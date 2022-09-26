Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
OJ Simpson Sends Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin An Important Message Ahead Of Week 4
Just as expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation is already causing discussion and controversy. Through three games, the Mitch Trubisky experiment hasn’t gone all that well. After winning the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the black and gold have since lost two straight. Now sitting at 1-2 heading...
Former Patriots assistant thinks Mac Jones could be in danger of losing his job
There’s no question that the alarming amount of turnovers committed by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones this season are troubling. He has thrown five interceptions in just three games, including three in the team’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. It’s no secret that...
NFL・
Tom Brady’s message ahead of showdown vs. Chiefs after losing to Packers
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took their first loss of the season Sunday, as they fell prey to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at home, 14-12. Brady had nothing to celebrate after the contest obviously but shared a message that will leave Buccaneers fans expecting the team to rebound in a big way in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs at home.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rumor debunked
The drama surrounding Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen following his un-retirement and return to the NFL this season had led to a lot of wild reports and unsubstantiated rumors. According to someone close to the couple, one potential rumor about any infidelity should be crossed off the list.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes unconvinced Week 4 will be his last matchup against Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound from last Sunday’s loss with a battle with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first time the two teams have faced since the Super Bowl LV loss. After last season, Brady was ready to retire...
Yardbarker
Bills Announce Two Roster Moves
Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Each team had some players listed as limited and others as non-participants. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP.
NFL says if Chiefs-Buccaneers needs to be moved, it will be played at Vikings' US Bank Stadium
The NFL hasn’t made a decision on whether to move the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet. They have, however, decided on a venue should they need to move the game. As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL executive Jeff Miller...
Chiefs-Bucs still set for Tampa, but could move to Minnesota: NFL
The NFL confirmed if it decides to move Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, it will be moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles to meet with staff regarding Aaron Rodgers' jumbotron comment
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were two yards away from tying things up in the waning seconds of their Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Moments later, thanks to a crushing delay of game penalty, they were seven yards away, and after the ensuing unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Packers had all but wrapped up their eventual 14-12 victory.
atozsports.com
Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing
The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
NFL showdown between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs could be moved to Minnesota amid Hurricane Ian threat
TOM BRADY and Patrick Mahomes' primetime plans are in jeopardy due to severe weather. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off on Sunday Night Football. But that game could be affected by a hurricane moving through Florida. Tropical Storm Ian strengthened into a hurricane on...
NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill's Postgame News
It's a quick turnaround for Tyreek Hill and the 3-0 Miami Dolphins as they head to Cincinnati for a Thursday night game vs. the Bengals. And shortly after Sunday's game wrapped up, Cheetah had a message for Bengals corner Eli Apple. "We're looking forward to the challenge, it's gonna be...
Bucs seeking explanation from NFL on 2-point conversion play clock issue
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have cost themselves a win on Sunday by taking a delay of game penalty at a horrible time, and there have been some questions about whether they were cheated by an error with the play clock. Head coach Todd Bowles says his team has asked the NFL for clarification.
Hurricane Ian prompts possible change for Chiefs-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football
The NFL is adjusting on the fly to Hurricane Ian, which is making landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. That’s because Sunday Night Football features a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs...
Bucs vs. Chiefs might have to move to another city due to Hurricane Ian
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. they’re also making contingency plans as Hurricane Ian heads toward the Gulf of Mexico. “Right now we’re still monitoring things, but we’re working things out with the league and we should have...
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Calls Out Baker Mayfield As The Problem
The Carolina Panthers could have gone 0-3, if not for their victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are struggling offensively with Jameis Winston as their quarterback. Therefore, the Panthers were slightly better at executing their plays against their division rivals. Otherwise, they would have been no match to...
Bucs make roster moves after Week 3 loss to Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster following Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver Mike Evans has officially returned from his one-game suspension, and fellow pass-catcher Kaylon Geiger has been waived by the team to clear Evans’ spot on the active roster. The...
Rays’ Yandy Diaz still not in the lineup
CLEVELAND — Tonight the Rays kick off their season-ending road trip that they hope will lead to a playoff berth when they take on the AL Central champion Guardians, first pitch at 6:10. For the seventh straight game, the Rays don’t have infielder Yandy Diaz in the lineup, as...
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Bucs vs. Chiefs News
There's a chance that the Bucs-Chiefs game that's scheduled for Sunday night in Tampa Bay could be played somewhere else. Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Tampa head-on this week which means there could be a lot of flooding and a lot of places could lose power. According to ESPN's...
