Read full article on original website
Related
Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash
Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395
(#UPDATE 9/27/22 6am) Washington State Patrol has announced that the person killed in the accident was 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa from Kennewick. The driver of the semi was also identified as Suleiman Mohomed, a 27-year-old from Minnesota. Mohomed has charges pending according to officials. (9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington.
One Injured After Rollover Crash in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police responded to South Rainer Street and West 19th Ave Tuesday for a two vehicle collision, with one vehicle rolling over onto a nearby residence’s property. After further investigation it was determined the at fault vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign. There were no signs of impairment. One of the drivers was extricated from their vehicle and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drunk Driver Blasts Through Fence, Speeds Away in West Richland
West Richland Police say not only did the driver go through a fence, they smashed the victim's car as well. Shortly after 8 PM Saturday night, WRPD was called to the neighborhood near Jamison Street and North 60th Ave, a location just west of Grosscup Road, and just northeast of Tapteal Elementary.
Richland to Add AED Emergency Station in Howard Amon Park
You may not know what they are, but we guarantee you have seen them on the walls of many gyms, including (for example) Planet Fitness. In 2021 an AED was credited with saving a person's life at a PF gym, workers used it to revive a cardiac arrest victim. New...
Possible Human Remains Found Near Cable Bridge
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they've located what appears to be possible human remains in the Columbia River just off the Southeastern side of the Cable Bridge. This happened around 1:00pm when deputies were called to the scene. The Benton County Coroner’s Office and detectives will be working together to determine identity and cause of death.
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Pasco Cheese Steaks Shop Expanding to New Kennewick Location
Brother's Cheese Steaks has moved to a new location in Kennewick. The popular sandwich shop is now open at 8524 West Gage Boulevard, Suite A4 in Kennewick, WA 99336. A soft opening was held last Friday. Brothers Cheese Steaks was originally formed by three people passionate about business, food, and...
Pacific Power Plans ‘Incentives’ for Customers to Go to EV’s
Pacific Power has released a series of incentives for consumers, related to electric vehicles. Pacific Power serves consumers in the Yakima, Toppenish, and Sunnyside areas, as well as Walla Walla, Dayton, and Pendelton among its service locations around the Pacific Northwest. The Portland-based energy company, which first began in 1910,...
Alert Issued, Benton County Fire Danger High-No Burning
Benton County Tuesday morning issued a High Fire Danger alert, in effect til further notice. According to information released by Benton County by way of Benton County Commissioners Communications Coordinator Shayanne Palmus:. "Wildfires are likely. Fires in heavy, continuous fuel such as mature grassland, CRP fields and forest litter, will...
Huge Crime Sweep Busts 28 Suspects in Tri-City Area
Kennewick Police announced Monday the results of a massive crime sweep in the Tri-Cities that has put 28 suspects behind bars. KPD Commander Aaron Klem released the information, which details a large investigative sweep involving the Richland city police department and the Benton County Sheriff's departments. According to Klem:. "Over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
USPS Wants YOU in Blue, Hosting ‘Massive’ Area Hiring Event 9-30
Massive Postal hiring event coming September 30th to Tri-Cities. The United States Postal Service is looking for folks, and they hope to hire hundreds, if not thousands, as a result of a massive recruiting blitz coming soon. September 30th, from 10 AM to 3 PM in West Richland, Pasco, Walla...
Fire Burns 70 Acres, One Building in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Crews from around the Tri-Cities raced to the scene of a brush fire that ignited along the side of I-82 Thursday afternoon. The fire quickly grew to 70 acres in size and crossed over into a nearby commercial/industrial park where it set a building housing foam insulation and industrial adhesives ablaze. The fire forced nearby Trios Southridge Hospital to set up triage tents outside their emergency room for those feeling irritated from the smoke that settled over the area. Evacuation orders were issued for a short time in nearby neighborhoods as the fire burned somewhat close to homes in the area. Those orders have since been lifted. It's not clear how the fire started. Southbound 395 was closed for a time while crews battled the blaze, which is said to be contained and not growing. The investigation into what caused the fire continues.
Hermiston Food Plant Will Not Be Rebuilt
(Hermiston, OR) -- Shearer’s Foods will not be rebuilding its plant in Hermiston, Oregon after the property was destroyed in a fire earlier this year. In a statement, the company, based in Massillion, Ohio says employees were notified of this decision earlier this week. “It was a difficult decision...
Richland Police Department Joins the Pink Patch Project
The Richland Police department is joining hundreds of agencies across the county and the world with the Pink Patch Project, all to raise awareness of breast cancer. Though most believe breast cancer to be a female only ailment, the disease can affect men, as well. Richland Chief of Police, Briget...
Remembering Former Tri-Cities Man Who Died in Motorcycle Accident
Growing up is tough. You lose contact with your school friends, through no fault of anyone but time itself. We get busy writing new chapters of our lives. In the back of your mind, people creep back up. You smile when you think of them and hope they're doing well. Then one day, you learn that they died.
“Screams Could Be Heard” Kennewick House Fire Burns One
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
Update: WSP Trooper in Stable Condition After Shooting in Walla Walla
A Washington State Patrol Trooper is in stable condition after he was shot in the head. Police say the alleged gunman, Brandon Dennis O'Neel was served an eviction notice on Thursday in Walla Walla. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. drove to the apartment when O'Neel began shooting. The Trooper was shot in the face and managed to drive himself to Providence Medical Center. Atkinson was then transferred to Harborview Medical Center for additional treatment.
GoFundMe Raises Thousands for WSP Trooper Shot in the Line of Duty
The Walla Walla Community has come together with a fundraiser to help an injured WSP Trooper. We are also asking for prayers for a full recovery for trooper Atkinson and his family. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was shot in the face on Thursday, as he was responding to a call...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0