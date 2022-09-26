ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

iheart.com

City Council Applys Brakes To Vote On Ouster Of Mayor

The Woonsocket City Council decision on whether to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office is remaining on hold. The mayor's attorneys requested -- and were granted -- a one-week continuance on Tuesday night for the purpose of gathering more information. The Rhode Island Supreme Court had put a temporary pause...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Hearing to determine fate of Woonsocket mayor put on hold for second time

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — For a second time within a month a hearing to consider the fate the Woonsocket mayor has been pushed back. At the request of Mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt’s legal team, the city council agreed to unanimously to push the hearing back to next Tuesday to give both sides more time to gather information.
warwickonline.com

NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on October 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

Rhetoric Heats Up Ahead Of Upcoming Governor's Debate

The pronunciation of a Rhode Island city has become the latest fodder for the governor's campaign. Republican candidate Ashley Kalus had to re-release a TV ad on Tuesday because the original version pronounced the "paw" in Pawtucket. The McKee campaign said Kalus, a businesswoman who moved to Rhode Island last...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Woonsocket, RI
Woonsocket, RI
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

McKee to push for funding for URI Narragansett Bay campus

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will be on hand for an event Wednesday, geared towards building support for new funding for the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay campus. McKee will be joined by URI President Marc Parlange to promote the investment. The campus specializes in...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

South Kingstown schools to reopen Thursday

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – South Kingstown school will reopen tomorrow after they were closed Wednesday after online threats were discovered. South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan announced Wednesday evening that schools will be opened Thursday. The chief said he will give an update on the investigation into the...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Grebien teams with DoorDash to battle hunger in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien announced that the city will partner with DoorDash to battle hunger. DoorDash will work with the mayor to give Community Credits gift cards to nonprofits to help parts of the Pawtucket community. The gift cards will help to ensure the local...
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

INVESTIGATION: Diossa’s Campaign Lied About Travel Charges

A GoLocal investigation, which began more than three months ago, uncovered 26 trips by then-Central Falls Mayor James Diossa — many of the trips were to exotic places. Now, GoLocal has uncovered more than a dozen additional trips and an attempt by Diossa to cover up the true cost to taxpayers for his travel costs.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
oceanstatecurrent.com

UPDATE: Josh Mello’s Silent Protest vs Cranston Schools (see photos)

Josh Mello and his fiancé, Rachel, are still working on getting an investigation into how the Cranston School Department improperly removed his name from the ’emergency care card’ for his daughter, which subsequently led to a long train of incidents, resulting in Mello’s arrest. . .
CRANSTON, RI
WMUR.com

Mass. man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
DOVER, NH
ABC6.com

3 contractors charged with stealing over $60K from construction workers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha said Tuesday that three contractors were charged for stealing over $60,000 from construction workers. The attorney general’s office said that 33-year-old Eduardo Benitez, 36-year-old Teresa Rojas, and 25-year-old Yuliana Gonzalez allegedly stole a total of $64,000 from 14 workers the construction and renovation of RISE Prep Mayoral Academy in Woonsocket in 2018 and 2019.
Valley Breeze

River Island Park refurbishment underway

CENTRAL FALLS – It’s two steps forward, one step back for the revitalization of the River Island Park campground, after a recent bid for playground equipment failed to attract bidders. Emily Miller, community development manager with the Planning and Economic Development Department, told The Breeze they were “back...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
mybackyardnews.com

BISHOP FEEHAN HONORS DIANE LAMONTAGNE

Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award given to Donna Lamontagne. Photo: Donna Lamontagne receives Bishop Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award from school president Tim Sullivan ’87 (right) and Board of Trustees chair Joe Kurtzer (left) at Feehan’s President’s Leadership Society reception on September 22. Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award...
ATTLEBORO, MA

