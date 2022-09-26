Read full article on original website
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
iheart.com
City Council Applys Brakes To Vote On Ouster Of Mayor
The Woonsocket City Council decision on whether to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office is remaining on hold. The mayor's attorneys requested -- and were granted -- a one-week continuance on Tuesday night for the purpose of gathering more information. The Rhode Island Supreme Court had put a temporary pause...
ABC6.com
Hearing to determine fate of Woonsocket mayor put on hold for second time
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — For a second time within a month a hearing to consider the fate the Woonsocket mayor has been pushed back. At the request of Mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt’s legal team, the city council agreed to unanimously to push the hearing back to next Tuesday to give both sides more time to gather information.
warwickonline.com
NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on October 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
iheart.com
Rhetoric Heats Up Ahead Of Upcoming Governor's Debate
The pronunciation of a Rhode Island city has become the latest fodder for the governor's campaign. Republican candidate Ashley Kalus had to re-release a TV ad on Tuesday because the original version pronounced the "paw" in Pawtucket. The McKee campaign said Kalus, a businesswoman who moved to Rhode Island last...
Uprise RI
Exclusive: Mayor Elorza interview on Buff Chace sweetheart tax deal
Back in May Uprise RI revealed a special tax deal brokered by the Providence City Law Department and signed off on by Mayor Jorge Elorza that resulted in a tax savings of potentially $30 million to one the City’s wealthiest developers, Arnold “Buff” Chace. Under the deal,...
ABC6.com
McKee to push for funding for URI Narragansett Bay campus
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will be on hand for an event Wednesday, geared towards building support for new funding for the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay campus. McKee will be joined by URI President Marc Parlange to promote the investment. The campus specializes in...
ABC6.com
South Kingstown schools to reopen Thursday
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – South Kingstown school will reopen tomorrow after they were closed Wednesday after online threats were discovered. South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan announced Wednesday evening that schools will be opened Thursday. The chief said he will give an update on the investigation into the...
ABC6.com
Grebien teams with DoorDash to battle hunger in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien announced that the city will partner with DoorDash to battle hunger. DoorDash will work with the mayor to give Community Credits gift cards to nonprofits to help parts of the Pawtucket community. The gift cards will help to ensure the local...
GoLocalProv
INVESTIGATION: Diossa’s Campaign Lied About Travel Charges
A GoLocal investigation, which began more than three months ago, uncovered 26 trips by then-Central Falls Mayor James Diossa — many of the trips were to exotic places. Now, GoLocal has uncovered more than a dozen additional trips and an attempt by Diossa to cover up the true cost to taxpayers for his travel costs.
oceanstatecurrent.com
UPDATE: Josh Mello’s Silent Protest vs Cranston Schools (see photos)
Josh Mello and his fiancé, Rachel, are still working on getting an investigation into how the Cranston School Department improperly removed his name from the ’emergency care card’ for his daughter, which subsequently led to a long train of incidents, resulting in Mello’s arrest. . .
TODAY.com
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
ABC6.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: Pawtucket Latino business owner overcomes loan hurdles
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — There are currently 857 Hispanic owned business in Rhode Island, accounting for 30% of all businesses in the state. “The crisis — despite COVID-19 and all the problems, the Latino business community hasn’t stopped,” said Oscar Mejias, president of the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Community Focus: RIDOT Director Peter Alviti
Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti joined 12
ABC6.com
South Kingstown police identify student responsible for online threats, schools to reopen Thursday
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – A juvenile has been identified after South Kingstown schools were closed Wednesday because of threats posted online. Police Chief Matthew Moynihan said they are working with the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office to determine what charges will be filed. Moynihan said they are...
WMUR.com
Mass. man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs
CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
ABC6.com
Brown University students accused of damaging rental vehicles at tailgate
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Brown University are accused of damaging rental vehicles at a tailgate over the weekend. The university’s football team hosted Harvard Saturday. The Bears wound up coming up short, losing to the Crimson 35-28. A Brown university student who attended the game, said...
ABC6.com
3 contractors charged with stealing over $60K from construction workers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha said Tuesday that three contractors were charged for stealing over $60,000 from construction workers. The attorney general’s office said that 33-year-old Eduardo Benitez, 36-year-old Teresa Rojas, and 25-year-old Yuliana Gonzalez allegedly stole a total of $64,000 from 14 workers the construction and renovation of RISE Prep Mayoral Academy in Woonsocket in 2018 and 2019.
Valley Breeze
River Island Park refurbishment underway
CENTRAL FALLS – It’s two steps forward, one step back for the revitalization of the River Island Park campground, after a recent bid for playground equipment failed to attract bidders. Emily Miller, community development manager with the Planning and Economic Development Department, told The Breeze they were “back...
mybackyardnews.com
BISHOP FEEHAN HONORS DIANE LAMONTAGNE
Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award given to Donna Lamontagne. Photo: Donna Lamontagne receives Bishop Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award from school president Tim Sullivan ’87 (right) and Board of Trustees chair Joe Kurtzer (left) at Feehan’s President’s Leadership Society reception on September 22. Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award...
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
