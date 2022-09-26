ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady’s message ahead of showdown vs. Chiefs after losing to Packers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took their first loss of the season Sunday, as they fell prey to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at home, 14-12. Brady had nothing to celebrate after the contest obviously but shared a message that will leave Buccaneers fans expecting the team to rebound in a big way in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs at home.
Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rumor debunked

The drama surrounding Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen following his un-retirement and return to the NFL this season had led to a lot of wild reports and unsubstantiated rumors. According to someone close to the couple, one potential rumor about any infidelity should be crossed off the list.
Bills Announce Two Roster Moves

Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing

The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill's Postgame News

It's a quick turnaround for Tyreek Hill and the 3-0 Miami Dolphins as they head to Cincinnati for a Thursday night game vs. the Bengals. And shortly after Sunday's game wrapped up, Cheetah had a message for Bengals corner Eli Apple. "We're looking forward to the challenge, it's gonna be...
NFL Analyst Calls Out Baker Mayfield As The Problem

The Carolina Panthers could have gone 0-3, if not for their victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are struggling offensively with Jameis Winston as their quarterback. Therefore, the Panthers were slightly better at executing their plays against their division rivals. Otherwise, they would have been no match to...
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Bucs vs. Chiefs News

There's a chance that the Bucs-Chiefs game that's scheduled for Sunday night in Tampa Bay could be played somewhere else. Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Tampa head-on this week which means there could be a lot of flooding and a lot of places could lose power. According to ESPN's...
