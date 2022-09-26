Read full article on original website
Claiborne Progress
Farms offer family activities this fall
Tennessee’s agritourism season is in full swing. Spanning from Shelby County to Johnson County, people of all ages will visit pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and apple orchards looking for décor, wagon rides, festivals, and all sorts of fun right up through Halloween. “Now more than ever it’s important...
Claiborne Progress
White Lightning Trail Festival has something for everyone
One of the area’s largest summer events, the White Lightning Trail Festival, features a variety of family friendly activities that celebrate the history of East Tennessee and Appalachian culture. The festival, held Sept. 17 in Cumberland Gap, featured dozens of arts, crafts, food and specialty vendor booths and a drive-in car show. Throughout the event, folk life and Appalachian culture was on center stage in a series of musical performances and handcraft demonstrations.
Claiborne Progress
Peace served LMU for more than 45 years
Lincoln Memorial University is mourning the loss of Patricia “Pat” Peace, who served as the first director of financial aid for LMU and for LMU-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine. Peace, 82, of Harrogate, Tennessee, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. “Pat Peace...
Claiborne Progress
Public records
The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.
Claiborne Progress
Hancock sweeps Claiborne County volleyball
The Claiborne County volleyball team lost in straight sets to Hancock County 24-26, 21-25 and 16-25 on Tuesday in he Lady Bulldogs volleyball team hosted Hancock County, September 27. Claiborne jumped ahead 4-1 in game 1, but Hancock quickly tied the game and went ahead by two then pushed on...
Claiborne Progress
Tennessee takes down Gators
Kamal Hadden’s game-ending interception preserved a hard-earned, 38-33 victory for Tennessee over Florida on Saturday in front of a sell-out crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium. The Gators executed an onside kick after scoring a late touchdown, recovered at their own 47 with 16 seconds left and quickly moved...
Claiborne Progress
Claiborne gets much-needed win at Thomas Walker
EWING, VIRGINIA -— Cole Jones scored two touchdowns and Tyrell Miles returned an interception for a score late in the fourth quarter to lift Claiborne County to a 36-28 win Friday at Thomas Walker. When the ball was kicked off it was the Pioneers first on offense. The Bulldog...
