driver was cited for unlicensed...
2 Children Crossing Street Struck By Vehicle in Peabody; Driver Facing Charges
Two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday afternoon in Peabody, Massachusetts, police said. The kids were with their mom when all three were struck in the area of 106 Lynn Street near County Street, Peabody...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Injured, After Struck in Crosswalk
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian, in the crosswalk, was struck by a vehicle last night, September 28. Police responded to the incident at Concord Street and Gorman Road at 5:37 p.m. The driver struck an adult male, who was in the crosswalk, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The...
Driver killed in crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER- A 43-year-old Brockton man died early Friday morning in a horrific car crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater. State Police said the driver, who has not been identified yet, was speeding before he went off the road and hit a tree just before the exit to Route 106 shortly after 3 a.m. The 2017 Ford Explorer caught fire with the driver trapped inside. He died at the scene.A passenger in the SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Taunton, was sent to Good Samaritan Hospital with only minor injuries.The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
Man Stabbed on Methadone Mile WednesDay Morning
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:16 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 responded to a 911 call claiming that a man had been stabbed in Southampton. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders quickly confirmed that there was one male victim of the...
Man dies after head-on crash with box truck in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on a busy Hingham highway Wednesday afternoon. Hingham Police say they responded to 61 Broad Cove Road (Route 3A) just after 4:00 p.m. for a report of a car crash involving a box truck. Investigators say the car...
Framingham Police: $800 Leaf Blower Stolen
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a suspect in a theft of a leaf blower. The larceny happened at 1:51 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at 27 Draper Road. Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens said a suspect took a leaf blower, valued at $800, off a trailer. “Suspect has...
Motorcyclist Killed in Everett Turnpike Crash in Bedford, NH
A man was killed Wednesday night after crashing his motorcycle while exiting the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford, New Hampshire, state police announced. The fatal crash happened on Route 3 southbound, at the Exit 13 off-ramp, state police said Wednesday. State troopers and emergency personnel were called to the scene...
Child Struck While Riding Bike in Peabody
A child was struck while riding a bike Thursday morning in Peabody, Massachusetts, according to authorities. The child was taken to a nearby hospital following the crash, which happened near the corner of Northend Street and Driscoll Street, according to the Peabody Police Department. The severity of their injuries is still unknown.
Motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash
Bedford, NH — A Merrimack man was killed Wednesday when he was thrown from his motorcycle on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford. Officers said Craig Faulkner, 57, crashed at the Exit 13 off-ramp. Faulkner was taken to a local hospital, where he died from. his injuries. Investigators believe...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 9 last night, September 26. The crash happened at at 121 Worcester Road at 8:07 p.m. The “rear end accident at stop light,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was transported to MetroWest...
Woman facing murder charges in connection with Worcester fire that killed four
WORCESTER, Mass. — A woman is facing four counts of second degree murder for her connection with a May fire that killed four people in Worcester, the Worcester County District Attorney announced. Yvonne Ngoiri, a 36-year-old woman from Worcester, was indicted on those counts Thursday. Ngoiri is also facing...
Police investigate shooting in Roslindale that left one person wounded
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm. Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.
Police: Search called off after officers locate Billerica man that abandoned his vehicle after crash
WILMINGTON, Mass. — Search teams combed the area around a busy Wilmington highway for almost 19 hours Tuesday for a man that police said abandoned his vehicle after striking a tractor trailer. A search that started shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning ended after 7:00 p.m. once the 54-year-old...
Cohasset Woman's Dog Attacked in Her Own Backyard: ‘It's Concerning'
A Massachusetts woman is grateful her dog is okay after a coyote attacked the 14-pound Dachshund Thursday morning in the backyard of her Cohasset home. Amy Martin says "Tsuki" is stitched up and scarred, but home resting after the "scary" incident. She says Tsuki was outside in her fenced-in yard with her boyfriend when a coyote appeared out of nowhere around 8:15 a.m.
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Robbery that Occurred at The Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to a Robbery and Assault & Battery that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM at the Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park (near 363 Massachusetts Avenue). The suspect is described as a Black Female in...
Two men held on $50,000 bail on South Boston fentanyl trafficking charges
BOSTON, September 28, 2022 — Two Dorchester men are being held on $50,000 bail each after being arrested Tuesday in South Boston for trafficking fentanyl and other charges, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. TOMORE MULBAH, 47, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, breaking and entering in the nighttime and...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Singletary Lane Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a a crash on Singletary Lane on Sunday night, September 25. One car struck a parked vehicle. The crash was reported at 7:07 p.m. at 374 Singletary Lane. One individual was injured and taken to metroWest Medical center in Framingham, said Framingham Police...
Police: Car stolen in Providence with 2 kids inside
An investigation is underway after someone stole a car with two children inside Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Police: Smash & Grab Robbery in Downtown Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a smash & grab robbery in downtown Framingham, that took place over the weekend. The robbery was reported at yesterday, September 26 at 6:45 a.m. at 158 Union Avenue. Ropa Laundry & Mini Bites Factory are both located at 158 Union Avenue. The...
