ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
CBS Philly

Healthy and hungry, James Harden and Joel Embiid are ready to chase title with Sixers

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.Is this season a championship...
CAMDEN, NJ
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Redick getting significantly expanded role with ESPN

ESPN appears to think it has a rising star on its hands after giving JJ Redick a significantly expanded role in NBA coverage for the upcoming season. ESPN announced Monday that Redick signed a multi-year contract with the network that will see his responsibilities increase. The 15-year NBA veteran, whose first season of media work was last year, will take on an increased role as a game analyst, and will also become a bigger part of the network’s NBA Draft coverage.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 12

Kobe Bryant, like many NBA superstars, loved to play at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and put on a big show for the Broadway crowd. He had some big games there against the New York Knicks, as well as a memorable first All-Star game appearance in 1998, but they all paled compared to his trip there in 2009.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Pau Gasol
Yardbarker

Could Los Angeles Trade Anthony Davis?

It’s been two seasons since the LeBron James and Anthony Davis superstar duo led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 2020 NBA Championship. Given how the team has performed since then, it feels much longer, with the Lakers limping into the playoffs in 2021 and missing them altogether in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan

The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Pinson Rule, Deadline Sellers, M. Gasol, Sampson, Faried

The NBA has instituted a rule change this season that will penalize teams whose bench players and coaches are crowding the sidelines and standing for long periods of time, according to Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel (all Twitter links). Teams will initially be warned, then get a delay-of-game warning, then be assessed a technical foul.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Eagles#Team Usa#The Los Angeles Lakers
Yardbarker

‘Letting it fly, not worrying about the result’: The key adjustments Tobias Harris made to become a better James Harden, Joel Embiid co-star

CAMDEN, NJ – From the moment Tobias Harris signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was under the watchful eye of everyone in the Philly region. Despite putting up some strong numbers in each of his four seasons with the Sixers, the 30-year-old forward has been a high-level difference maker too inconsistently for basketball fans to justify his contract.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Netflix
Yardbarker

Sixers boast the best sneaker game in the NBA

When it comes to on-court sneaker rotations, many players in the NBA try to stake their claim as the King of the Kicks on the court. There are many contenders, but one king, and he is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. P.J Tucker, one of the newest Sixers, is widely known for having the best and most exclusive sneaker collection in the NBA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy