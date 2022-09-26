ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

2 indicted for alleged murders inside Southwest Virginia prisons

By Van Jones
 2 days ago

SW Va. (WJHL) – Two men have been indicted in connection to two separate inmate deaths within local Virginia Department of Corrections facilities.

Justin Crenshaw, 34, has been indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges for the death of Gregory Pierce, 47, on November 20, 2021 at Wallens Ridge State Prison, according to a release from VDOC.

2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash

The second man indicted was William Pettigrew, 38 The release states Pettigrew was indicted on the same charges as Crenshaw, stemming from the death of Anwar Phillips, 37, at Red Onion State Prison on January 4, 2022.

Both Pettigrew and Crenshaw were indicted on Sept. 21.

Arraignment dates have not yet been scheduled.

ronjohns
2d ago

Virginia prisons did away with administrative and disciplinary segregation . So why should anyone be surprised. Also, these are maximum security facilities. This is what happens when you let liberal politicians make the rules.

